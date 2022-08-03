Commonwealth Games 2022: Tom Dean anchors England to 4x100m relay gold

Read on www.bbc.com
T20 cricketers nudge Australia towards 1,000 Commonwealth Games gold medals
Another rush of gold on a tense day in Birmingham has Australia within reach of two major achievements as the 2022 Commonwealth Games reaches its conclusion. Australia hold a decisive lead on host nation England on the medal table and are also within reach of becoming the first nation to claim 1,000 Commonwealth Games gold medals.
England’s Adrian Waller and Alison Waters settle for silver in squash mixed doubles
England pair Adrian Waller and Alison Waters had to settle for Commonwealth Games silver in the squash mixed doubles.New Zealand pair Paul Coll and Joelle King ran out 11-3 11-6 winners and their supporters celebrated with an impromptu haka at the University of Birmingham hockey and squash centre.The Kiwis dominated from the start with their only cause of concern being when men’s singles champion Coll caught King with his racket and left her nursing a nasty bruise underneath her left eye.Waller said: “We went out there with the expectations of getting the gold medal.“But they played a great match and...
'It Will Be Amazing' - Liverpool Manager Looks Forward To Anfield Merseyside Derby
Liverpool Women's manager Matt Beard talks on September's Merseyside derby at Anfield post their 3-1 win against Blackburn Rovers.
After all the sparring, heavyweight Haaland delivers two crushing blows | Barney Ronay
Against West Ham, Manchester City’s new star announced his arrival in a way that carried with it a dreamy sense of deja vu
Future of closed historic castle to be discussed
A public meeting is to be held on the future of Barra's Kisimul Castle. The clan stronghold has been closed to the public since the start of the Covid pandemic. Its owners have previously spoken of health and safety concerns around its reopening. The castle dates from the 15th Century...
Dillon Quirke: Tipperary hurler dies after collapsing mid-game
A Tipperary hurler has died after collapsing during a county senior championship game on Friday. Dillon Quirke, 24, was carried off the field at Semple Stadium in Thurles just before half time. The match was stopped as Mr Quirke's Clonoulty/Rossmore teammates, opponents Kilruane and the Knights of Malta attended to...
