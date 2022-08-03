ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

42-story Honolulu twin tower condo project starts construction

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Another high-rise condominium project officially started construction Friday in Honolulu. The developer of "The Park on Ke'eaumoku" -- a 42-story, 972-unit twin tower project -- held a groundbreaking ceremony at the three-and-a-half acre site today in the heart of Midtown Ala Moana.
BEAT OF HAWAII

Styrofoam Quits Hawaii As Body Boards Go Next

Starting next Tuesday, you won’t find disposable foam boogie boards for sale or rent on Maui. That comes as the island implements its ban on these environmentally hazardous toys. We’ve seen countless discarded and broken foam bodyboards on Hawaii beaches, and this is a good move. Maui was...
KITV.com

New luxury condo building planned in Kakaako approved by Hawaii Regulatory Board

HONOLULU (KITV4) – On Wednesday, a Hawaii Regulatory Board unanimously approved developer Howard Hughes Corporation's newest luxury 45-story high-rise condominium development in Kakaako. In a unanimous vote, the Hawaii Community Development Authority -- which regulates development in the growing Honolulu neighborhood -- approved the development of the 330-unit mixed-use...
ems1.com

Some Hawaii EMS stations temporarily closing due to low staffing

HONOLULU — Honolulu EMS is temporarily closing some Oahu EMS stations due to low staffing, HawaiiNewsNow reported. Eight ambulances were each offline for 12 hours Sunday. “We’re doing everything we can to keep as many ambulance units on the road as we can,” said Honolulu EMS Acting Chief Christopher Sloman.
KHON2

Genki balls tamp down stench of Ala Wai Canal

"And you know, it's weird because it used to always stink and everything. You'd say, 'Well, we're by the Ala Wai cause you could tell.' But now, you just don't have the smell anymore," Lokahi Canoe Club racing coordinator Lee Buhre said.
BEAT OF HAWAII

Bathtub Murder Spawns Hawaii Luxury Real Estate Discount

While an accused Hawaii visitor awaits trial later this month for a grotesque murder in Honolulu earlier this year, the now infamous luxury property where it happened just hit the Hawaii real estate market with what appears to be a big mark-down. The location is within the gated community that’s among Hawaii’s most exclusive, Hawaii Loa Ridge.
hawaiinewsnow.com

BWS detects petroleum contamination in Moanalua Valley monitoring well

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Water Supply said it has detected petroleum contamination in a groundwater monitoring well in Moanalua Valley ― a discovery the agency called concerning. It’s the first time a BWS testing well has ever detected contamination. And it’s the latest ripple in the...
BEAT OF HAWAII

Three Airlines Fast-Chopping Hawaii Routes In Shakeup

At least five mainland cities have been left reeling from a pullback in Hawaii flights from coast to coast. Sacramento, for one, is a popular west coast gateway to Hawaii and, until recently, had many nonstop flight options from Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and Southwest Airlines. But no more. Oakland also lost a big Hawaii player last year, while recently expanded Long Beach to Hawaii routes have just contracted. And there’s more.
KITV.com

Hawaii ex-lawmaker in bribery case donates to campaigns

HONOLULU (AP) — The campaign committee of former Hawaii Democratic state Rep. Ty Cullen, who pleaded guilty earlier this year after taking bribes, donated to two candidates for the state House of Representatives last month. State Campaign Spending Commission data says Friends of Ty Cullen has donated $2,000 to...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Manoa Marketplace is about to get a modern makeover and some new tenants

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a big facelift planned for the aging Manoa Marketplace. Exterior renovations to the beloved neighborhood shopping center will begin this month and are planned to be completed by fall 2023. Alexander & Baldwin plans to add more outdoor seating, a keiki play area, repaved parking,...
hawaiireporter.com

Exempt food and medicine from GET

This commentary was originally published by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Aug. 3, 2022. Candidates for political office in Hawaii have suddenly started talking about a policy option that has been kicking around for years: Exempt food and medicine from the state general excise tax (GET). The reasoning is that such...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business News: Honolulu home sales

Our Hawaiian word of the day is "Huakaʻi" e 'ōlelo pu kākou "Huakaʻi" a ʻo ia! The word huakaʻi means voyage, trip or journey. Used in a sentence "E huakaʻi kākou i ka 'āina kūpuna" this is translated as "Letʻs journey back to our ancestral lands."
