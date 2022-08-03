Read on www.discoverourcoast.com
discoverourcoast.com
Adkins to perform at Clatsop County Fair
ASTORIA – Country music artist Trace Adkins will perform at the Clatsop County Fair & Expo Center at 7 p.m. on Friday. Adkins' performance will also feature country selections from opening artists Britnee Kellogg and Aaron Crawford. Tickets are $40 for general admission and free for children under 12...
kptv.com
Don & Jo’s Drive-In celebrates decades of burgers, fries, family and friends
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (KPTV) – Don & Jo’s Drive-In is a staple in Ridgefield, serving burgers, fries and more to three generations in the community. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the drive-in ahead of celebrating a major milestone to learn more about what the restaurant means to the community.
Son mourned after falling off paddleboard, drowning in Columbia River
This summer, the Portland metro area has witnessed many fatal drownings, including one that claimed the life of 30-year-old Jason Karr at Frenchman’s Bar Park in Vancouver.
beachconnection.net
Oregon Coast Traffic Delays / Detours at Florence, Warrenton
(Florence, Oregon) – Some amount of roadwork is taking place in two areas of the Oregon coast that may cause you some delays or detours. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) said to keep an eye out for traffic situations in Florence and at Warrenton. In Florence, expect traffic delays...
hillsboroherald.com
1880s Farm House Tries To Hang On Against Industrial Onslaught
The Hillsboro Herald and our staff often take on stories designed to make our readers think and understand the greater context and world in which we live. All things are not as they seem, and behind every story, there is a much bigger one. A couple of months back, our Matt Andersen and Ginny Mapes wrote a story about an iconic and historical banker, John C Shute. His first home was built on the Tualatin Plains on the Constable Land Claim. The classic farmhouse was built in the 1880s and placed on 80 acres of the most beautiful farmland in Washington.
beachconnection.net
Cautions, Advice for Watching Elk on Oregon Coast
(Oregon Coast) – Few things create the wonder and surprise of spotting a bunch of elk on the Oregon coast – rather closeup. The stately Roosevelt elk are common to the Oregon coast and Coast Range, especially up north near Cannon Beach, Seaside and Gearhart. There are plenty of them farther south, and the south coast even has the Dean Creek Elk Viewing Area near Reedsport. (Above: elk giving the camera a glare at Ecola State Park. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
thelundreport.org
Free Healthy Oregon Project Offers Early Cancer Detection To All
PORTLAND — Fitness coach LaTosha Wilson was having coffee with a student in 2020 when she learned about the Healthy Oregon Project, a research project to help inform participants about whether they are at a higher risk for developing cancer — and help promote scientific research. Wilson said...
'Just leveling the playing field': 3 Washington breweries sue Oregon over distribution laws
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Three Washington breweries are suing the state of Oregon over laws they feel unfairly regulate shipping restrictions and beer distribution to Oregon businesses. The plaintiffs are Garden Path Fermentation in Burlington, Mirage Beer in Seattle and Fortside Brewing Company in Vancouver. The businesses filed their two-count...
Appeals court upholds $9 million in damages to Vancouver, B.C. couple hit by truck while biking in Columbia Gorge
A federal appeals court has upheld the more than $9 million in damages that a jury awarded to a couple from Vancouver, B.C., who were struck by an 18-wheeler while riding their bikes westbound along Interstate 84. A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this week...
WSDOT scheduling six-day closure of Rainier-Longview bridge
The Washington transit agency is conducting a survey to determine best dates for a Lewis and Clark Bridge closure.The Lewis and Clark Bridge will close to traffic for nearly a week sometime next year, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The bridge, which connects Rainier and Longview, Washington, is in need of "vital preservation work," the agency says. It will close to all traffic for up to six days in spring or summer 2023. What has yet to be determined is exactly when that closure will happen. WSDOT is asking bridge-users to weigh in on the best time...
Drone manufacturer moving headquarters to Scappoose
SICdrone, moving from Boston area, designs and manufactures unmanned aircraft systems.A drone manufacturer is moving its headquarters to Scappoose. SICdrone is moving to the Scappoose Airport from its current headquarters outside Boston. The robotic aircraft systems manufacturer plans to open the new facility by the end of the year, according to a press release from the Port of Columbia County. SICdrone "anticipates hiring between five to 10 software, mechanical, and electrical engineers, along with support staff, in Scappoose," according to the press release. SICdrone has local ties: In 2016, the startup was accepted into an incubator program in Portland. The...
kptv.com
Hillsboro search warrant (8/4)
Tenants of NW 23rd Victorian houses face possible eviction as lease ends. Home of suspected catalytic converter thief breached in Hillsboro. Don & Jo's Drive-In celebrates decades of burgers, fries, family and friends. Don & Jo’s Drive In is a staple in Ridgefield. A fire engulfed a large shed...
kptv.com
Home of suspected catalytic converter thief breached in Hillsboro
Tenants of NW 23rd Victorian houses face possible eviction as lease ends. Don & Jo's Drive-In celebrates decades of burgers, fries, family and friends. Don & Jo’s Drive In is a staple in Ridgefield. A fire engulfed a large shed and at least one RV in Sherwood early Thursday...
q13fox.com
US Coast Guard responds to historic ferry sinking in Oregon
ASTORIA, Ore. - On Friday morning, the Tourist No. 2 ferry partially sank on the Columbia River in Astoria, Oregon with no one aboard. The US Coast Guard responded to the vessel and deployed a containment boom in order to minimize the release of oil and the potential environmental impact.
Vancouver police pull out of Clark-Vancouver Drug Task Force
The Vancouver Police Department is withdrawing from the Clark-Vancouver Drug Task Force.
Chronicle
Sirens: Drugs in the Bathroom ; Criminal Impersonation; Dog, Children Left in Car; Morton and Mossyrock Reports
• A vehicle prowl reported in the 600 block of Southwest William Avenue just after 12:25 p.m. on Aug. 1 is under investigation. • At 7:50 a.m. on Aug. 2, a vehicle prowl that occurred in the 600 block of Southwest 20th Street sometime overnight was reported. Other Theft. •...
Narcity
7 Of The Best Restaurants In Vancouver, According To Locals
A is bringing locals together to break down all of the best restaurants in Vancouver and there are some super drool-worthy suggestions. The list includes some well-known places and some hidden gems, so get out your foodie bucket list. Whether you're visiting the city or playing tourist in your hometown...
kptv.com
Rescue crews find body while searching for missing Vancouver man
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Rescue crews found a body near Lacamas Lake while searching for a missing Vancouver man. The Vancouver Police Department said Kevin Osterkamp, 44, was last heard from on June 22 when he spoke with a close friend. His Nissan Frontier pickup truck was towed from the parking lot of Lacamas Regional Park on July 18, but had reportedly been there for over a week.
Hillsboro Police Log: Groom leaving wedding arrested for DUII
The Hillsboro Police Department reports on calls for service from July 18-24, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, July 18 A person left their keys in their car with the doors unlocked in the 500 block of Northeast 80th Avenue. The vehicle was stolen. A few hours later, the vehicle was located at an apartment complex and returned to the owner. A vehicle entering the highway near...
