Start Your Christmas Shopping by Buying Local at the State Fair

95.3 MNC
Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan
Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
Fox 59
What’s new at the Indiana State Fair Dairy bar this year?
INDIANAPOLIS — The Dairy Bar has existed in some capacity at the Indiana State Fair since 1941, but each year brings new signature menu items. Brooke Williams, director of communications for the American Dairy Association Indiana, joined us Thursday to talk about what you’ll find at the Dairy Bar this year, including a new milkshake flavor and some unexpected grilled cheese combinations.
Fox 59
Indy’s Best: Your top 3 Classic Fair Foods revealed
This week, we did something a little different for Indy’s Best Classic Fair Food. Normally, we only have one winner for each topic. But since there are so many great classic fair foods, and they can all be found within the confines of the Indiana State Fairgrounds…we are going with a top three!
WISH-TV
Indiana State Fair announces top 10 and 2022 winner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thirty-nine high schools bands competed Friday to be in the Sweet 16 competition at the Indiana State Fair. According to a news release, judges crowned Kokomo High School “Indiana’s Best Band”, and took home the first-place trophy. “This year marks the 75th Indiana...
KSDK
Best Home Furnishings prides themselves on fine southern Indiana craftsmanship
The store’s Uplifting Comfort Series, provides a little help getting in and out of your chair. These come in handy when you need assistance due to aging, or injury.
indyschild.com
Top 7 Things to do this Weekend around Indianapolis | Aug. 5-7
July 29 – Aug. 21 | Indiana State Fairgrounds. The Indiana State Fair is the state’s largest multi-day event celebrating the Hoosier spirit and agricultural heritage. These 18 days bring all communities together to celebrate all things Indiana and promote it to hundreds of thousands of people across the state, and beyond. Related Article: How to Save Money at the Indiana State Fair – 5 Ways to Save Big.
cbs4indy.com
Eli Lilly to seek employment growth outside of Indiana after abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS — One of the largest employers and oldest companies in Indiana will begin looking for expansion opportunities outside of the Hoosier State in the wake of a recently passed abortion ban bill. Eli Lilly and Co. released a statement Saturday that said the abortion ban may hurt the...
Inside Indiana Business
Meridiam to bring broadband to three Indiana cities
Paris-based infrastructure company Meridiam is working with Bloomington, Columbus and Shelbyville to build fiber broadband infrastructure in each city. The company says the Hoosier Network Fiber Project has received approval from each municipality for construction of a fiber network that third-party internet service providers can tap into. Meridiam says it...
95.3 MNC
League of Women Voters of Michigan introduces election certification observer program
The League of Women Voters of Michigan is kicking off its Michigan Board of State and County Canvassers observer program, meant to observe the board’s election certification process and educate the public about its role. Trained volunteer members of the League of Women Voters of Michigan will observe the...
95.3 MNC
$200 tax rebate for Hoosiers signed into law by Governor Holcomb
Legislators finalized a bill to support prenatal programs, pay down pension debt, and send you a check and, hours later, Governor Holcomb signed the bill into law. Bipartisan majorities in the House and Senate overwhelmingly approved a plan to send Hoosiers a $200 tax rebate as a buffer against inflation. The checks are a little smaller than the 225 dollars Governor Holcomb originally proposed, but legislators made more people eligible by expanding the rebate to people who don’t file income taxes.
cbs4indy.com
Storm chances Sunday for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Storms will be scattered throughout our Sunday with highs in the low 90s and a heat index near triple digits. Hot and muggy weather is underway!. Sunday will be a bit more active than our Saturday. A line of showers and thunderstorms will roll through in the afternoon and evening hours. By 8 p.m. we may be looking at more organize storms around central Indiana.
95.3 MNC
Indiana Tax Refund Bill Giving $200 Rebates Signed by Gov. Holcomb
Indiana taxpayers will be eligible for a $200 tax refund following Gov. Eric Holcomb’s signing of the inflation relief bill late Friday evening. Gov. Holcomb had initially proposed $225 in refunds when he called the Indiana General Assembly into a special session. However, lawmakers decided to lower that amount to $200 as part of a compromise between the House and Senate.
WANE-TV
Indiana metalworks company reaches settlement on clean air violations
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) announced a settlement Friday afternoon with Metalworking Lubricants Co. for alleged violations of the Clean Air Act at its used oil processing facility in Indianapolis. Both agencies alleged Metalworking Lubricants emitted more than...
WIBC.com
Farmers’ Almanac Anticipates A “Bone-Chilling Winter” For Indiana
Get ready for an “unreasonably cold and snowy” winter. The Farmers’ Almanac released their 2022-2023 winter forecast and it has predicted a bone-chilling winter. They say you should prepare to shake, shiver and shovel!. The annual American publication has been producing weather prognosis since 1818. The National...
WIBC.com
Legislators Reach $200 Rebate Deal; Vote Expected Friday
(INDIANAPOLIS) – Legislators appear to have a deal to send you a $200 tax rebate. The rebate is slimmed down slightly from the $225 Governor Holcomb and House Republicans had proposed. House Ways and Means Chairman Tim Brown says that’s because it’s been expanded to cover people who don’t file tax returns. That encompasses somewhere between 300,000 and 900,000 Hoosiers, who would have to file a return next year and claim the rebate as a credit.
Two suspects in Indianapolis July homicide arrested in northern Indiana
Two people have been arrested and preliminarily charged with murder in connection to a man's death on July 3.
Indiana lawmakers settle on $200 taxpayer refund
INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed $225 payments for Hoosiers. It looks like they’ll have to settle for $200 instead. All Indiana taxpayers would be eligible for a $200 automatic taxpayer refund under legislation moving its way through the Statehouse. The direct payments from the state’s surplus were the centerpiece of the governor’s inflation relief […]
WISH-TV
Health Spotlight: Learning new skills; heart disease rates climbing; sleep side linked to personality
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here are Friday’s Health Spotlight items from “All Indiana”:. A lifetime of learning keeps the brain sharp. Cardiovascular diseases expected to soar. The side of the bed you sleep on may hold clues to personality. Check out the video to watch All Indiana!
indyschild.com
White Rock Park in Indiana – A Cliff Jumper’s and Thrill Seekers Paradise
White Rock Park is located in Saint Paul, IN, about 45 minutes southwest of Indianapolis. This Indian quarry is known for its surrounding cliffs that provide guests with the perfect opportunities for cliff jumping, rope-swinging, ziplining and more adrenaline-producing activities. Perfect for a quick Indiana day trip. Cliff Jumping and...
beckersspine.com
OrthoIndy: 5 fast facts
Here are five things to know about Indianapolis-based OrthoIndy:. 1. OrthoIndy has 12 locations across Indiana, according to its website. 2. Physicians of OrthoIndy opened the OrthoIndy Hospital on March 1, 2005. 3. OrthoIndy specializes in neck, back, shoulder, hand and arm, foot and ankle, knee, and hip care. 4....
