Archie Battersbee: ruling on hospice move expected on Friday

By Matthew Weaver and agency
 2 days ago
Archie Battersbee Photograph: Hollie Dance/PA

A ruling on whether 12-year-old Archie Battersbee can be moved from hospital to a hospice to die is expected at the high court on Friday morning.

Lawyers for the boy’s family took part in an hours-long legal hearing on Thursday, with the court in London sitting until late in the evening.

His loved ones have pledged to “fight to the end” with their last-minute bid to have him transferred to die in a hospice “with dignity”.

Doctors treating the schoolboy for the last four months declared Archie to be “brain-stem dead”, prompting a lengthy but ultimately failed legal battle by his family to continue his life support treatment in the hope he would recover.

The child has been in a coma since he was found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April and is being kept alive by a combination of medical interventions, including ventilation and drug treatments, at the Royal London hospital in Whitechapel, east London.

His mother, Hollie Dance, believes he was taking part in an online challenge at the time he became ill. He has not regained consciousness since.

Dance said she wanted her son to “spend his last moments” with family privately, complaining of a lack of privacy at the hospital.

In a statement earlier on Thursday, Dance said: “I pray that the high court will do the right thing. If they refuse permission for us to take him to a hospice and for him to receive palliative oxygen it will simply be inhumane and nothing about Archie’s ‘dignity’. We will fight to the end for Archie’s right to live.”

She told Times Radio: “The courts keep going on about this dignified death – why aren’t we allowed to take our child to a hospice and spend his last moments, his last days, together privately?”

Barts Health NHS trust, which runs the hospital, has said his condition is too unstable for a transfer and that moving him by ambulance to a different setting “would most likely hasten the premature deterioration the family wish to avoid, even with full intensive care equipment and staff on the journey”.

The attorney general, Suella Braverman, said the case was “incredibly heartbreaking” but said parents had sufficient legal rights and the courts would have looked at the issues “incredibly thoroughly”.

She told Sky News: “I must just put on record my deepest sympathies for the family of Archie Battersbee. I cannot begin to imagine what he and his family have been going through.”

She added: “I think generally, yes, parents do have sufficient rights. The legal presumption is that parents are acting in the best interest of their children until or unless proved otherwise. These [cases] are not straightforward. They’re highly, highly complex matters involving detailed issues of medicine, and medical ethics, as well as the child’s welfare.

“And I have confidence that our courts and our judges will have looked at these issues incredibly thoroughly, incredibly sensitively, and have reached the right decision.”

PA Media contributed to this article

QueSeraSera
2d ago

Let the parents move him to a hospice environment! The hospital says it’ll be to much on Archie, if the parents are willing to take that risk then they should be able to move him! Give the parents that much, they deserve at least that much!

Barbara Eby
2d ago

My heart goes out to this family. I read where the parents said they think he done a TicTok challene. I have a 9 yr old grandson that is on that also. I have tried to make him mom to stop him from being on it. But he is still on. TicTok should be ban from all phones.

Bellaboo1066
2d ago

As difficult as this is on the parents, perhaps maybe they should use social media to their son’s and themselves, as some form of healing, to prevent more young teenagers going on some weird media challenge to gain attention or acceptance. By maybe talking about and sharing their own son’s experience and final result of what can happen when they go on these internet challenges. It would never bring their son back, but maybe in spirit, keep their own son alive, by helping other parents and kids be more aware of the dangers, social media can really be. Forgive me if Iam wrong in what Iam saying.

