Read on www.arklatexhomepage.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding DownUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
KTAL
Caddo Parish Sheriff and LifeShare host ‘Fintastic’ blood drive
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is holding the “Fintastic Blood Drive” at several locations throughout August. Lifeshare Blood Centers and CPSO are partnering to address a critical blood shortage affecting communities throughout the country. A robust blood supply is an important...
KTAL
Shreveport: Four injured in officer-involved crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four people, including a Shreveport police officer, were injured Saturday afternoon collision involving a Shreveport police vehicle Saturday afternoon in the Mooretown Neighborhood. Around 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport patrol officers were dispatched to an accident involving the SPD Police Unit and a silver Dodge sedan...
KTAL
Bossier City man convicted of killing woman in drive-by shooting
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man faces life in prison following his conviction in the fatal shooting of woman prosecutors say was the victim of mistaken identity in a drive-by shooting. A Bossier Parish jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict of second-degree murder Saturday against 31-year-old...
KTAL
Former Shreveport police captain arrested for filing false report
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former Shreveport police captain has been arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by SPD, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Capt. James Tipton of the Shreveport Police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTAL
Marshall Street Mural Unveiled
Today marked the unveiling of a new mural in the city of Shreveport. WATCH: Sen. Bill Cassidy talks about inflation and …. Former Shreveport police captain arrested for filing …. Texarkana motorists learn realities of impaired driving. A mainly dry and rather hot weekend. 1 arrested after bomb squad called...
KTAL
Shreveport man arrested in Monroe accused of arousing himself in public in front of minors
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 7:59 PM, Monroe Police responded to a disturbance call at the Delta Mini Mart located on the 2100 block of Desiard Street. Once officers arrived at the scene, they observed 38-year-old Donavan O. Valliere sitting on a city bus stop bench arousing himself.
KTAL
Shreveport police investigate string of burglaries
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department have asked the public to help them identify the perpetrators of three unrelated burglaries in July even though property crimes are down for the first half of 2022. The three burglaries cases involve a home, a business, and a vehicle. SPD...
KTAL
Bishop Fred Caldwell funeral set for Friday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral services for Shreveport pastor Bishop Fred A. Caldwell, Jr. will take place Friday morning. Bishop Caldwell died on July 22. He served as the pastor of Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church for nearly 50 years. Before that, he served as assistant pastor after an invitation to speak at the church wowed members. He was ordained in 1981 and became pastor in 1983.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTAL
CPSO investigates fiery 18-wheeler, train crash
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a firey 18-wheeler versus train crash Friday afternoon. Safe Schools Louisiana gives students a way to report …. CHRISTUS Kids Clinic Therapy Gym Named A Panda Cares® …. WATCH: Sen. Bill Cassidy talks about inflation and …. Former Shreveport...
KTAL
Brooks update: Dog found on I-49 recovering
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Brooks, the dog who was found off the interstate in Shreveport, is one step closer to a new life with his forever family. A concerned citizen found Brooks eating a dead animal near the Hilry Huckabee exit and reached out to the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana, which immediately sent Brooks to Caddo Animal Clinic for veterinary care in mid-July. There was a huge outpouring of support for the animal on social media. Many donated to help with vet bills and housing for Brooks.
KTAL
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at W. Shreveport gas station
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is behind bars, charged with fatally shooting another man at a west Shreveport gas station in June. Police say 19-year-old Lloyd Cooks was arrested early Wednesday morning on a warrant for second-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Jeremy Glenn Wyatt, who was shot multiple times at the Shell station in the 5400 block of West 70th late on the night of on June 25. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KTAL
Shreveport restaurant heavily damaged in early morning fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at a local restaurant. More than 30 units responded to the blaze at Ledbelly’s Grille in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road just after 7:30 Thursday morning. SFD public information officers confirmed the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTAL
18-wheeler hit by train catches fire, driver hospitalized
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The driver of an 18-wheeler is in the hospital after a collision with a train late Friday afternoon near the Port of Caddo-Bossier set the rig on fire. It happened around 4:40 p.m. on La. Highway 1 South at Harts Island Road, according to...
KTAL
Shreveport woman arrested after child found in hot car in casino parking garage
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A six-year-old is in the hospital and a woman is in jail after police say she left the child unattended in a car in a downtown Shreveport casino parking garage Wednesday. Police say the windows were rolled up and the car was not running when...
KTAL
Decision due by Monday on Perkins disqualification appeal
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A hearing has wrapped up in Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins‘ appeal of a ruling earlier this week disqualifying him from the mayor’s race. The hearing before the Second Circuit Court of Appeals got underway at 11 a.m. and lasted about 40 minutes. Perkins...
KTAL
Vivian man gets 11 years for stabbing pregnant letter carrier
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Vivian man will serve more than 11 years in federal prison for stabbing a pregnant postal worker in 2021. A federal grand jury indicted 28-year-old Derrick Thomas in September 2021 on charges of assault with a deadly weapon. Thomas pleaded guilty to the charges on March 22.
KTAL
Caddo Commissioner honors the late Bishop Fred Caldwell
Caldwell served as pastor of Greenacres Full Gospel Baptist Church for nearly 50 years. Caddo Commissioner honors the late Bishop Fred Caldwell. CHRISTUS Kids Clinic Therapy Gym Named A Panda Cares® …. CPSO investigates fiery 18-wheeler, train crash. WATCH: Sen. Bill Cassidy talks about inflation and …. Former Shreveport...
KTAL
Lawyer confident Mystikal will be cleared on rape charge
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The attorney who represented Mystikal on rape and kidnapping charges that were dropped in late 2020 said Thursday that he is once more representing the 51-year-old rapper — and is confident that he will again be cleared. “I think there’s zero chance this goes...
KTAL
CHRISTUS Kids Clinic Therapy Gym Named A Panda Cares® Center of Hope
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The CHRISTUS Kids Clinic Therapy Gym received a very generous gift and became a Panda Cares center through a donation from Panda Express. A dedication celebration was held Friday at Christus Kids Clinic Therapy Gym to unveil changes to the clinic’s rehab gym. Needed...
KTAL
Caddo Commission honors late pastor, provides funds to Robinson’s Rescue
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission remembered a local pastor and voted to protect animals during their regular Thursday meeting. The commission passed a Resolution of Remembrance and Respect for the late Bishop Fred Caldwell Senior, who passed away on July 22 at the age of 76. He served as pastor of Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church for nearly 50 years. His funeral is Friday at 10 a.m. at the Family Life Center.
Comments / 0