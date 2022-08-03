August Ball Fundraiser commemorates Emancipation Day this weekend

Read on www.wizmnews.com
Only one choice for La Crosse school consolidation?
Why didn’t they say so sooner? When the La Crosse school district sent a survey to parents about possible school consolidation earlier this year, it asked people what they thought about combining Central and Logan High schools. The survey asked voters if they would be likely to approve combining the schools at the old Trane Company headquarters. A majority of those surveyed supported the district’s idea. But what the survey didn’t say is that if a referendum is not passed, La Crosse’s two high schools would still be combined. That news came from La Crosse’s superintendent over the weekend. He told parents of district students in an email that if a November referendum is not passed, all La Crosse high schoolers would go to Central, while middle schoolers would be moved into Logan. That seems like important information that should have been shared as part of the survey, and may have led to different results. The question should have been, “Would you rather combine La Crosse’s high schools at Trane or at Central?” That seems to be the only choice. Is it possible Superintendent Aaron Engel hadn’t considered moving students to Central at the time the survey was sent? Maybe, but that seems unlikely. Ultimately the decision will be up to Engel, but perhaps the district should send another survey to ask about consolidation again, this time making clear what the options really are.
World’s Largest Six-Pack in La Crosse getting facelift
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — If you’ve driven past City Brewery in La Crosse lately, you may have noticed that the famous six-pack is getting some work done. Crews started on what the brewery is calling “stage one” of giving the World’s Largest Six-Pack a makeover.
What a deal: George Wilson went shopping at Goodwill and found clothes, a job and a lifetime friend
LA CROSSE, Wis. — If you ask George for his last name, without hesitation he said, “Wilson! I’m Dennis the Menace’s neighbor!”. But it’s been life, not anyone named Dennis, that has been a menace to George Wilson. His parents divorced when he was 3-years-old....
Community gives back to honor Waukon man killed in motorcycle accident
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Waukon are honoring one of their own by collecting can tabs. It’s something Matthew Sweeney did to help others. Sweeney was killed in a motorcycle crash less than 2 weeks ago. He was 41 years old. You can’t walk into Village Farm...
Florida-based developer plans to bring retail back to Onalaska Shopko building
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — The vacant former Shopko building could get another life soon. A spokesman for Florida based Corta Development confirmed Thursday that the company is under contract with the intent to buy the property for development. The building has been empty since 2019, when Shopko filed for...
LA CROSSE TALK PM: UW-L political sci. prof. Chergosky on Wisconsin Trump rally, GOP governor primary
UW-La Crosse political science professor Anthony Chergosky, Ph. D., in studio for La Crosse Talk PM on Friday, as Donald Trump holds a rally on the other side of the state for his GOP governor candidate. As we discussed that race and other primaries, the number of diapers a baby...
Father of slain Onalaska toddler now behind bars for domestic violence
On Wednesday, Carlton Harris, the father of slain 3-year-old toddler Major Harris, appeared in La Crosse County Court via a remote connection.
Sentencing in Holmen drive-by shooting case delayed
A Boscobel, Wis., man convicted of committing a drive-by shooting in Holmen is set to be sentenced later this month. Wesley Dollar was in La Crosse County court Thursday to be sentenced for reckless endangerment. A victim in the case was supposed to speak, but a language interpreter could not...
Police chief took Army base roles despite harassment claims
A former police chief was able to move between postings at U.S. Army bases despite allegations that he sexually harassed women at one base.
Winona reacts to new roundabout
After months of construction, the first roundabout on Mankato Avenue has finally got drivers going in circles in Winona. State officials intend the new roundabout on highways 43 and 61 to help increase traffic flow and reduce serious traffic collisions at that intersection. Some Winonans have said that they’ve noticed a smoother flow of traffic at the intersection.
Three suspects face armed robbery charges for holdup committed inside a car
A holdup reportedly committed inside a car led to three arrests in La Crosse County. The La Crosse County District Attorney’s office told WIZM two men from Louisiana and a third suspect from Wisconsin Dells face armed robbery charges, for allegedly taking money from a fourth person, who was with them in the car.
Armed robbery suspects make first court appearance in La Crosse
Three men accused of committing an armed robbery in La Crosse have been given cash bonds in court. The suspects are identified as Taron Hill, Thaylon Boutte, and Jacorrie Benoit. Hill and Boutte are Louisiana residents, reportedly working in the Dells area for the summer, and Benoit is a Dells resident. They allegedly robbed a fourth man at gunpoint on Tuesday inside a vehicle near the Kwik Trip at Bridgeview Plaza, and drove away, only to be captured at West Salem. A gun was found during the arrests.
Semi-trailer truck nearly hits home in Dakota, Minn.
Bob Colby of Dakota is counting his blessings after a semi-trailer truck nearly crashed into his home for a second time.
ALERT DAY Today & Tonight -Bill Graul
Saturday’s Forecast High: 94F / Tonight’s Forecast Low: 70F…. ALERT DAY today due to heat and humidity. Expect highs ranging from the mid-upper 80s (far north) to the low-mid 90s. High humidity will cause heat indices (what it feels like) in the 95-105F range, with the highest values likely near and south/east of La Crosse. Be sure to take it easy during the hottest part of the day (1 p.m. to 6 p.m.) and drink plenty of water. Don’t forget about your pets and livestock as well.
La Crosse man dies after being struck by vehicle in Monroe County
A 77-year-old man is dead after being struck while walking on State Highway 71 in Monroe County Monday night.
Two Seriously Injured in Winona Rollover Crash
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two Winona residents suffered serious injuries after their vehicle was in a rollover crash Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says 71-year-old Jacqueline Klees was traveling south on Hwy. 61 in Winona when her vehicle entered the right-hand ditch and rolled over in the area of Clarks Ln around 3:30 p.m. Klees and her passenger, 38-year-old Amanda Fast, suffered life-threatening injuries.
Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office looking for a man believed to be involved in an attempted stabbing
TREMPELEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Trempealeau County Sherriff’s office is looking for a man believed to be involved in an attempted stabbing. In a press release, officials say around 3:15 p.m. deputies responded to an incident on County Road O. The Sherriff’s Office says a man was mowing...
