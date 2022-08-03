Former Husker men's golf coach Brett Balak charged with DUI

Read on huskerextra.com
4 killings end century of calm in small Nebraska town
Police on Friday arrested a man in the killings of four people in a small northeast Nebraska town where it had been more than 100 years since it last saw such violence.
iowa.media
ARREST MADE IN LAUREL NEBRASKA MURDERS (Update)
THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS ARRESTED A SUSPECT IN CONNECTION WITH FOUR HOMICIDES THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES OF LAUREL IS IN CUSTODY BUT CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED WITH SERIOUS BURNS IN A LINCOLN HOSPITAL. COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC OF THE PATROL SAYS JONES WAS ARRESTED BY A...
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska and Georgia make top seven for Lincoln East receiver Malachi Coleman
LINCOLN — The state's No. 1 prospect for the 2023 class released a top seven on Saturday that includes Nebraska. Lincoln East receiver Malachi Coleman, a top 100 recruit according to several major scouting services, listed NU, Georgia, Oregon, Michigan, USC, Mississippi and Oklahoma in seven. Coleman has made...
KETV.com
Here's what we know about the four homicides in Laurel, Nebraska
LAUREL, Neb. — A total offour people were found dead early Thursday morning at two separate homes in a northeast Nebraska town. James A. Jones, 42, was taken into custody in Laurel, Nebraska, and is being treated at a Lincoln hospital for severe burns. The motive for the homicides is unknown at this time.
KETV.com
Man arrested after pursuit on Omaha's Interstate 80
OMAHA, Neb. — A Nebraska man is accused of speeding through Omaha traffic and careening off traffic barriers before surrendering to law enforcement Friday morning on Interstate 80. The Nebraska State Patrol said Quentin Rockefeller, 26, of Gibbon, Nebraska was arrested for multiple violations including unauthorized use of a...
HuskerExtra.com
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 3 Trey Palmer
The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. Today we highlight No. 3, Trey Palmer.
kscj.com
NEBRASKA STATE PATROL INVESTIGATING MULTIPLE FATALITY INCIDENT IN LAUREL
THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL CONFIRMS IT IS INVESTIGATING A SITUATION WITH MULTIPLE FATALITIES THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA THIS (THURSDAY) MORNING. THE SITUATION INCLUDES MULTIPLE SCENES IN LAUREL AND IS AN ACTIVE INVESTIGATION. THE STATE PATROL WILL RELEASE MORE INFORMATION LATER THIS AFTERNOON. Photo provided.
HuskerExtra.com
'I'm stress-free now': Lincoln East standout pitcher Jalen Worthley flips commitment to Nebraska
In a late development, one of the state’s best baseball prospects in the Class of 2022 is coming to Nebraska. Lincoln East left-hander Jalen Worthley announced his commitment to the Huskers on Friday. The decision ends a whirlwind few weeks in which he backed off a pledge to San Jose State and became acquainted with the hometown team.
iheart.com
Multiple fatalities reported in Laurel, Nebraska
(Laurel, NE) -- Multiple fatalities are being reported in a northeast Nebraska town. A large police presence has been seen in the town of Laurel, west of Sioux City. The Nebraska State Patrol says there are multiple deaths involving multiple scenes but no other information has been released. The state patrol will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon.
1011now.com
One person hospitalized after north Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a crash near Cornhusker Highway and N. 1st Street on Saturday. The incident occurred at around 12 p.m. According to LPD, three vehicles were involved in the crash. One individual was taken to the hospital in critical...
News Channel Nebraska
Shooting being investigated in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 24-year-old. OPD said police arrived at a local hospital to investigate a shooting victim that had arrived by private vehicle. The report said the officers spoke with the 24-year-old victim who reportedly told them that she was...
klkntv.com
This weekend in Nebraska: 12 county fairs and much more
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — It’s the first weekend in August, and everyone is trying to squeeze the last drops of fun out of summer. We’ve gathered some interesting events going on around the state for you to enjoy with the last bit of time before school starts.
Nebraska football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look for Nebraska this year in the Big Ten and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full Nebraska football schedule for the Cornhuskers' 2022 season. Nebraska football 2022 scheduleWeek 0, Aug. 27 vs. Northwestern Week 1, Sept. 3 vs. North Dakota Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. ...
KETV.com
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash at 156th and Fort
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating an injury crash involving a motorcyclist Saturday morning. It happened at around 10:30 a.m. at 156th and Fort streets. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. Police are re-directing traffic and drivers should avoid the area.
klkntv.com
Cooler air is soon to arrive
After a very hot Saturday, relief is not too far away. A cooler air mass will arrive in southeast Nebraska on Sunday in the form of a very slow-moving cold front. The front will be positioned in central Nebraska on Saturday evening. Along and behind the front, we may see some shower and thunderstorm development during the evening hours on Saturday. At this time, most activity should be to the west, near the Tri-Cities.
WOWT
4 dead at two neighboring homes in northeast Nebraska town
LAUREL, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities said Thursday that investigators are looking into a series of events in a small town in northeast Nebraska that left four people dead at two homes located about three blocks apart. In a news conference at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc...
kmaland.com
Pepin resigns as Nebraska track & field coach
(Lincoln) -- Longtime Nebraska track & field coach Gary Pepin has announced his retirement. Pepin has led the program for 42 years. During his time, Pepin won three NCAA championships, coached 59 NCAA individual champions and produced 639 All-Americans. View the full release from Nebraska here.
News Channel Nebraska
Wahoo man receives 15 years of jail time for drug charges
WAHOO, Neb. -- A man from Wahoo was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment on Aug. 4 for drug-related charges. 37-year-old David Wesley was sentenced to 15 years for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine actual, (pure), in July 2020, with a prior violent felony conviction by U.S. District Judge John Gerrard. After Swanson is released from prison, he will serve 10 years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
WOWT
I-80 temporarily blocked at Missouri River following chase; suspect arrested
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A law enforcement incident closed Interstate 80 over the Missouri River bridge Friday morning, but authorities reopened most lanes in both directions after 30 minutes. Quentin Rockefeller, 26, of Gibbon, is lodged in Douglas County Jail and was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid...
3 News Now
Former Nebraska volleyball player Caffey transfers to Texas
AUSTIN (KMTV) — Former Nebraska volleyball standout Kayla Caffey will transfer to the University of Texas. Caffey made the announcment on her Instagram account on Friday morning. Caffey will be in her 7th season of college volleyball after announcing she was leaving the Huskers last week. Earlier this week,...
