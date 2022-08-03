Everything we know about Terastal Pokémon and Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Read on dotesports.com
Related
dotesports.com
First cards in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet TCG series to be revealed at 2022 Pokémon World Championships
The Pokémon Company has revealed that there will be a teaser of the first expansion in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet TCG series at this year’s World Championships in London, England. This follows the trend of numerous reveals taking place at the event’s opening ceremonies, though it is unclear if the video games will also receive announcements.
dotesports.com
Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘ALI’
Wordle and its several alternative versions have become a popular way to start (or end) the day for players around the world. Each day, a new word is up, and you have a maximum of six guesses within 24 hours to find the answer. There are no clues to start, but after each guess, the letters you used turn into clues: they change colors to indicate if they’re part of the word or not, and if they’re in the right position.
dotesports.com
Marie announced as the next character to join Skullgirls 2nd Encore and Skullgirls Mobile
Marie has been announced for Skullgirls 2nd Encore and Skullgirls Mobile. The new character will join the roster in 2023 as part of the Season 1 Pass. Marie is the fourth character added during the Season 1 Pass. She will be joining Annie, Umbrella, and Black Dahlia. The trailer said that the skull heart has been destroyed after 10 years of fighting the Skullgirl. A shard still burns brightly, however.
dotesports.com
MultiVersus teases Arcade mode, ranked play, and new cosmetics in Season One snapshot
MultiVersus, Warner Bros. crossover platform fighter, released its season one snapshot on Twitter, previewing some of the new features soon coming to the game. Though offering sparse details, the preview promised the inclusion of Arcade and ranked game modes, new characters, and a plethora of cosmetics. Though in its beta...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
League player discovers potential ‘pay-to-win’ animation mix-up with Space Groove Blitzcrank skin
A League of Legends player has found a unique way to fool enemy players through the use of Blitzcrank’s taunts. In a clip posted to Reddit earlier today, a Blitzcrank player quite literally laughed in the faces of their enemies, forcing them to run away before ever casting an ability.
dotesports.com
TFT Set 7.5 release dates: PBE and Live servers
Riot Games will continue to expand upon the Teamfight Tactics Dragonlands set with the launch of the Mid-Set this fall. Mid-Set updates within TFT typically provide several new champions and traits while purging out troublesome ones. The Dragonlands Mid-Set update will set the stage for Worlds this fall while having the auto battler feel new and fresh. Players can begin testing TFT Set 7.5 through PBE servers on Aug. 24. The official release for the Dragonlands Mid-Set is on Sept. 8 via Patch 12.17.
dotesports.com
The boss is here: Liquid suplexes Evil Geniuses in 24-minute beatdown, earn first lossless LCS Summer week since opening round
After a rather lopsided match, Team Liquid has finally picked up their second undefeated weekend of the LCS 2022 Summer split by destroying league frontrunners Evil Geniuses with one of the most dominant early game performances we’ve seen, especially from their star European top laner, Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau.
dotesports.com
When is the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta?
As the summer of 2022 wears on, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is nearly here. Since it was revealed, anticipation for news on MW2’s multiplayer has been high across the gamut of the gaming world. CoD fans are very ready to hop back into the Modern Warfare universe and meet back up with Captain Price, Gaz, Soap, and more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
Does Guilty Gear Strive have cross-play?
Guilty Gear Strive players have had a rough time with the multiplayer aspect of the game. Guilty Gear Strive launched with cross-gen play for players with the same brand of consoles, so anyone with a PlayStation 4 could play with players who owned PlayStation 5s and the same for Xbox. The lack of cross-play is pretty rare since most games released in the past few years have been released with cross-play. But players always suspected that the game would eventually receive an update that added the feature.
dotesports.com
Where to bounce on 3 separate Crash Pads without landing in Fortnite
Throughout Fortnite seasons, Epic Games introduces many additional changes to keep the gameplay experience fresh. Most recently, the Crash Pads were unvaulted and they’re once again available all around the map. While you’re likely to run into a Crash Pad sooner or later, Epic also added a new challenge...
dotesports.com
MultiVersus devs plan to overhaul hitbox/hurtbox system
MultiVersus is set to receive a “big overhaul” to its hitbox and hurtbox system, the game’s director has confirmed through a reply to a fan query. Tony Huynh, the director of MultiVersus, was asked by a fan if one of the game’s characters, namely Finn, will be nerfed due to his overpowered and unbalanced moves. Huynh replied by saying: “We’ll be looking at Finn in sections, we are working on a big overhaul of our hitbox/hurtbox system so don’t want too many moving parts.”
dotesports.com
New Mario Kart 8 discovery hints at future DLC maps
One of Nintendo’s most popular series, Mario Kart is apparently getting more tracks added in a future release of its latest iteration—or so we believe. As per the discovery, it seems that several ‘prefetch’ files were added to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. These files generally correspond to music tracks from a lot of the older, classic Mario Kart games.
dotesports.com
Juri returns, newcomer Kimberly showcased in new Street Fighter 6 Evo 2022 trailer
Following what will be the final appearance for Street Fighter V at Evo before the release of Street Fighter 6 in 2023, Capcom revealed Juri will be returning in the newest iteration of the franchise, along with newcomer Kimberly. Juri is the fourth returning SF character to be revealed, following...
dotesports.com
Overwatch Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event to start on Aug. 9
Overwatch fans, the final part of the sixth-anniversary celebration is finally here. Overwatch announced via a short teaser on Twitter that the Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event will begin on Aug. 9. The trailer features a handful of heroes in festive skins waiting in line for what appears to be an anniversary party. However, it does not disclose any information regarding what Remixed skins will appear in the event.
dotesports.com
League facing continued issues with rewards from Missions and Star Guardian event
A major bug in League of Legends’ client is preventing players from seeing and claiming rewards from Missions, including those associated with the ongoing limited-time Star Guardian event. Many players noticed last week that rewards for completing Missions were not showing up in their inventories, regardless of how long...
dotesports.com
Guilty Gear Strive crossplay beta, new characters, and more outlined in new roadmap
EVO 2022 is underway in Las Vegas this weekend, and fans of fighting games are already receiving news about updates scheduled for their favorite games. The developers of Guilty Gear Strive released a roadmap this afternoon for the future of the game, which includes plans for crossplay, balance patches, four new characters, and more.
dotesports.com
Apex Legends players accuse Respawn of “murdering the game” by not fixing smurf problem in ranked
The Apex Legends community is frustrated with the rank queue and has called Respawn Entertainment to make some much-needed changes. Ranked is never a perfect experience, especially in free-to-play games like Apex. There are cheaters, smurfs, hackers, and toxic players galore. On Reddit, one Apex player asked why there isn’t...
dotesports.com
Bandai Namco confirms new Tekken 7 update, tease future Tekken project at Evo 2022
Tekken 7 saw one of its best international players, Knee, claim his first North American Evo title at Evo 2022, and with that, Bandai Namco laid out a plan for the future of the game and what comes next… sort of. After a little bit of baiting with the...
dotesports.com
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta dates revealed, PlayStation gets early access
Activision’s Call of Duty website has revealed the upcoming dates for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta, with PlayStation players getting early access. The PlayStation early access beta begins on Sept. 16 and 17, with access opening to all players on PS4 or PS5 on Sept. 18 through 20. The next weekend, the beta will open up to players on other platforms, including PC and Xbox.
dotesports.com
Call of Duty Next livestream scheduled for September, featuring news on Warzone 2, Modern Warfare II, and more
The future of Call of Duty will be revealed during a special livestream event on Sept. 15, dubbed “Call of Duty: Next,” Activision announced during the Call of Duty League Championship match today. Everything from Modern Warfare II multiplayer, the next Warzone iteration, and the mobile Warzone game...
Comments / 0