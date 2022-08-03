ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

Live 95.9

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iBerkshires.com

Adams Planners Approve Recreational Marijuana Store

ADAMS, Mass. — The Planning Board approved the town's first recreational cannabis retail operation on Monday. The unanimous vote allows Kerry Raheb of Indica LLC to take the next step in the process to open at 127 Columbia St., site of the former Towne House restaurant. He anticipates opening this fall.
Journal Inquirer

Town puts lien on Enfield Square Mall

ENFIELD — The town has taken action against the owners of the Enfield Square Mall after they had failed to comply with repairs needed following a partial ceiling collapse in April on the south side of the former Macy’s building. The town has put a lien on the...
ENFIELD, CT
MassLive.com

Springfield awards $4M in 7th round of ARPA grants

SPRINGFIELD — Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and the city’s American Rescue Plan Act team on Thursday announced the city’s seventh round of COVID-19 relief funding awards totaling more than $4 million. “This is going to small businesses, news businesses, nonprofits, economic development, job creation, great neighborhoods, direct...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WNAW 94.7

Some MA Residents are Receiving a Scary Email Regarding a Private Activity

Massachusetts folks will want to be on alert as the scammers are at it again. As is the case with many scams, this scam is through the use of email. This past Friday morning when I was sitting in my office in southern Berkshire County, I was going through some emails when I came across this email (and I can't believe I'm approaching this topic but it's to keep the public aware of what could be hitting their inboxes and not to fall for this scam)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Springfield, Chicopee officials preparing for upcoming school year

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Despite the extreme heat, it’s August and school is right around the corner and many school districts are busy getting their back to school plans together. The districts have pointed to air ventilation when it comes to putting kids back in the classroom with no...
CHICOPEE, MA
WNAW 94.7

Careful: This Common MA Insect Can be Life-Threatening to You

One thing that I have noticed this summer is I am seeing a lot of yellowjacket wasps in my deck area at my home in Pittsfield. The activity started up last summer and has continued to increase this year. There are some openings that I have sealed up that haven't done the trick as the wasps keep coming back. I purchased a yellow jacket trap and that has been doing a great job as the activity has greatly decreased.
PITTSFIELD, MA
lazer993.com

Northampton Cooling Centers

Many towns across Western Mass are opening cooling centers for the public to enjoy air conditions spaces. In Northampton, here is the schedule:. Forbes Library, 20 West St. Lilly Library, 19 Meadow St. 10am – 8pm. Senior Center, 67 Conz St. 8am – 4pm. Manna Community Center. 48...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield Public Health Bulletin: Booster Update

COVID-19 booster shots are recommended to increase and restore protection that wanes over time. One is best protected when boosters are up to date but it is never too late to receive recommended booster vaccines. The current booster recommendations are as follows*:. -6 months-4 years: No booster recommended for healthy...
WESTFIELD, MA
VTDigger

Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend.

“I’m going to be here probably the rest of my life because we own it and a private guy can’t come in and boot us,” said Skip Horner, the secretary of a new cooperative community in Colchester. Read the story on VTDigger here: Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend..
COLCHESTER, VT
westernmassnews.com

People advised to avoid swimming in the Connecticut River due to sewage overflow

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A sewage alert has been issued for the Connecticut River. With the hot weekend ahead, this is sure to impact cooling-off plans for many. It’s something we’ve been seeing this summer, alerts from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, asking people to avoid the Connecticut River for the next 48 hours due to a sewage overflow, with the latest one coming Friday afternoon.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
businesswest.com

Easthampton Stakes Claim as the 'Cool-kid City'

When people ask Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle to list her priorities for the city, her answer is always, “housing, housing, housing, and housing.”. And there’s a reason for that — actually, several of them, which LaChapelle summed up in this poignant way: “Easthampton is the cool-kid city.”
EASTHAMPTON, MA

