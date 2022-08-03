ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

SPORTS FEEVER – August 4, 2022 – VOTE YES ON AUGUST 9!!!!!

UMC ATHLETICS HIRES ASSISTANT VOLLEYBALL COACH

The University of Minnesota Crookston athletic department announced the hiring of Bret Cariveau as interim assistant volleyball coach. Cariveau joins the Golden Eagles after spending the past three years running PU5H VBC, a volleyball club he founded in Western Kentucky. “We are very excited to add Bret to our volleyball...
CROOKSTON, MN
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 6, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Kyla Mae Goulet, 20, of Crookston, for 2nd-Degree Burglary. Tyler John Motz, 36, of East Grand Forks, for Trespassing. Erica Anne Askjem, 28, of Grand Forks, for being a Fugitive from Justice from another State. Jason Daniel Jarvis, 51,...
CROOKSTON, MN
Arlene Margaret Moen – Obit

Arlene Margaret Moen, 71, of Fargo, ND, passed away Tuesday morning, August 2, 2022, at Cottonwood Court-Bethany Retirement Living, where she had been a resident since April of 2020. Arlene was a Crookston, MN native and former longtime Burnsville, MN resident. A Memorial Service celebrating Arlene’s life will be held...
FARGO, ND
GRAND FORKS POLICE AND REGIONAL SWAT TEAM ARREST MAN WITH WARRANT AFTER LATE NIGHT STAND-OFF

On August 6, 2022, around 9:34 p.m., Officers were in the area of 1108 27th Ave S attempting a warrant service on a male subject, Blake Lund. The situation turned into a barricaded subject and members of the Grand Forks Regional SWAT Team were sent to the scene to assist in the apprehension of Lund. Some residents in the area were asked to shelter in place or leave their residence while the situation was active. Around 1:19 a.m. Lund was taken into custody and brought to the Grand Forks County Correctional Center where he was booked on several outstanding warrants. The Grand Forks Police would like to thank the citizens in the area for their cooperation while dealing with this situation. Residence in the area were allowed back into the building following the arrest of Lund, as no other dangers existed.
GRAND FORKS, ND
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WARNS PUBLIC OF SCAM CALLS

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office would like to inform everyone of a scam that is circulating through the area. The caller identifies themselves as a grandson/son or granddaughter/daughter saying that they were involved in an accident and are going to jail or going to the hospital and need money. We have seen this scam in the past; however, it has become popular with bad guys again.
POLK COUNTY, MN

