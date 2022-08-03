ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Cal Mitchell not in Pirates' Saturday lineup

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Cal Mitchell is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Mitchell is being replaced in right field by Ben Gamel versus Orioles starter Austin Voth. In 140 plate appearances this season, Mitchell has a .205 batting average with a .584 OPS, 4 home runs,...
Pirates bring road losing streak into matchup with the Orioles

Pittsburgh Pirates (43-63, third in the NL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (55-51, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (2-9, 4.40 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Orioles: Austin Voth (1-1, 5.54 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -152, Pirates +129; over/under is 8 1/2...
3 reasons Blue Jays are World Series contenders after 2022 MLB trade deadline

The 2022 MLB trade deadline has come and gone. We saw a number of teams emerge from the deadline as clear winners and losers. However, one may argue that the Toronto Blue Jays fell somewhere in-between. The Blue Jays did not stand pat, but they didn’t add the big name starting pitcher most people thought they would. But the last second acquisition of Whit Merrifield stands out. However, is this Blue Jays team prepared to compete for a World Series title?
Corey Dickerson hitting sixth in Cardinals' Saturday lineup versus Yankees

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is starting in Saturday's game against the New York Yankees. Dickerson will make his 19th appearance at designated hitter after Albert Pujols was rested at home. In a matchup versus New York's right-hander Domingo German, our models project Dickerson to score 6.5 FanDuel points...
