A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand ManAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Anyone watching? Astros’ Yordan Alvarez gets 4-strike at-bat
Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez unofficially struck out during the third inning of Wednesday’s game against the Boston Red Sox
Astros Announced Minor League Players of the Month for July
The Houston Astros named Justin Dirden and Miguel Ullola minor league players of the month for July on Wednesday.
Report: Tucker, Díaz Out of Astros' Friday Lineup
Kyle Tucker and Aledmys Díaz are absent from the Houston Astros' starting lineups for respective reasons.
Yankees reserve minor league outfielder suspended for performance enhancing drugs
Not only did the New York Yankees blow an eighth-inning lead in Friday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals, but they also had one minor-league player receive a suspension for consuming performance-enhancing drugs. 33-year-old veteran Derek Dietrich was slapped with a suspension after playing 41 games for Triple-A Scranton...
Verlander Reaches Player Option Threshold in Win Over Guardians
Justin Verlander reached 130 innings Thursday, kicking in his 2023 player option, in the Houston Astros' win over the Cleveland Guardians.
Orioles run winning streak to 5 with 6-3 win over Pirates
BALTIMORE (AP) — Ryan McKenna hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles won their fifth straight game, 6-3 over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday. The Orioles celebrated the 30th anniversary of Camden Yards with a pregame ceremony that included Hall of Famers Eddie Murray and Mike Mussina, and Brooks Robinson addressed the team before the game. Then the current Baltimore players, who have become quite a story over the past few weeks, added some more present-year excitement to all the nostalgia. Oneil Cruz hit a two-run homer for Pittsburgh in the fourth to cut an early Baltimore lead to one, but McKenna came through as a pinch-hitter the following inning, putting the Orioles up 5-2 with a big two-out hit to left. Baltimore, which entered the day 1 1/2 games out of the final wild card in the American League, has now won 21 of its last 28 games. The Orioles (56-51) have already reached their highest win total in five years.
Astros' Whitley Scheduled for First Triple-A Start Since July 10
The Sugar Land Space Cowboys announced Houston Astros prospect Forrest Whitley as their Thursday starter.
Astros try to keep win streak alive against the Guardians
Houston Astros (70-38, first in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (54-52, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (8-7, 3.81 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 112 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (7-5, 4.08 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -159, Guardians +136; over/under is 9 runs.
Astros Prospect Dirden Named Texas League Player of the Month
Houston Astros prospect Justin Dirden was named July Player of the Month in the Texas League on Friday.
