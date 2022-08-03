To better serve our residents, we're working on a new MyClearwater.com website starting with our most popular pages. Preview our new site's modern look, easy-to-use online services and new features that show what's happening in Clearwater. Check out the new website and let us know what you think.

City of Clearwater Hiring New Assistant City Manager

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The city of Clearwater, Florida, is hiring a new Assistant City Manager who will serve as chief of operations and assist and support in the performance of all management, direction, and administration of the city’s daily operations. Clearwater is governed by a council/manager form of government with the City Manager, appointed by the City Council, serving as the city’s chief executive and administrative officer. The Assistant City Manager will serve as the Acting City Manager in the City Manager’s absence.

The Assistant City Manager is responsible for supporting the City Manager in the creation and implementation of strategies to support the City Council’s direction, the city budget, and any master plans and performance measurement programs. They will provide expectations, leadership and guidance to all direct reports, foster teamwork and motivate the departments under strong leadership. They will also coordinate, assign, and direct the overall activities and strategic direction of assigned city departments as well as serve as a liaison between departments and the City Manager.

The target entry salary range for this position is $113,685 to $170,527, depending on qualifications.

The city of Clearwater offers a highly competitive benefits package and individuals interested in pursuing this opportunity can learn more about it at https://myclearwater.info/AssistantCityManager.

Candidates are encouraged to submit resumes and the names and telephone numbers of three professional references with the application. The position is open until filled. The first review of applications will be conducted the week of Aug. 15, 2022. The interview process will include a community engagement component.

Candidates with questions can contact Clearwater’s Human Resources Department at (727) 562-4870 or visit MyClearwater.com.