To better serve our residents, we're working on a new MyClearwater.com website starting with our most popular pages. Preview our new site's modern look, easy-to-use online services and new features that show what's happening in Clearwater. Check out the new website and let us know what you think.

Clearwater, FL

To better serve our residents, we're working on a new MyClearwater.com website starting with our most popular pages. Preview our new site's modern look, easy-to-use online services and new features that show what's happening in Clearwater.

Clearwater, Florida
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gm3kn_0h4LPlES00
  • Friday, Aug. 5, 9:30 a.m.
  • Countryside Recreation Center, 2640 Sabal Springs Dr., Clearwater, adjacent to new trail

Please join Pinellas County, the City of Clearwater and Duke Energy as we celebrate the opening of the Pinellas Duke Energy Trail north segment. The event will include brief comments by Pinellas County Commission Chairman Charlie Justice, Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard, Duke Energy Government and Community Relations Manager Jeff Baker, and Friends of the Pinellas Trail President Scott Daniels. A ribbon-cutting will follow.

The new trail stretches 6.7 miles from Enterprise Road through Countryside to John Chesnut Sr. Park in Palm Harbor. It completes the North Gap of the planned Pinellas Trail Loop, a continuous 75-mile multi-use pathway that will eventually circle the county.

The Pinellas Duke Energy Trail is completed except for some minor items and a pedestrian bridge over the Lake Tarpon Outfall Canal. Bridge construction is expected to begin next spring and conclude in summer 2024. In the meantime, a temporary connection of the trail from the intersection of Tampa Road and McMullen Booth Road to East Lake Road is available via existing sidewalks (signs are posted).

Pinellas County, the city of Clearwater and Duke Energy are committed to providing trails for recreation, fitness and commuting. Since this is an outdoor event, comfortable, closed-toe shoes are recommended.

For trail details, visit Pinellas County's Duke Energy Trail (Pinellas Trail Loop North Gap) project webpage.

