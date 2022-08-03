ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday on Lake Effect: absentee voting changes, getting a voter ID, racial inequity in homeownership, Milwaukee mental health

wuwm.com

Changes to be aware of when voting absentee in Milwaukee

August 9 is the partisan primary election in Wisconsin, and many Wisconsinites have already voted. Since 2020, absentee voting has become increasingly popular among Wisconsinites. But there have been a number of changes to the process due to decisions by the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Claire Woodall-Vogg, executive director of the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?

The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
WISCONSIN STATE
