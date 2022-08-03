Linda Jones

Read on cdispatch.com
Commercial Dispatch
Frances Hardy
VERNON, Ala. — Frances Hardy, 91, died Aug. 3, 2022, at Hospice of West Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Funeral services are at 2 p.m. today, at Chandler Funeral Home, with Jonathan Wheeler officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Chandler Funeral Home of Vernon is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Milessa Turner
VERNON, Ala. — Milessa “Lisa” Ann Turner, 55, died July 29, 2022, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, at Chandler Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Furnace Hill. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Chandler Funeral Home of Vernon is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Bobby Hadaway
MACON — Bobby Ray Hadaway, Sr., 83, died Aug. 5, 2022 at his residence. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Calvary Baptist Church with Bill Ross officiating. There will not be a public visitation. Cockrell Funeral Home of Macon is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Hadaway...
Commercial Dispatch
Kay Lean Henley
MACON — Kay Lean Henley, 45, died Aug. 4, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter’s Funeral Home of Macon.
Commercial Dispatch
Marcus Sykes
COLUMBUS — Marcus O. Sykes, 43, died July 30, 2022, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Visitation will be two hours prior to services at the funeral home. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
John Rominger
COLUMBUS — John Rominger, 91, died Aug. 4, 2022, at Compassus Bethany Hospice House in Auburn, Alabama. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch
Edna Mason
COLUMBUS — Edna Ruth Mason, 71, died July 22, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Mt. Carmel M.B. Church, with Jack Vaughn officiating. Visitation is from noon-5 p.m. today, at Lee-Sykes Funeral Home. Lee-Sykes Funeral Home of Macon is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Mason...
Commercial Dispatch
Edna James
COLUMBUS — Edna James died Aug. 3, 2022, in Columbus. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Hairston Funeral Home of Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch
Kareem Hamilton
COLUMBUS — Kareem Lenard Hamilton, 47, died July 26, 2022, at Slidell Memorial Hospital in Slidell, Louisiana. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Cedar Grove M.B. Church, with Robert Hamilton Sr. officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Geneva Walker
COLUMBUS — Geneva Walker, 86, died Aug. 1, 2022. Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Bible Progressive C.O.G.I.C, with Tommy Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from noon-5 p.m. today, at Lee-Sykes Funeral Home. Lee-Sykes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Jeanine McKnight
COLUMBUS — Jeanine McKnight, 61, died Aug. 4, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch
John Harris Jr.
COLUMBUS — John Henry Harris Jr., 77, died July 31, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Matthews M.B. Church, with Michael Harris officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Roses and thorns: 8-7-22
A rose to all of our students, teachers, staff and parents as the 2022-23 school year begins. The Starkville Oktibbeha Consolidated School District was the first to welcome students back on July 27 as a part of its new modified school year. Noxubee County students returned on Thursday while Columbus, West Point and Lowndes County students had their first day of classes on Friday. We approach this school year with a sense of optimism. Our teachers have finally received not only long-overdue pay raises but more funds to purchase classroom expenses, something teachers often had to acquire with their own money. Pandemic precautions have also been relaxed, which makes school a little less complemented for everyone. Here’s to a great school year!
Commercial Dispatch
Sue McKinnon
STURGIS — Sue Davis McKinnon, 85, died Aug. 4, 2022. Funeral services are at 3:30 p.m. today, at Sturgis Baptist Church. Visitation is from 2-3:30 p.m. prior to services at the church. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. McKinnon was born Sept. 16, 1936,...
Commercial Dispatch
Sammie Harris Jr.
WEST POINT — Sammie Harris Jr., 80, died July 27, 2022, at his residence. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, at Union Star M.B. Church cemetery, with Israel Lee officiating. Visitation will be from 1:30-2 p.m. prior to services at the cemetery. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Scott joins Dispatch as lifestyles editor
Robert Scott has joined The Dispatch as its new lifestyles editor. He replaces Nicole Layton, who led the section for a little more than a year. In his role, Scott will coordinate and produce content for Sunday’s lifestyles pages and Wednesday’s food pages, as well as contribute general assignment work for the news section.
Commercial Dispatch
A new adventure in a familiar place
It is now official that I am the new lifestyles editor for The Dispatch. My name is on the dotted line, though the ink is still a little damp, but nevertheless I thought I’d take this time to introduce myself. I would like to start by saying that I...
Commercial Dispatch
Golden Triangle Theatre finds new home at old church
The Golden Triangle Theatre has found a new home in a familiar place, the former First Baptist Church building on Seventh Street North in downtown Columbus. The massive structure, built in 1908, had been on the market since 2005 before Vince Rapisarda purchased it earlier this year. He was soon approached by the organization about potentially using part of the space.
Commercial Dispatch
Man sentenced to serve 10 years for robbing Renasant Bank
STARKVILLE — A Starkville man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbing the Renasant Bank on East Lampkin Street in September 2021. Laquavis Collier, 32, decided to enter a guilty plea to a robbery charge as jury selection was underway for trial this week in Oktibbeha County Circuit Court, Assistant District Attorney Trina Davidson-Brooks said. Judge Jim Kitchens sentenced him to 15 years total, with five of them suspended.
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville Little League beats New Mexico team in Waco opener
WACO, Texas — Starkville Little League got off to a strong start in the Southwest Regional Little League tournament, winning 7-1 over New Mexico’s Eastdale on Thursday. Starkville pitcher Jack Northcutt started on the mound and gave up no runs and no hits through 1 1/3 innings of action before Jackson Dodds took over for the rest of the game. Dodds allowed only one run on three hits over 4 2/3 innings. The pair combined for seven strikeouts over six innings, allowing just three hits and two walks. They were aided by excellent fielding as well, as Starkville played errorless baseball.
