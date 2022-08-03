ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
theberkshireedge.com

State Road motorcyle, auto accident results in serious injuries

Great Barrington — This morning at approximately 9:40, Great Barrington Police received numerous 911 calls reporting a motor vehicle accident in front of the Sunoco gas station on State Road. Great Barrington Police, Great Barrington Fire Department, Southern Berkshire EMS, and New Marlborough Ambulance were dispatched to the scene...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Register Citizen

Driver seriously injured in East Windsor crash, firefighters say

EAST WINDSOR — Police are investigating a serious, late-night wreck in the Broad Brook section of town, the fire department said. The one-car crash happened about 11:30 p.m. at Melrose and North roads in the northern part of town. The driver, who was the sole occupant, was trapped in the car and seriously injured after striking a tree, fire officials said on Facebook.
EAST WINDSOR, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
westernmassnews.com

81-year-old man, 60-year-old woman struck, killed by car in Easthampton

A crash in Holyoke between a car and tractor trailer Wednesday morning on Route 202 has claimed a life. Veterans celebrate major win as PACT Act passes in U.S. Senate. It was a huge victory for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits this week after a bill enhancing health care and disability benefits passed a final hurdle in the U.S. Senate.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
933kwto.com

Springfield Police Searching for Suspect in Shooting Incident

Authorities are looking for an individual after they say the suspect fired multiple shots in west Springfield. Reports say the incident occurred near the intersection of Scenic Avenue and Lombardi early Friday morning at around 4:30. The shooter opened fire at a local business, shooting multiple cars before speeding away.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WWLP 22News

Homeowner responsibilities in case of an accident during a gathering

(Mass Appeal) – We’ve all been to a friends or family members house for a summer party. Swimming or just letting the kids play together, and, sadly, accidents happen. But who’s responsible if you or your child gets hurt at someone else’s home party? Attorney Robert DiTusa from the Springfield law firm, Alekman Ditusa, is here to help guide us.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Family and friends remember 21-year-old Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash

Family and friends are remembering a 21-year-old Massachusetts man that was killed in a motorcycle crash. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 7:25 p.m. Friday, Troopers from the State Police-Springfield Barracks responded to a motorcycle crash on route 391 south, at the Exit 3 on-ramp, in Chicopee that resulted in the fatality of the operator.
CHICOPEE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy