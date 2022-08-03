ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now

The increasing demand for health insurance is a major growth catalyst for Cigna. Bristol-Myers boasts a robust drug portfolio and pipeline. The two stocks are priced at dirt cheap valuations for their quality. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
tickerreport.com

AIA Group Ltd Has $177,000 Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 46.4% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett's 3 Favorite Sectors to Invest His Money

Riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails has been a moneymaking proposition for nearly 60 years. There's little question that Warren Buffett prefers to put Berkshire Hathaway's capital to work in these three sectors of the market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
CBS News

Stocks close mostly lower Friday after strong jobs data offers good, bad news for investors

Stocks swung lower Friday following a blockbuster report on hiring in July which offered both good and bad news for Wall Street. The S&P 500 was 0.2% lower after recovering from an earlier loss of 1.1%. U.S. employers added hundreds of thousands more jobs than expected last month, suggesting the economy may not be in a recession, as feared. But the better-than-expected hiring data also undercuts investor hopes that high inflation may be close to peaking, meaning the Federal Reserve may not let up on its aggressive rate hikes to combat it.
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
via.news

American Software And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – iStar Financial (STAR), American Software (AMSWA), Avista Corporation (AVA) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
ARTnews

Singapore’s Art Market Is Capitalizing on the Hong Kong Exodus

Click here to read the full article. One fifth the size of Rhode Island, Singapore is an island city-state, off the peninsula of Malaysia, in the middle of Southeast Asia, that wields immense power in the global financial and trade industries, like its traditional rival Hong Kong in the north. Also like Hong Kong, Singapore’s government has been harboring larger-than-life ambitions to position the country as a top contender in the global art market since the late ’90s. But, after several previous missteps, it has only recently begun to be a major player in the art world, as Hong Kong’s...
via.news

Harrison (K.J.) & Partners, Inc. And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Harrison (K.J.) & Partners, Inc. (AEE), West Bancorporation (WTBA), Hope Bancorp (HOPE) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES THAT S&P MAALOT HAS REAFFIRMED THE COMPANY'S ilA+ CREDIT RATING AND THE COMPANY'S STABLE RATING OUTLOOK

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, Aug. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator reports today that Standard & Poor's Global Ratings Maalot Ltd. ("Maalot"), has published a rating report regarding the Company. In its report, Maalot reaffirmed the Company's 'ilA+' credit rating and the Company's "stable" rating outlook. In addition, Maalot reaffirmed the 'ilA+' rating of the Company's series of debentures.
Benzinga

Where Open Lending Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Open Lending LPRO has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $15.2 versus the current price of Open Lending at $10.91, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
Reuters

Corporate earnings underpin TSX as oil prices slide

TORONTO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher on Thursday as gains for consumer and industrial shares offset fresh lows for oil prices that pressured the energy sector, a day before key U.S. and Canadian jobs data.
Motley Fool

2 Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

The healthcare industry is poised to continue expanding for a long time. Merck's key product still has room to grow while it develops newer ones. HCA will continue to be a leader in its field as it opens and runs more facilities. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
pulse2.com

Tesla (TSLA) Stock: 3-For-1 Split Announced

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) has announced that the Board of Directors has approved and declared a three-for-one split of the company’s common stock. These are the details. Tesla (TSLA) has announced that the Board of Directors has approved and declared a three-for-one split of the company’s common stock in the form of a stock dividend to make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors.
etftrends.com

ETF of the Week: Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW)

VettaFi’s vice chairman Tom Lydon discussed the Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe of “Money Life.”. The last six weeks have seen the markets stabilize, even as the Fed continues to hike interest...
Motley Fool

Semiconductor Company Axcelis Technologies Charges Past Earnings Expectations

Axcelis provides equipment to semiconductor manufacturers, a thriving industry with ever-increasing applications. The company reported strong quarterly revenue numbers and higher-than-anticipated revenue for the year. Supply chain and logistics have been a drag on margins, while a U.S./China trade war looms large. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
etftrends.com

MercadoLibre Trading at Low Levels Despite Strong Growth

Despite maintaining its strong growth trajectory in the first quarter with revenues up over 60%, the valuation for MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) has compressed aggressively over the last year. The Argentina-based e-commerce giant is trading well below levels before the onset of COVID-19 in 2020. While the long-term fundamentals remain intact, short-term prices are reflecting an overly heavy dose of pessimism.
