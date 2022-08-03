SPORTS FEEVER – August 4, 2022 – VOTE YES ON AUGUST 9!!!!!

Read on kroxam.com
UMC ATHLETICS HIRES ASSISTANT VOLLEYBALL COACH
The University of Minnesota Crookston athletic department announced the hiring of Bret Cariveau as interim assistant volleyball coach. Cariveau joins the Golden Eagles after spending the past three years running PU5H VBC, a volleyball club he founded in Western Kentucky. “We are very excited to add Bret to our volleyball...
The 2 Closest Drive-In Movie Theaters To BisMan Are Worth A Look
Drive-In movie theaters are about as rare as landlines these days. As rare as a payphone (I can't remember the last time I've seen one). Rare as a telephone answering machine (remember those?). Surprisingly you can still buy a telephone answering machine. See here. I have fond memories of going...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 6, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Kyla Mae Goulet, 20, of Crookston, for 2nd-Degree Burglary. Tyler John Motz, 36, of East Grand Forks, for Trespassing. Erica Anne Askjem, 28, of Grand Forks, for being a Fugitive from Justice from another State. Jason Daniel Jarvis, 51,...
Arlene Margaret Moen – Obit
Arlene Margaret Moen, 71, of Fargo, ND, passed away Tuesday morning, August 2, 2022, at Cottonwood Court-Bethany Retirement Living, where she had been a resident since April of 2020. Arlene was a Crookston, MN native and former longtime Burnsville, MN resident. A Memorial Service celebrating Arlene’s life will be held...
DAC REFERRED WORKER TAKES STRONG INITIATIVE AT HIS JOB IN THE CROOKSTON INN
Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) made a referral to the Polk County Developmental Achievement Center (DAC) for Simon. VR and his parents asked the DAC to find a community job for Simon after he graduated from high school. The team (Simon, his parents, VR staff, Case Manager, and DAC staff) had an...
CROOKSTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS LOOKING FOR A VARIETY OF POSITIONS FOR THE 2022-23 SCHOOL YEAR
With August now here and September now in sight, Crookston Public Schools are working around the clock to prepare for the upcoming school year. One of the jobs that the School District office has been working hard at is looking to find people to fill essential positions in all three schools.
GRAND FORKS POLICE AND REGIONAL SWAT TEAM ARREST MAN WITH WARRANT AFTER LATE NIGHT STAND-OFF
On August 6, 2022, around 9:34 p.m., Officers were in the area of 1108 27th Ave S attempting a warrant service on a male subject, Blake Lund. The situation turned into a barricaded subject and members of the Grand Forks Regional SWAT Team were sent to the scene to assist in the apprehension of Lund. Some residents in the area were asked to shelter in place or leave their residence while the situation was active. Around 1:19 a.m. Lund was taken into custody and brought to the Grand Forks County Correctional Center where he was booked on several outstanding warrants. The Grand Forks Police would like to thank the citizens in the area for their cooperation while dealing with this situation. Residence in the area were allowed back into the building following the arrest of Lund, as no other dangers existed.
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WARNS PUBLIC OF SCAM CALLS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office would like to inform everyone of a scam that is circulating through the area. The caller identifies themselves as a grandson/son or granddaughter/daughter saying that they were involved in an accident and are going to jail or going to the hospital and need money. We have seen this scam in the past; however, it has become popular with bad guys again.
