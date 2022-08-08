ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

14 August books to squeeze in before summer ends

GMA
GMA
 6 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zfmt6_0h4LaeNW00

Zibby Owens is the creator and host of podcast "Moms Don’t Have Time to Read Books," a publisher, and the author of "Bookends: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Literature." She is a regular contributor to GMA.

Attention readers: summer is almost over! How can this be? I look forward to summer all year long. But as the sunshine beats down and the humidity frizzes our hair and snatches our energy, we can still squeeze in a few more books before reality sets in again come September. So shake out a beach towel, lick some sweet ice cream and delve into a few last stories before the school season resumes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uBVtP_0h4LaeNW00
ABC News Photo Illustration - PHOTO: 14 Books for August

'Mika in Real Life' by Emiko Jean

In "Mika in Real Life," Emiko, a former candle maker, florist, and entomologist (!), introduces us to Mika Suzuki, a 35-year-old who is a massive disappointment to her traditional Japanese parents. When Mika’s daughter, who she gave up for adoption 16 years prior, calls her out of the blue, she paints a rosier picture of herself than reality suggests. But, could her fibs lead to a renewed relationship with her daughter's birth father and more?

"Mika in Real Life" is also the "Good Morning America" Book Club pick for August. Read an excerpt here.

'Booked' by Kwame Alexander

Kwame Alexander is the bestselling author of "The Crossover series," a National Book Award longlist nominee and the winner of a bazillion industry awards. He's also a poet, publisher, visionary and a dad. Now, he has reinvigorated his thriving series -- written as a novel-in-verse good for YA and parents alike -- as a graphic novel illustrated by Dawud Anyabwile. It’s about 12-year-old boy, Nick, who uses words to help him through family and friend issues. There’s even a rapping librarian involved.

'Fruit Punch: A Memoir' by Kendra Allen

Growing up Black in the '90s and early 2000s in Dallas, Kendra navigated race, class and gender barriers at every step. Kendra wrestles with concepts like religion, beauty, rules, trauma, and more in this original work by a bold new voice.

'Haven' by Emma Donoghue

I still feel like I’m inside of "Room," the bestselling novel penned by Emma Donoghue that was also turned into a film. It was one of the most powerful, original stories I’ve read, particularly where the claustrophobia of parenting is concerned. Now Emma has taken the narrative in another direction: onto a boat in seventh-century Ireland on which a priest and two monks sail to find the right place for a monastery. What they find is an island inhabited only by birds. How do the three of them fare? Find out in Emma’s mesmerizing prose.

'Love on the Brain' by Ali Hazelwood

This is not your typical rom-com. Ali Hazelwood (pen name!) is a neuroscientist herself with a Ph.D. and full teaching career at an esteemed U.S. university, so of course her protagonist shares her deep scientific knowledge. A scientist obsessed with Marie Curie, Bee gets a promotion and then realizes she’ll have to lead a research project with Levi, a former colleague who wasn’t exactly kind to her (his reaction to when she asked him about her looks went viral on their campus). What will happen when the two of them are thrown back together?

'I'm Glad My Mom Died' by Jennette McCurdy

Okay, I will not be giving this to my mom for Mother's Day this year. But actually, I could because it’s that good. Jennette starred in hit shows "iCarly" and "Sam & Cat," but I wouldn’t have known from her upbeat on-screen personality that she was secretly battling addiction, eating disorders and more. Written in compulsively readable prose, Jennette’s memoir is one of the bravest books about eating disorders I’ve ever read, coupled with the effects of having a narcissistic mother. Totally fabulous and unforgettable.

'Mr. Perfect On Paper' by Jean Meltzer

Jean Meltzer is the bestselling author of "The Matzo Ball" and, by her own admission, is the only Emmy-winning, chronically ill and disabled, rabbinical school drop-out. Her latest book, "Mr. Perfect on Paper," features Dara, a matchmaker who created and runs a Jewish dating app. When she can’t find "Mr. Right" herself, Dara’s bubbe (grandmother) shares her checklist for "The Perfect Jewish Husband" on national TV, inspiring Chris the newscaster to turn her hunt into a show. But then the two of them start getting along so well that …

'Babysitter' by Joyce Carol Oates

Joyce Carol Oates has written a captivating thriller involving a privileged, white, suburban Detroit housewife named Hannah in the 1970s. Hannah has an affair with a man she meets at a charity gala, because, as Oates told me in a recent interview for my podcast , "well, because she was quite bored." No one saw Hannah for herself, not even her two adoring children. So at the cusp of 40, with her looks still on her side, she tried something new to feed her need for love and attention. Meanwhile, in the news "the Babysitter" child serial killer (ripped from the headlines) lurks in the background. I could not put this book down!

'Room and Board' by Miriam Parker

Associate publisher of Ecco and author of "The Shortest Way Home," Miriam Parker has penned a beautiful story about second chances set on a college campus. Gillian was a successful Manhattan-based publicist … until she wasn’t. She then decides to become a "dorm mom" at a prestigious Sonoma boarding school which seemed to be going well until a scandal threatened to ruin it all for her … again.

'Carrie Soto is Back' by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Did anyone else see that there were tennis-clad cigarette girls lined up at Wimbledon handing out pamphlets with excerpts of bestselling author Taylor Jenkins Reid's new novel "Carrie Soto is Back?" Brilliant! Wish I’d thought of that. As fans of "Malibu Rising" (like me) may remember, Carrie, the protagonist in Reid's latest novel, made a cameo. In this book, the championship-winning female tennis player comes out of retirement to defend her own record with her father as coach. We get to join Carrie on her final season and see if she can do it -- or if that’s even the "point."

'All Signs Point to Paris: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Destiny' by Natasha Sizlo

Debut memoirist Natasha Sizlo works at a Los Angeles-based real estate company but wrote this memoir on the side. Divorced, bankrupt, heartbroken, and coping with the imminent death of her beloved father, Natasha consulted an astrologist who changed her life. She set out to find the man of her dreams who was born on November 2nd, 1968 in Paris, perhaps not her ex who was born on the same date. This memoir reads like a novel in its propulsive readability and intrigue. I fell in love with Natasha on the page and when I met her I connected with her instantly. Perhaps it was all in the stars.

'A Map for the Missing' by Belinda Huijuan Tang

A debut novel by a graduate of the Iowa Writers' Workshop, "A Map for the Missing" is a look into Chinese culture, relationships across generations, friendship, and tragedy. Tang Yitian, who has lived in the U.S. for almost 10 years, finds out his father has disappeared from their village in China and sets out to find him along with an old flame.

'Perish' by Latoya Watkins

"Perish" is a compelling, emotional debut novel by Latoya Watkins, Ph.D., about a Black Texan family, inherited trauma and intergenerational violence. The choices the matriarch of the family, Helen Jean, has made over time have ripple effects all the way up until her death as a grandmother as seen in four family members with alternating storylines. This is one reunion that family saga readers will flip pages to read more about.

'The Last Housewife' by Ashley Winstead

A cult. A murder. A podcast host. These are the ingredients in Ashley Winstead's captivating new thriller about Shay Evans who, along with her college friend Laurel, managed to escape the cult-like web of their senior year. But, when Laurel is found murdered eight years later, Shay, along with the podcast host who broke the news, has to go back in to really find her way out.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Paul Newman’s Wife: Everything To Know About His 2 Marriages Before Death

Paul Newman has the incredible love story with his second wife Joanne Woodward on display in the new, six-part documentary The Last Movie Stars. The HBO film, directed by Ethan Hawke, takes a close look at the Hollywood legends’ relationship that lasted half a century. “I fell more in love with them as I did it,” Hawke told Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz, per CBS News. “And the more you care about them, the more you want to do the story justice.”
RELATIONSHIPS
Tracey Folly

Woman dumps husband for becoming a workaholic after the wedding

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A woman got married but left her husband in short order after his hectic work schedule made her feel, in her own words, "like a widow." She filed for divorce because her husband became a so-called "workaholic" after the wedding.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Donoghue
Person
Joyce Carol Oates
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
The Hollywood Gossip

Audrey Roloff Reveals Moving Date (And It's Coming Up Fast!)

As previously reported, Audrey and Jeremy Roloff recently bought the farm. The parents of three — who rose to fame as cast members on Little People, Big World — purchased their very own farm this summer. “After a two-year search spanning all over the state of Oregon… IT....
PORTLAND, OR
Decider.com

How Many People Died at Woodstock ’99?

Netflix’s new three-part docuseries, Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99, remembers the chaos that ensued at the attempted revival of the 1969 Woodstock music festival. Instead of the festival’s original promise of peace and love, the 1999 rendition resulted in riots, arson, and death. Nearly 400,000 people attended Woodstock ’99, which was just about 100 miles from the original site, to see bands ranging from Metallica and Aerosmith to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Limp Bizkit. HOW MANY PEOPLE DIED AT WOODSTOCK ’99? However, it didn’t take long before it all went downhill. A heat wave with little water, poor organization, sexual assault, and an...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Ends#Dallas#Manhattan#Japanese
bravotv.com

Austen Kroll Shares All the Details on His "Bachelor-ish" New House: "I Love It"

The Southern Charm cast member's new Charleston abode is a mix between "trying to be sophisticated" and "still having fun" with an incredible entryway feature. In June 2021, Austen Kroll announced he had purchased a very special "birthday present" for himself: a beautiful house in Charleston. As the Southern Charm cast member told BravoTV.com last month, he "immediately" knew the home was the perfect choice for him.
CHARLESTON, SC
Upworthy

'Let him talk first': Book from 1950 shares hilarious 'tips to look after your husband'

A page from a book published in 1950 doling out "tips to look after your husband" is going viral as it highlights how entrenched gender roles were in the past. The page came from a home economics book and the advice offered was sexist, detailing a woman's duty to serve her husband. Some of the advice ranged from staying quiet and greeting him with a smile to taking off his shoes and never ever complaining. The tips were categorized into 10 sections, such as "'Have dinner ready', 'Prepare yourself', 'Clear away the clutter', 'Prepare the children', 'Minimize all noise', 'Make him comfortable', 'Listen to him' and 'Make the evening his.'" It's pretty evident that every tip involves catering to the man while the woman herself must be invisible as much as possible. The man is the protagonist throughout the piece. The goal for women, per the advice, is to "make your home a place of peace and order where your husband can renew himself in body and spirit."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
goodmorningamerica.com

'GMA' Deals & Steals to treat yourself

Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals to treat yourself. You can score big savings on products from brands such as PeachSkinSheets, Jill & Ally and many more. The deals start at just $4 and are up to 75% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
Next Avenue

The Remarkable Lesson of Grief

This psychologist created her own mantra to help manage profound grief after the sudden death of her husband. Grief is not teachable. This I learned in 1999, after my first husband Chuck died suddenly, a month before his 50th birthday. Grief isn't teachable, even for someone like me, a seasoned psychologist with multiple degrees. Chuck's unexpected death thrust me into an abyss with no way out, and neither my professional knowledge nor my previous experiences with death of loved ones helped.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Kitchn

Traditional Meatloaf

For me, meatloaf is a nostalgic, comforting dish that can evoke memories of childhood dinners cooked by Mom. Some might say it’s as American as hot dogs or hamburgers. However, the first meatloaf is thought to have originated from Europe and as far back as the 5th century. Back then, it was created by mixing chopped cold meats with leftover scraps of vegetables to make the less affluent families stretch the expensive protein a bit further. It’s said that meatloaf made its way across the pond during colonial times, where it started as “scrapple” in Pennsylvania, created by German immigrants using ground pork and cornmeal. It then evolved into the meatloaf we know and love today, finding its way into many kitchens across the country ever since.
RECIPES
Glamour

Target Has a Robot That Will Give You a $10 Manicure

The next time you pick up toilet paper and a few groceries, you may be able to fit in a quick manicure—courtesy of a Target manicure robot. Yes, you read that correctly. Everyone's favorite big box department store has tapped Clockwork, a robot automation company that aims to relieve users of everyday tasks, to provide customers with in-store manicures.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GMA

GMA

62K+
Followers
8K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy