New Atlantic City NJ Dinosaur Exhibit Will Make You Feel Like You’re in a Movie!

Read on rock1041.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Steel Pier in Atlantic City, NJ is getting a new ride
Steel Pier in Atlantic City is about to simultaneously pay tribute to one of the shore town's most legendary attractions while taking riders high above the boardwalk...and then dropping them. The amusement park, a legend in its own right, is slowly receiving the pieces to put together a ride its...
NJ history: 100,000 people attended Atlantic City Pop Festival with legendary lineup
Between Blake Shelton, Lady A, Pink, and Jimmy Buffett, Atlantic City has had a significant amount of success with its beach concerts over the last several summers (sans COVID, of course). But decades before people were rocking out on the beach, another huge concert was held just a few miles inland.
New Jersey’s Beaches Feeling More Crowded? 2 Words: Beach Tents
If you're looking to spend your summer somewhere you can escape hustle and bustle, I can guarantee you the Jersey Shore and South Jersey's beaches are NOT for you. During the wintertime, the beach towns are lovely. There's nothing that compares to taking a walk on the beach on a cool fall evening with the entire place for yourself. THAT is where you need to be when you feel the need to take some alone time.
Amazing Photos Captured Of Dolphin Pod Swimming Through Atlantic City, NJ
It's always fun to spot some of our favorite creatures of the deep while enjoying a day at the beach. New Jersey's beaches certainly provide plenty of opportunities for that. Whether you choose to get up close and personal with them while experiencing one of the many excursions South Jersey beach towns have to offer or you peep them while enjoying a day on the sand, you're sure to get a glimpse of some sort of sea life during your time spent at the Jersey shore.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Don’t kid yourself … this is what you’re swimming with at the NJ shore
If you like swimming at the Jersey Shore, it's best to do it during the day when lifeguards are on duty and fishing is not permitted. Some fishermen get annoyed at the "no fishing" policy lifeguards enforce at most beaches during the daytime. Cole Anderson of Toms River and some...
Still a Chance to Catch a Summer Concert in Ship Bottom LBI
I look forward to this every year in beautiful Ship Bottom on Long Beach Island. Thursday nights the music comes alive, the community comes out, and there's lots of excitement with the sun setting over LBI. The Summer Thursday Concerts in Ship Bottom take place at the Waterfront Park located...
Somers Point, NJ Gateway Playhouse Presenting Young Star Quality
The Gateway Playhouse Theater in Somers Point is a profoundly, most important outlet for the performing arts. Today, Friday, August 5, 2022, begins the culmination of a summer Gateway to the Arts camp, which took place at Gateway Playhouse Theater. More than 100 children from Atlantic and Cape May Counties...
Crumbl Cookies continues N.J. expansion with new opening
Crumbl Cookies has opened its latest New Jersey spot. The cookie chain landed in Cherry Hill, debuting its first location this far south in the state. Crumbl’s new store in Cherry Hill opened Aug. 4 at 950 Garden Park Blvd. A grand opening ceremony will be held on Friday, Aug. 5 at 8 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What’s happening in South Jersey this weekend and beyond (Aug. 5-11)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. COLLINGSWOOD Paintings by William Butler, through Aug. 26. Tri-State Disability Art Show, works by artists grades K-12, through Aug. 26. Perkins Center for the Arts, 30 Irvin Ave. perkinscenter.org, 856-833-0009.
Stolen Furniture Finally Returned to Tony’s Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City NJ
Tony's Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City had been missing something: Some of the new outdoor furniture they just added for this summer. A number of pieces were stolen at the end of June, but they've finally been returned. A table, patio umbrella, and half a dozen chairs were reportedly lifted...
This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ
For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
What Will Become of the Old Pizza Hut in Gloucester Township, NJ?
As demolition and construction continues to the left and right of it, the old Pizza Hut on Blackwood-Clementon Road in Gloucester Township still stands. So, what's going on there?. Over the last few months, progress has really been made in clearing space for a Super Wawa at the corner of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Triathlon to Close Several Atlantic City Expressway Exits This Weekend
Be advised, if you have plans to head into Atlantic City this weekend, you'll likely encounter traffic delays and road closures in place to accommodate the 2022 Atlantic City Triathlon. Several exits off the Atlantic City Expressway will be affected by the sporting event, Press of Atlantic City reports. More...
What’s the Worst Seat Inside Citizen Bank Park?
Have you sat in the worst seat inside Citizen Bank Park?. The website Bookies.com analyzed the seating arrangements of all 30 MLB parks, including Citizens Bank Park, and determined the worst seat in each stadium. They used an algorithm that took into account these six categories:. View obstruction from the...
Workers Spotted Inside Old Gloucester Twp., NJ KMart as Conversion to ShopRite Begins
Big changes continue along Blackwood-Clementon Rd. in Gloucester Township as workers move into the old Kmart to change it over to a Shop Rite store. At the end of last year, rumors were confirmed that, after more than 30 years, the ShopRite store off Laurel Hill Road in Clementon, Camden County would be moving.
Atlantic City, NJ Continues To Receive Millions In Federal Funding
Atlantic City, New Jersey continues to do very well with federal funding. This is largely due to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, who has been the greatest friend to Atlantic City since Governor Tom Kean. It would be wrong to leave former Governor Chris Christie, who implemented the state takeover...
Our Readers Select The Best Steaks In Atlantic & Cape May Counties
We took to our Facebook page yesterday and asked our readers to submit their favorite steaks in Atlantic and Cape May Counties. This was such a fun project to collaborate with our faithful listeners and readers. Almost every photo that you will see in our photo gallery below was taken...
Toddler who died after ingesting cocaine was severely burned, NJ cops say
CHERRY HILL — The man charged with the death of a toddler found with fentanyl and cocaine in her system had burn marks on her body when police arrived. Walter Clark, 27, of Cherry Hill was charged in connection with the July 23 death of the 2-year-old after the illegal substances were found in her system, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay. Drug paraphernalia was also found in the home near where the child was found, according to MacAulay.
Amazing Ocean County, NJ Resort Named The Best In The State
There are some amazing places you can choose to relax near a beautiful beach in New Jersey, but only one can be named the best. A recent article singled out one resort as the most beautiful one for a summer getaway in the whole Garden State. That's quite an honor in this state.
Be Prepared For Traffic On Zion Road In Egg Harbor Township, NJ This Week
Egg Harbor Township residents will be the first people to tell you that there's always SOME sort of construction going on along the roadways within town that slows everything up. It's always Mays Landing and Egg Harbor Township people that brace themselves for the stop-and-go every morning. That's the price...
Rock 104.1
Northfield NJ
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock1041.com
Comments / 0