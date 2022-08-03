ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Drought situation in Texas becoming dire

HOUSTON - The drought situation across Texas has become even more dire. The new U.S. Drought Monitor maps released Thursday morning show a worsening situation for most of the state with 62% of Texas now classified as being in extreme or exceptional drought (the two highest levels). Exactly one year...
No Way! Are You Telling Me There Is A Two-Story Whataburger In Texas?

Why didn't I know about this and why haven't I been to it? Yep, there is a two-story Whataburger in Texas! My mind is blown! And, now I have to plan a road trip to it. Apparently, it's been there for a grip. And, you either knew about it for the longest time or like me, didn't know about it! Either way, if you have never been to it, let's scope it out!
fox7austin.com

Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
KVUE

90% of wildfires in Texas are caused by humans

AUSTIN, Texas — With multiple fires burning in Central Texas this week, we wanted to learn the most common causes in order to help prevent them from starting. This year, we have seen more wildfires than in recent years, but the fires have luckily burned less acreage because they were caught earlier.
WFAA

When is the average last 100-degree day of the year in DFW?

Now that we're firmly entrenched in August, it's clear: This year's summer is keeping up pace with some of the hottest we've ever seen on record in Dallas-Fort Worth. Already as of Friday, we've seen a full 41 100-degree days this year -- and while we had a pretty decent sense that this summer might be pretty darn hot, not one of us meteorologists here at WFAA could've guessed that it'd be this hot for this long.
College Football HQ

Texas football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for Texas in the Big 12 and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Texas football schedule for the Longhorns' 2022 season. 2022 Texas Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. UL Monroe Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Alabama Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. UTSA Week 4, Sept. 24 at ...
Texas Monthly

Welcome, Critters: An Experts’ Guide to Wildscaping Your Texas Garden

There’s a reliable rhythm to growing things here in Texas: the wildflowers bloom before the tomatoes, the peppers before the figs. And just as predictable as a bluebonnet sighting in April or a completely crisp garden bed in July, something happens in between: perfect little fawns begin to find their footing in backyards across the state. It can be thrilling to behold, unless you’re a Texas gardener. This year, half a dozen deer took up residence at our backyard salad bar, the adults grazing on our sunflower and melon seedlings while their offspring snoozed and pranced nearby. Our vegetable plants were gone long before the heat had a chance to destroy them.
iheart.com

Texas Man Breaks Into BBQ Restaurant, Steals Over $3,000 Worth Of Brisket

A popular barbecue joint in Texas was hit for the fifth time this week. A suspect allegedly jumped a fence, cut off the locks and made off with over 20 whole briskets from la Barbecue in Austin shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday (August 4), according to MySanAntonio. According to the restaurant's menu, whole briskets go for $180.
dallasexpress.com

Jacob’s Well Has Dried Up

Jacob’s Well, the second-largest fully-submerged karstic spring in Texas, is running dry. The Texas Hill Country spring flows from the bed of Cypress Creek northwest of Wimberley. The popular Central Texas swimming hole known as Jacob’s Well, located about 30 miles southwest of Austin, has no water flowing to it because of recent dry weather conditions and ground pumping.
WIMBERLEY, TX

