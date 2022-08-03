Read on spectrumlocalnews.com
KITV.com
42-story Honolulu twin tower condo project starts construction
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Another high-rise condominium project officially started construction Friday in Honolulu. The developer of "The Park on Ke'eaumoku" -- a 42-story, 972-unit twin tower project -- held a groundbreaking ceremony at the three-and-a-half acre site today in the heart of Midtown Ala Moana.
KITV.com
Aloha Harvest holds food distribution in Downtown - officials said the need is greater
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Aloha Harvest partnered with Reality Church of Honolulu and other organizations to hold a food distribution site. Officials said recipients’ cars lined up throughout downtown Honolulu up to four hours early. “My friend called me last month and said there was a place giving out fresh,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mayor looks to slash hiring time in half as city grapples with thousands of vacancies
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi has directed city leaders to slash what he calls a “staggering” amount of time it takes to hire people at the city. He’s also budgeting millions of dollars to hire more workers. A look at the city’s job listings shows...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Local academy helps nearly 100 potential recruits prepare for firefighter exam
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly one hundred potential firefighter recruits are preparing for the Honolulu Fire Department’s entrance recruit exam next week. The Oahu Prep Academy had about 90 men and women signed up to take their practice exam on Saturday. The academy is run by six retired fire captains.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Styrofoam Quits Hawaii As Body Boards Go Next
Starting next Tuesday, you won’t find disposable foam boogie boards for sale or rent on Maui. That comes as the island implements its ban on these environmentally hazardous toys. We’ve seen countless discarded and broken foam bodyboards on Hawaii beaches, and this is a good move. Maui was...
Think your Hawaii rent is high? It probably is
Hawaii renters are paying 191% more for a two-bedroom this year compared to last according to a new study by rent.com.
KITV.com
New luxury condo building planned in Kakaako approved by Hawaii Regulatory Board
HONOLULU (KITV4) – On Wednesday, a Hawaii Regulatory Board unanimously approved developer Howard Hughes Corporation's newest luxury 45-story high-rise condominium development in Kakaako. In a unanimous vote, the Hawaii Community Development Authority -- which regulates development in the growing Honolulu neighborhood -- approved the development of the 330-unit mixed-use...
YMCA offering free medical services to the public
The Nuuanu YMCA will be offering many free medical services to the public.
ems1.com
Some Hawaii EMS stations temporarily closing due to low staffing
HONOLULU — Honolulu EMS is temporarily closing some Oahu EMS stations due to low staffing, HawaiiNewsNow reported. Eight ambulances were each offline for 12 hours Sunday. “We’re doing everything we can to keep as many ambulance units on the road as we can,” said Honolulu EMS Acting Chief Christopher Sloman.
Genki balls tamp down stench of Ala Wai Canal
"And you know, it's weird because it used to always stink and everything. You'd say, 'Well, we're by the Ala Wai cause you could tell.' But now, you just don't have the smell anymore," Lokahi Canoe Club racing coordinator Lee Buhre said.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Bathtub Murder Spawns Hawaii Luxury Real Estate Discount
While an accused Hawaii visitor awaits trial later this month for a grotesque murder in Honolulu earlier this year, the now infamous luxury property where it happened just hit the Hawaii real estate market with what appears to be a big mark-down. The location is within the gated community that’s among Hawaii’s most exclusive, Hawaii Loa Ridge.
KITV.com
Honolulu Board of Water Supply announces petroleum contamination detected in well -- bringing up Red Hill concerns
Late this afternoon, the Board of Water supply announced low levels of petroleum-related hydrocarbons were found in a monitor well in Moanalua Valley. Honolulu Board of Water Supply detects chemical in Red Hill monitoring well. The Honolulu Board of Water Supply says it detected a small amount of a chemical...
hawaiinewsnow.com
BWS detects petroleum contamination in Moanalua Valley monitoring well
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Water Supply said it has detected petroleum contamination in a groundwater monitoring well in Moanalua Valley ― a discovery the agency called concerning. It’s the first time a BWS testing well has ever detected contamination. And it’s the latest ripple in the...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Three Airlines Fast-Chopping Hawaii Routes In Shakeup
At least five mainland cities have been left reeling from a pullback in Hawaii flights from coast to coast. Sacramento, for one, is a popular west coast gateway to Hawaii and, until recently, had many nonstop flight options from Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and Southwest Airlines. But no more. Oakland also lost a big Hawaii player last year, while recently expanded Long Beach to Hawaii routes have just contracted. And there’s more.
KITV.com
Hawaii ex-lawmaker in bribery case donates to campaigns
HONOLULU (AP) — The campaign committee of former Hawaii Democratic state Rep. Ty Cullen, who pleaded guilty earlier this year after taking bribes, donated to two candidates for the state House of Representatives last month. State Campaign Spending Commission data says Friends of Ty Cullen has donated $2,000 to...
UH finds chemicals consistent with fuel in tap water screenings
The University of Hawaii Red Hill Task Force said residents should be concerned as chemicals typically found in fuel have been identified in some Navy tap water samples, but scientists said more testing needs to be done.
Power outages at Schofield Barracks could last months
U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii is asking residents and businesses at Schofield Barracks to reduce electrical load during peak hours after one of two transformers failed.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Manoa Marketplace is about to get a modern makeover and some new tenants
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a big facelift planned for the aging Manoa Marketplace. Exterior renovations to the beloved neighborhood shopping center will begin this month and are planned to be completed by fall 2023. Alexander & Baldwin plans to add more outdoor seating, a keiki play area, repaved parking,...
hawaiireporter.com
Exempt food and medicine from GET
This commentary was originally published by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Aug. 3, 2022. Candidates for political office in Hawaii have suddenly started talking about a policy option that has been kicking around for years: Exempt food and medicine from the state general excise tax (GET). The reasoning is that such...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business News: Honolulu home sales
Our Hawaiian word of the day is "Huakaʻi" e 'ōlelo pu kākou "Huakaʻi" a ʻo ia! The word huakaʻi means voyage, trip or journey. Used in a sentence "E huakaʻi kākou i ka 'āina kūpuna" this is translated as "Letʻs journey back to our ancestral lands."
