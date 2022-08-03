ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
uschamber.com

U.S. Chamber on Revised Reconciliation Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The following statement on the revised reconciliation bill can be attributed to U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley. “Taxing capital expenditures —investments in new buildings, factories, equipment, etc.—is one of the most economically destructive ways you can raise taxes. It...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Washington, IN
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
uschamber.com

Understanding America’s Labor Shortage

We hear every day from our member companies—of every size and industry, across nearly every state—they’re facing unprecedented challenges trying to find enough workers to fill open jobs. Right now, the latest data shows that we have over 10 million job openings in the U.S.—but only around 6 million unemployed workers.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy