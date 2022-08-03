Read on woai.iheart.com
Related
fox26houston.com
Drought situation in Texas becoming dire
HOUSTON - The drought situation across Texas has become even more dire. The new U.S. Drought Monitor maps released Thursday morning show a worsening situation for most of the state with 62% of Texas now classified as being in extreme or exceptional drought (the two highest levels). Exactly one year...
15 Texas Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
From 2010 to 2020, Texas' population grew by 4 million -- more than any other state, according to moveBuddha. As population booms, typically, so do home prices, and that's definitely been the case for...
UT models: 245K Texans could be hospitalized with BA.4/BA.5 before surge ends
New projections from the University of Texas COVID-19 Modeling Consortium show hundreds of thousands of Texans could end up in the hospital with BA.4 and BA.5 before the current surge ends, and thousands of those people could die.
No Way! Are You Telling Me There Is A Two-Story Whataburger In Texas?
Why didn't I know about this and why haven't I been to it? Yep, there is a two-story Whataburger in Texas! My mind is blown! And, now I have to plan a road trip to it. Apparently, it's been there for a grip. And, you either knew about it for the longest time or like me, didn't know about it! Either way, if you have never been to it, let's scope it out!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas heatwave: 3 ways it could end and when
Meteorologist David Yeomans breaks down the three ways this summer's 100-degree heat could come to an end — and when each of these may happen.
Terry Black's BBQ buys land in Lockhart, 'the barbecue capital of Texas'
The owners will be competing against their own uncle.
Will Central Texas See a Repeat of the February 2021 Winter Storm?
I'm not sure what the Farmers Almanac had planned for Killeen or Temple, Texas for the summer of 2022, but I do hope they have it right for the winter months cause it's so hot outside, I saw a chicken lay a hard boiled egg. So what does the Farmers...
Catch up on the latest Thursday headlines with KXAN Live
KXAN Digital anchor Will DuPree has your latest headlines. since the news on KXAN at that time is pre-empted by the Hall of Fame Game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ktswblog.net
Several Central Texas cities announced water restrictions, San Marcos conditions may worsen
Many cities in Central Texas have announced new water restrictions due to the Texas drought. Though San Marcos has water restrictions, issued April 04, 2022, there is a chance of restrictions increasing. Austin, Round Rock, Hutto, Buda, Kyle, and Georgetown all have new water restrictions that affect residential areas, commercial...
fox7austin.com
Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
90% of wildfires in Texas are caused by humans
AUSTIN, Texas — With multiple fires burning in Central Texas this week, we wanted to learn the most common causes in order to help prevent them from starting. This year, we have seen more wildfires than in recent years, but the fires have luckily burned less acreage because they were caught earlier.
Texas Has 3 Of The Top 10 'Buggiest' Cities In The US
Thumbtack revealed the buggiest cities in the US.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Houston weather: 16 inches of rain in 1 month currently needed to end southeast Texas drought
Drought conditions are getting worse in southeast Texas, and it's likely going to take several months, if not years, to fully end it.
WFAA
When is the average last 100-degree day of the year in DFW?
Now that we're firmly entrenched in August, it's clear: This year's summer is keeping up pace with some of the hottest we've ever seen on record in Dallas-Fort Worth. Already as of Friday, we've seen a full 41 100-degree days this year -- and while we had a pretty decent sense that this summer might be pretty darn hot, not one of us meteorologists here at WFAA could've guessed that it'd be this hot for this long.
texasstandard.org
Texas has an official death count from the 2021 blackout. The true toll may never be known.
The power went out for millions of Texans during a massive storm in February 2021. Hundreds of people died. How could something like this happen in the energy capital of the U.S.? Hosted by Mose Buchele, The Disconnect looks at more than a century of events that led up to the blackout and what happens now. Click here to subscribe to the podcast.
Texas football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look for Texas in the Big 12 and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Texas football schedule for the Longhorns' 2022 season. 2022 Texas Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. UL Monroe Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Alabama Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. UTSA Week 4, Sept. 24 at ...
Texas Monthly
Welcome, Critters: An Experts’ Guide to Wildscaping Your Texas Garden
There’s a reliable rhythm to growing things here in Texas: the wildflowers bloom before the tomatoes, the peppers before the figs. And just as predictable as a bluebonnet sighting in April or a completely crisp garden bed in July, something happens in between: perfect little fawns begin to find their footing in backyards across the state. It can be thrilling to behold, unless you’re a Texas gardener. This year, half a dozen deer took up residence at our backyard salad bar, the adults grazing on our sunflower and melon seedlings while their offspring snoozed and pranced nearby. Our vegetable plants were gone long before the heat had a chance to destroy them.
Click2Houston.com
EPA says it is looking for “super-emitters” of methane gas in Texas’ Permian Basin
To stay up to date on the latest environment news in Texas, sign up to receive our weekly energy and environment newsletter. Federal regulators are flying over large stretches of Texas looking for “super-emitters” of methane, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced this week. The helicopter flyovers surveying...
iheart.com
Texas Man Breaks Into BBQ Restaurant, Steals Over $3,000 Worth Of Brisket
A popular barbecue joint in Texas was hit for the fifth time this week. A suspect allegedly jumped a fence, cut off the locks and made off with over 20 whole briskets from la Barbecue in Austin shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday (August 4), according to MySanAntonio. According to the restaurant's menu, whole briskets go for $180.
dallasexpress.com
Jacob’s Well Has Dried Up
Jacob’s Well, the second-largest fully-submerged karstic spring in Texas, is running dry. The Texas Hill Country spring flows from the bed of Cypress Creek northwest of Wimberley. The popular Central Texas swimming hole known as Jacob’s Well, located about 30 miles southwest of Austin, has no water flowing to it because of recent dry weather conditions and ground pumping.
Comments / 1