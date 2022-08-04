ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transfer news LIVE: Frenkie de Jong latest, Man United talks for Benjamin Sesko and Chelsea bid for Wes Fofana

By Karl Matchett
 5 days ago

On the eve of the new Premier League season, several clubs are still hoping to get another deal or two over the line in time for their opening weekend squad, though several sagas look set to drag on into the final weeks of the transfer window. One of those is Frenkie de Jong , with the Barcelona midfielder seemingly preferring a move to Chelsea over Manchester United , but not keen to give up the salary owed to him by his current club. The Catalan and west London club could be doing further business too, with Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso linked with a switch to the Camp Nou, while Xavi Hernandez hopes to have Man City star Bernardo Silva as the replacement for De Jong if all goes to plan.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are trying to land at least two more players for their defensive ranks too - but Brighton released a stern statement rejecting reports that Marc Cucurella was all but sold to the Blues, despite claims that personal terms were agreed for the left-sided player . Wesley Fofana remains an option if Leicester are open to sell, while new reports claim Thomas Tuchel wants Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Stamford Bridge.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United are still hoping to sign James Maddison , Manchester United are keen on Serginio Dest, fellow Barca backup Neto could be heading to Bournemouth and Nicolo Zaniolo is still high on Tottenham’s list of priorities, if they can offload fringe players.

Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and updates below.

The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd end Marko Arnautovic interest as Timo Werner confirms Chelsea exit

The new Premier League season is underway but the transfer window looks to be the main attraction for many with Manchester United likely to dominate the headlines over the last few weeks after their loss to Brighton leaving Erik ten Hag desperate for reinforcements. Realistic targets include Adrien Rabiot and Marko Arnautovic, while Guido Rodriguez, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Cody Gakpo continue to be linked with moves to Old Trafford.Then there is the saga surrounding Frenkie de Jong and his future at the Camp Nou, which rumbles on, and Manchester United and Chelsea remain strongly linked to the Barcelona midfielder....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Erling Haaland’s early impact at Manchester City already looks ominous for the Premier League

While Erling Haaland was swearing on live television, and Pep Guardiola was getting a little passive aggressive, David Moyes was becoming defensive.The West Ham manager had been speaking about how his side had been preparing for the Norwegian’s runs all week. They had watched his game against Liverpool, and tried to apply the lessons from previous games against Manchester City.It didn’t matter, though. They could do little about it.Moyes was a little unwilling to go all in on all the gushing praise for Haaland, though.He first of all said that his team should have cut out the Kevin De...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand targeted with racist ‘monkey gesture’ by Wolves fan, court told

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand was targeted by racist abuse including a monkey gesture by a “fixated” football fan during a Premier League match, a court had heard.Jamie Arnold is accused of causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress to Mr Ferdinand by using “threatening, abusive or insulting” words or behaviour at the Wolves v Manchester United match at Molineux on May 23 last year.During the prosecution’s opening of the 32-year-old’s trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court, footage was played to jurors, allegedly showing him making a racist gesture.Mr Ferdinand had been at the game – the first time fans had...
SOCIETY
The Independent

The Independent

