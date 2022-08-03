Read on dogsbestlife.com
Related
natureworldnews.com
Five Puppies Died, Four Hospitalized as Owner Left Pets in Backyard in Sweltering Heat— Texas
After being abandoned in a Texas backyard in the sweltering heat, five puppies died and four more had to be taken to the hospital right away. According to a local news source, Fox 26 Houston, on Wednesday, authorities discovered the dogs, including their mother, eight puppies, and in various stages of heat distress in a backyard in West Houston. The incident's date was mentioned in the report.
How to Get Rid of Dog Smell from Anywhere in Your House
Dogs are terrific companions, and while they’re pretty awesome roommates, they can be stinky and messy. Plus, they never clean up after themselves. If you live with a dog—or more than one—you’ve probably wondered how to get rid of dog smell. Before we dive in to whether you can get pet odor out of your house (spoiler: you can), let’s first find out exactly why your four-legged friend might have a less-than-fresh scent. After all, if there’s a medical reason your dog smells bad, you’ll want to know it.
9 dog breeds most at risk in hot weather, according to animal charity
Vets and UK-based animal charity the RSPCA have issued a heatwave warning for dog owners, highlighting dog breeds that are most at risk in hot weather and advising owners not to walk their pets in the intense heat. Dog owners have been warned to take extra care in sweltering temperatures,...
How often should you bathe your dog? A guide based on breed, lifestyle and coat.
Bath time for dogs depends on many factors, but a baseline answer is every three months. Keep an eye out for when your dog looks and smells dirty.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Greatist
Is It Good to Sleep with Your Dog in Bed?
People love sleeping with their dogs, and it’s safe to say the feeling is mutual. Often considered part of the family, the chemistry between dogs and people is undeniable. That’s why 56 percent of dog owners report sleeping next to their dogs. Cuddling up with your four-legged pal...
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live
A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
dogster.com
Special Behavioral Problems in Small Dog Breeds
Fear-based aggressive dog behavior, resource guarding and barking are common problems seen in small dogs. Imagine living in a world from 8 inches off the ground. That’s what it’s like for small dog breeds. If I were to see the world through a small dog’s perspective, I might feel pretty vulnerable because everyone, every dog and everything is way larger than I am. It can be a pretty daunting place to be. From this perspective of vulnerability, and the inability of many small dog guardians to see the world through their eyes, small dogs are left to fend for themselves.
pawtracks.com
How to tell if your cat is a Maine Coon mix (and why you should care)
There are plenty of cat breeds that tend to be big and fluffy, but one of the best-known breeds fitting this description is the Maine Coon. These cats are not only impressive in size, but they tend to have fantastic personalities that make them beloved family pets, too. While purebred Maine Coons are a little more uncommon in rescues and shelters, it’s possible that you adopted a Maine Coon mix that still has some of the breed’s distinctive characteristics. While telling exactly which breeds your cat is can be a little tricky, it’s worth doing some investigative work to better understand your cat’s background and what that might mean for the care he needs during his life.
topdogtips.com
25 Wolf Dog Breeds
It is common knowledge that pet dogs of today are descendants of wolves. While it's not as noticeable in the Chihuahua or the Yorkshire Terrier, there are many wolf-like dog breeds that share a number of features with their wild ancestors. Some domestic dogs have been bred intentionally to look...
pethelpful.com
The Cost of Dog Grooming for Anxious Pets
For over four years, I have been the lucky pet parent to a 17-pound Maltipoo. If you are preparing to get a dog, consider the cost of grooming before choosing a breed with a thick coat. A short-haired breed may be preferable if you don't want to deal with the costs and hassles of taking a dog to a groomer.
Doctor Explains Rare C-Section Birth
A doctor has explained the work that goes into performing an 'en caul birth' - one of the most rare, yet miraculous forms of child-birth. The en caul birth, also known as a 'veiled birth', only occurs less than one in every 80,000 births, and many delivery doctors can go their entire careers without witnessing it.
dogster.com
Why Dogs Eat Poop and How to Stop Dogs from Eating Poop
Do dogs really eat poop? Yes, and not for the reasons you might think. Here’s the lowdown on why dogs eat poop, how to tell if your dog is sick and the truth about natural remedies to make your dog stop eating poop. Is it normal for dogs to...
Meet the Virginia pet-tracking pro who can find your lost dog (or turtle)
Carmen Brothers knows how to find your lost dog. And your lost cat. She can find your turtle, your ferret, and exactly once she successfully found someone's missing pet capybara, the world's largest living rodent. What's happening: Brothers is a professional pet tracker and the owner of Virginia-based Professional Pet Trackers. She uses a combination of human tracking methods, animal psychology and classic finding-lost-pet techniques to bring home missing furry (or hard-shelled) friends. She's based in Winchester but travels all over the country, including a recent trip to Richmond, to find lost pets. Why it matters: An estimated 10...
petpress.net
Explained: Why Does My Dog Eat My Underwear
We all know that dogs are loyal, loving companions. But did you know that they can also be mischievous little creatures? Case in point the most asked question by every dog parent: Why Does My Dog Eat My Underwear?. It’s a question that has baffled dog owners for centuries -why...
pethelpful.com
Horse's Reaction to Being Reunited With His Mom After 3 Years Is So Emotional
TikTok horse @adonisantics has had a very tough week, as well as his owner. Adonis's brother, unfortunately, was euthanized because of a tumor that caused severe pain for him. Surgery was not in the cards because he wouldn't have survived, the creator said. So after losing his brother, Adonis was down in the dumps. Understandably so.
Red paws on dogs: Vet's guide to causes and treatment
Concerned about red paws on your dog? Our veterinarian helps with causes, treatments, and when to worry. Red paws on dogs are a common concern, and there are a number of possible causes. Red paws are usually itchy or sore, depending on the cause, and you may find that it affects one paw, or all four.
notabully.org
Why Are German Shepherds Banned In Some Places?
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. The German Shepherd is one of the most popular breeds of dogs throughout the world. They are well-known for their intelligence, trainability, and athleticism. However, this popular breed of dog also faces a lot of barriers when it comes to housing regulations, breed-specific legislation, and general size restrictions.
Comments / 0