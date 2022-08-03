Read on lazer993.com
Related
Holyoke car accident leaves one vehicle on its roof
Holyoke fire crew were called to a motor vehicle accident with possible entrapment this morning at approximately 3:54 a.m.
theberkshireedge.com
State Road motorcyle, auto accident results in serious injuries
Great Barrington — This morning at approximately 9:40, Great Barrington Police received numerous 911 calls reporting a motor vehicle accident in front of the Sunoco gas station on State Road. Great Barrington Police, Great Barrington Fire Department, Southern Berkshire EMS, and New Marlborough Ambulance were dispatched to the scene...
Motorcycle crash in Great Barrington injures two
On Saturday morning, a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle crashed into 2020 Subaru Legacy. The motorcyclist and passenger were seriously injured, police said.
Register Citizen
Driver seriously injured in East Windsor crash, firefighters say
EAST WINDSOR — Police are investigating a serious, late-night wreck in the Broad Brook section of town, the fire department said. The one-car crash happened about 11:30 p.m. at Melrose and North roads in the northern part of town. The driver, who was the sole occupant, was trapped in the car and seriously injured after striking a tree, fire officials said on Facebook.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two injured after rollover crash on Sumner Ave in Springfield
Two people were hurt in a car crash in Springfield early Friday morning.
MassDOT renovations planned for stretch of Route 10 where crash killed 2 in Easthampton
A renovation project by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation aims to improve safety for pedestrians along Route 10 in Easthampton by creating new sidewalks and improving current ones. Additionally, the roadway will be resurfaced and widened for improved bicycle accommodations; new wheelchair ramps and crosswalks will be installed; improved drainage,...
IDs Release For Pedestrian Duo Killed By Car Near Easthampton Burger King
Editor's Note: A previous version of this article said the involved driver was from Hadley. That information has since been corrected. Authorities have identified the two people who were recently hit and killed by a car in Western Massachusetts as Edward O. Hanlon Jr., age 81 and Ilona L. Murray, age 60.
GoFundMe started for Edward Hanlon Jr., victim of Northampton Street crash in Easthampton
A GoFundMe created to cover the costs of a funeral and memorials for Edward Hanlon Jr., one of the pedestrians that died from a motor vehicle crash on Northampton Street on Tuesday evening, began collecting donations on Thursday. “On August 2nd 2022, my papa Edward Hanlon was taken from us...
State Police training at Aldrich Lake in Granby after report of gun
Massachusetts State Police are training at Aldrich Lake in Granby Friday morning after a reported gun may have been discarded there.
Driver in Easthampton crash, a Hadley man, cooperating with police after 2 pedestrians killed, officials say
The person believed to be behind the wheel in a deadly Easthampton crash Tuesday night was a Hadley man, officials said. The crash around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, on Northampton Street near the Easthampton Burger King, killed two pedestrians, an 81-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said.
1 dead in Holyoke collision between tractor-trailer truck, car
HOLYOKE — One person was killed when a tractor-trailer truck and car collided on Route 202 Wednesday morning. The crash was reported about 8 a.m. One person died at the scene, Capt. Matthew Moriarty said.
westernmassnews.com
81-year-old man, 60-year-old woman struck, killed by car in Easthampton
A crash in Holyoke between a car and tractor trailer Wednesday morning on Route 202 has claimed a life. Veterans celebrate major win as PACT Act passes in U.S. Senate. It was a huge victory for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits this week after a bill enhancing health care and disability benefits passed a final hurdle in the U.S. Senate.
21-year-old man arrested after investigation of fire in Grafton
GRAFTON — A 21-year-old man was arrested and arraigned Thursday on charges of burning a dwelling. Natale Zona of Grafton was arrested following an investigation into a residential fire Wednesday on Logan Road in Grafton, the state Department of Fire Services said Thursday. Lindsay Corcoran of the Worcester County...
933kwto.com
Springfield Police Searching for Suspect in Shooting Incident
Authorities are looking for an individual after they say the suspect fired multiple shots in west Springfield. Reports say the incident occurred near the intersection of Scenic Avenue and Lombardi early Friday morning at around 4:30. The shooter opened fire at a local business, shooting multiple cars before speeding away.
WWLP 22News
Homeowner responsibilities in case of an accident during a gathering
(Mass Appeal) – We’ve all been to a friends or family members house for a summer party. Swimming or just letting the kids play together, and, sadly, accidents happen. But who’s responsible if you or your child gets hurt at someone else’s home party? Attorney Robert DiTusa from the Springfield law firm, Alekman Ditusa, is here to help guide us.
TRAFFIC: Lane closure on Cowles Bridge in Westfield
MassDOT will be closing a lane on the Cowles Bridge in Westfield beginning Monday.
Berkshire County Sheriff warning residents of scam call
The Berkshire County Sheriff is notifying the community of a scam call claiming to be the department.
Firefighters performing water rescue at Watershops Pond in Springfield
Crews are working in the water off Alden Street in Springfield Wednesday morning.
Crash involving pedestrian on State Street in Springfield
Springfield police are investigating a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on State Street Tuesday morning.
fallriverreporter.com
Family and friends remember 21-year-old Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash
Family and friends are remembering a 21-year-old Massachusetts man that was killed in a motorcycle crash. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 7:25 p.m. Friday, Troopers from the State Police-Springfield Barracks responded to a motorcycle crash on route 391 south, at the Exit 3 on-ramp, in Chicopee that resulted in the fatality of the operator.
Comments / 0