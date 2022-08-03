While some see abortion as a simple issue, most do not. I still think women should have the right to choose but there’s no point in pretending that there are any easy answers here. Still, the evidence at hand suggests that the majority view of the country is that women should have the right to an abortion if they choose; Tuesday’s vote in Kansas suggests that would also be true for most individual states. That means any state legislature or candidate arguing that a teen raped by her uncle should bring a pregnancy to term — the far greater moral calamity, I think, out of two difficult choices — are likely just that much further out of step with their constituents. We can argue about time limits, etc. but not allowing abortion even in cases of rape, incest or where the health of the mother is at risk shouldn’t even be part of that discussion. That it is should be a warning that these self-serving politicians would take us even further out over our collective skis than we already are. In the wake of the Supreme Court’s tortured reasoning, there’s only one way to fix that.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO