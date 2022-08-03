ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston, TX
Texas Sports
The Associated Press

Orioles run winning streak to 5 with 6-3 win over Pirates

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ryan McKenna hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles won their fifth straight game, 6-3 over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday. The Orioles celebrated the 30th anniversary of Camden Yards with a pregame ceremony that included Hall of Famers Eddie Murray and Mike Mussina, and Brooks Robinson addressed the team before the game. Then the current Baltimore players, who have become quite a story over the past few weeks, added some more present-year excitement to all the nostalgia. Oneil Cruz hit a two-run homer for Pittsburgh in the fourth to cut an early Baltimore lead to one, but McKenna came through as a pinch-hitter the following inning, putting the Orioles up 5-2 with a big two-out hit to left. Baltimore, which entered the day 1 1/2 games out of the final wild card in the American League, has now won 21 of its last 28 games. The Orioles (56-51) have already reached their highest win total in five years.
FOX Sports

Astros try to keep win streak alive against the Guardians

Houston Astros (70-38, first in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (54-52, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (8-7, 3.81 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 112 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (7-5, 4.08 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -159, Guardians +136; over/under is 9 runs.
