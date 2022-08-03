Read on www.investorsobserver.com
Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For August 5, 2022
MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 30.58% at $0.02. Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 7.95% at $11.27. Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 7.14% at $0.06. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 6.38% at $10.00. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 5.24% at $2.01. GrowGeneration GRWG...
Motley Fool
2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now
The increasing demand for health insurance is a major growth catalyst for Cigna. Bristol-Myers boasts a robust drug portfolio and pipeline. The two stocks are priced at dirt cheap valuations for their quality. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
tickerreport.com
AIA Group Ltd Has $177,000 Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 46.4% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.
via.news
China Petroleum & Chemical And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP), Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN), Tronox Limited Ordinary Shares (TROX) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or...
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
The growth-centric Nasdaq 100 is home to three widely owned stocks that are cheaper than they've ever been.
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett's 3 Favorite Sectors to Invest His Money
Riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails has been a moneymaking proposition for nearly 60 years. There's little question that Warren Buffett prefers to put Berkshire Hathaway's capital to work in these three sectors of the market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Stocks close mostly lower Friday after strong jobs data offers good, bad news for investors
Stocks swung lower Friday following a blockbuster report on hiring in July which offered both good and bad news for Wall Street. The S&P 500 was 0.2% lower after recovering from an earlier loss of 1.1%. U.S. employers added hundreds of thousands more jobs than expected last month, suggesting the economy may not be in a recession, as feared. But the better-than-expected hiring data also undercuts investor hopes that high inflation may be close to peaking, meaning the Federal Reserve may not let up on its aggressive rate hikes to combat it.
via.news
American Software And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – iStar Financial (STAR), American Software (AMSWA), Avista Corporation (AVA) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Singapore’s Art Market Is Capitalizing on the Hong Kong Exodus
Click here to read the full article. One fifth the size of Rhode Island, Singapore is an island city-state, off the peninsula of Malaysia, in the middle of Southeast Asia, that wields immense power in the global financial and trade industries, like its traditional rival Hong Kong in the north. Also like Hong Kong, Singapore’s government has been harboring larger-than-life ambitions to position the country as a top contender in the global art market since the late ’90s. But, after several previous missteps, it has only recently begun to be a major player in the art world, as Hong Kong’s...
via.news
Harrison (K.J.) & Partners, Inc. And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Harrison (K.J.) & Partners, Inc. (AEE), West Bancorporation (WTBA), Hope Bancorp (HOPE) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES THAT S&P MAALOT HAS REAFFIRMED THE COMPANY'S ilA+ CREDIT RATING AND THE COMPANY'S STABLE RATING OUTLOOK
ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, Aug. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator reports today that Standard & Poor's Global Ratings Maalot Ltd. ("Maalot"), has published a rating report regarding the Company. In its report, Maalot reaffirmed the Company's 'ilA+' credit rating and the Company's "stable" rating outlook. In addition, Maalot reaffirmed the 'ilA+' rating of the Company's series of debentures.
Where Open Lending Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Open Lending LPRO has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $15.2 versus the current price of Open Lending at $10.91, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
Corporate earnings underpin TSX as oil prices slide
TORONTO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher on Thursday as gains for consumer and industrial shares offset fresh lows for oil prices that pressured the energy sector, a day before key U.S. and Canadian jobs data.
My Top Tech IPO to Buy in August
This company is growing quickly and attacking a gigantic market, and the stock trades at a reasonable price.
Motley Fool
2 Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
The healthcare industry is poised to continue expanding for a long time. Merck's key product still has room to grow while it develops newer ones. HCA will continue to be a leader in its field as it opens and runs more facilities. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
pulse2.com
Tesla (TSLA) Stock: 3-For-1 Split Announced
Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) has announced that the Board of Directors has approved and declared a three-for-one split of the company’s common stock. These are the details. Tesla (TSLA) has announced that the Board of Directors has approved and declared a three-for-one split of the company’s common stock in the form of a stock dividend to make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors.
etftrends.com
ETF of the Week: Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW)
VettaFi’s vice chairman Tom Lydon discussed the Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe of “Money Life.”. The last six weeks have seen the markets stabilize, even as the Fed continues to hike interest...
Motley Fool
Semiconductor Company Axcelis Technologies Charges Past Earnings Expectations
Axcelis provides equipment to semiconductor manufacturers, a thriving industry with ever-increasing applications. The company reported strong quarterly revenue numbers and higher-than-anticipated revenue for the year. Supply chain and logistics have been a drag on margins, while a U.S./China trade war looms large. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
etftrends.com
MercadoLibre Trading at Low Levels Despite Strong Growth
Despite maintaining its strong growth trajectory in the first quarter with revenues up over 60%, the valuation for MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) has compressed aggressively over the last year. The Argentina-based e-commerce giant is trading well below levels before the onset of COVID-19 in 2020. While the long-term fundamentals remain intact, short-term prices are reflecting an overly heavy dose of pessimism.
