The 2022 MLB trade deadline has come and gone. We saw a number of teams emerge from the deadline as clear winners and losers. However, one may argue that the Toronto Blue Jays fell somewhere in-between. The Blue Jays did not stand pat, but they didn’t add the big name starting pitcher most people thought they would. But the last second acquisition of Whit Merrifield stands out. However, is this Blue Jays team prepared to compete for a World Series title?

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO