A rose to all of our students, teachers, staff and parents as the 2022-23 school year begins. The Starkville Oktibbeha Consolidated School District was the first to welcome students back on July 27 as a part of its new modified school year. Noxubee County students returned on Thursday while Columbus, West Point and Lowndes County students had their first day of classes on Friday. We approach this school year with a sense of optimism. Our teachers have finally received not only long-overdue pay raises but more funds to purchase classroom expenses, something teachers often had to acquire with their own money. Pandemic precautions have also been relaxed, which makes school a little less complemented for everyone. Here’s to a great school year!

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO