New Orleans, LA

NOPD officer accused of on-duty DWI ,crashed marked police cruiser into ‘multiple’ vehicle

tigerdroppings.com
 3 days ago
tigerdroppings.com

Apparently there’s a crazy guy living close to me

ETA: to answer some questions, and not have to reply to each individual post, my wife was going to work at 5am when she saw this. She headed back home and woke me up. This is in Metairie. No HOA for my neighborhood. I’m of the understanding that his family is aware of his craziness, and has had him committed before. I’m guessing he’ll be locked up soon enough.
METAIRIE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Who was born in New Orleans and grew up here?

New Orleanian by birth but Texan by the grace of god. Born and partially grew up there. Spent 7 formative years in Tangipahoa parish between stints in GNO. Born and raised in New Orleans.. Bought a house and lost it in Katrina.. Had a chance to buy another house in Orleans and decided to move to Jefferson Parish.. Didn't look back.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Home Building on the Mississippi Gulf Coast

I have started to look for property in the Bay St. Louis and Pass Christian area. I know no one can give an exact number on cost to build per square foot but looking for estimates. It would be on pilings, 3 bedroom (looking to add a possible bunkroom) and 2.5 bathrooms. Nothing fancy just a shotgun style house for a weekend retreat. Open to all advice and suggestions.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS

