ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

August Ball Fundraiser commemorates Emancipation Day this weekend

By Tracy Ballzer
wizmnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wizmnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wizmnews.com

Only one choice for La Crosse school consolidation?

Why didn’t they say so sooner? When the La Crosse school district sent a survey to parents about possible school consolidation earlier this year, it asked people what they thought about combining Central and Logan High schools. The survey asked voters if they would be likely to approve combining the schools at the old Trane Company headquarters. A majority of those surveyed supported the district’s idea. But what the survey didn’t say is that if a referendum is not passed, La Crosse’s two high schools would still be combined. That news came from La Crosse’s superintendent over the weekend. He told parents of district students in an email that if a November referendum is not passed, all La Crosse high schoolers would go to Central, while middle schoolers would be moved into Logan. That seems like important information that should have been shared as part of the survey, and may have led to different results. The question should have been, “Would you rather combine La Crosse’s high schools at Trane or at Central?” That seems to be the only choice. Is it possible Superintendent Aaron Engel hadn’t considered moving students to Central at the time the survey was sent? Maybe, but that seems unlikely. Ultimately the decision will be up to Engel, but perhaps the district should send another survey to ask about consolidation again, this time making clear what the options really are.
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
La Crosse, WI
La Crosse, WI
Society
wizmnews.com

Sentencing in Holmen drive-by shooting case delayed

A Boscobel, Wis., man convicted of committing a drive-by shooting in Holmen is set to be sentenced later this month. Wesley Dollar was in La Crosse County court Thursday to be sentenced for reckless endangerment. A victim in the case was supposed to speak, but a language interpreter could not...
HOLMEN, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Emancipation Day#Black People#Etiquette#Black Women#Black History#The La Crosse Community
winonapost.com

Winona reacts to new roundabout

After months of construction, the first roundabout on Mankato Avenue has finally got drivers going in circles in Winona. State officials intend the new roundabout on highways 43 and 61 to help increase traffic flow and reduce serious traffic collisions at that intersection. Some Winonans have said that they’ve noticed a smoother flow of traffic at the intersection.
WINONA, MN
wizmnews.com

Armed robbery suspects make first court appearance in La Crosse

Three men accused of committing an armed robbery in La Crosse have been given cash bonds in court. The suspects are identified as Taron Hill, Thaylon Boutte, and Jacorrie Benoit. Hill and Boutte are Louisiana residents, reportedly working in the Dells area for the summer, and Benoit is a Dells resident. They allegedly robbed a fourth man at gunpoint on Tuesday inside a vehicle near the Kwik Trip at Bridgeview Plaza, and drove away, only to be captured at West Salem. A gun was found during the arrests.
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
news8000.com

ALERT DAY Today & Tonight -Bill Graul

Saturday’s Forecast High: 94F / Tonight’s Forecast Low: 70F…. ALERT DAY today due to heat and humidity. Expect highs ranging from the mid-upper 80s (far north) to the low-mid 90s. High humidity will cause heat indices (what it feels like) in the 95-105F range, with the highest values likely near and south/east of La Crosse. Be sure to take it easy during the hottest part of the day (1 p.m. to 6 p.m.) and drink plenty of water. Don’t forget about your pets and livestock as well.
LA CROSSE, WI
Kat Kountry 105

Two Seriously Injured in Winona Rollover Crash

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two Winona residents suffered serious injuries after their vehicle was in a rollover crash Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says 71-year-old Jacqueline Klees was traveling south on Hwy. 61 in Winona when her vehicle entered the right-hand ditch and rolled over in the area of Clarks Ln around 3:30 p.m. Klees and her passenger, 38-year-old Amanda Fast, suffered life-threatening injuries.
WINONA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy