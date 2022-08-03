ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chuck E. Cheese 'deeply saddened' after mother posts video of mascot ignoring Black child

By Sara Mhaidli, Rania Soetirto, Doha Madani
 4 days ago
Dee dee . ramon
3d ago

Get a life! Quit using your kids for income! Should we Sue the Government for Innoring the American people. That are suffering due to Inflation. We all need money but we Don't use our kids to get easy money. Have you noticed only black family are taking Disney and Chucky Cheese to court! A rerun of a rerun ..Get a Job !!

kevin
3d ago

This is what happens when you teach the American people how to manipulate the courts. Ambulance chasing at it’s best. I remember when it started more than 20 years ago when the courts entertained that lady that got hot coffee burns on her from Macdonalds coffee being too hot. Remember that !!!!!!! That’s when everyone started putting the word hot on the cups !!!!!

Joel Moss
3d ago

They will come out of the woodwork looking for publicity and money and claim that only black children are ignored If true very sad but do you really believe the characters are prejudice against black two and three year olds ?

Daily Mail

Now mom of black girl 'snubbed' by Chuck E. Cheese mascot threatens to sue restaurant a week after Sesame Place theme park was hit by $25m lawsuit for alleged racist behavior

The mother of a black girl snubbed by a Chuck E. Cheese mascot said she is preparing to sue the franchise, a week after another family opened a $25million lawsuit against Sesame Place for a similar incident of alleged discrimination. Naney D. Muhammad told TMZ she was unimpressed by an...
Briana Belcher

Mom Calls Out Chuck E. Cheese Mascot for Ignoring Her Black Child

In a viral Twitter thread, a frustrated mom accuses Chuck E. Cheese of racial discrimination after the mascot seemingly ignored her daughter. Twitter user Natyana Muhammad, who posts under the handle @belllahijabi, shared a video of her 2-year-old daughter attempting to high-five Chuck E., but he appeared to snub her, as he interacted with the other group of children.
BET

Blueface Responds After Viral Video Of Physical Altercation With Girlfriend Surfaces

Rapper Blueface took to his Instagram account to respond after a viral video of a physical altercation with girlfriend Chrisean Rock surfaced. According to TMZ, LAPD says the incident is officially under investigation and cops are looking to interview both Blueface and Chrisean, as well as review more surveillance from the scene. Possible charges may occur from prosecutors following the completion of the investigation.
Vibe

Lil Wayne Mourns The Officer Who Saved His Life At 12 Years Old

Lil Wayne is grieving the passing of Robert Hoobler, the former New Orleans cop who saved his life following a suicide attempt with a gun at 12 years old. The 65-year-old’s body was found in his Old Jefferson home on Friday (July 22). After Lil Wayne got wind of the news, he took his mourning to Instagram to share his sentiments about the hero of his life.
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Video that father suing Sesame Street theme park for $25 million claims shows 'racist' Telly Monster and Ernie ignoring his daughter

A new video shows the moment a Sesame Street theme park employee allegedly snubbed a five-year-old black girl as her father sues for $25 million. Quinton Burns claims four employees dressed as Sesame Street characters ignored his daughter, Kennedi, and other black guests during a meet-and-greet on June 18. The...
