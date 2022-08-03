SPORTS FEEVER – August 4, 2022 – VOTE YES ON AUGUST 9!!!!!

On August 6, 2022, around 9:34 p.m., Officers were in the area of 1108 27th Ave S attempting a warrant service on a male subject, Blake Lund. The situation turned into a barricaded subject and members of the Grand Forks Regional SWAT Team were sent to the scene to assist in the apprehension of Lund. Some residents in the area were asked to shelter in place or leave their residence while the situation was active. Around 1:19 a.m. Lund was taken into custody and brought to the Grand Forks County Correctional Center where he was booked on several outstanding warrants. The Grand Forks Police would like to thank the citizens in the area for their cooperation while dealing with this situation. Residence in the area were allowed back into the building following the arrest of Lund, as no other dangers existed.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 21 HOURS AGO