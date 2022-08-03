Benson: ‘Growing concern’ about election deniers in state leadership roles ahead of 2024

Read on www.nbcnews.com
95.3 MNC
League of Women Voters of Michigan introduces election certification observer program
The League of Women Voters of Michigan is kicking off its Michigan Board of State and County Canvassers observer program, meant to observe the board’s election certification process and educate the public about its role. Trained volunteer members of the League of Women Voters of Michigan will observe the...
Where Tudor Dixon thrived, struggled in Michigan’s primary election
Tudor Dixon won the GOP primary for governor by a landslide, with nearly twice as many votes as second place. She won 80 of Michigan’s 83 counties. But in the five-way race, Dixon still ended up with less than 41% of the vote.
deadlinedetroit.com
Michigan GOP Candidate Matthew DePerno Selling 'Lock Whitmer & Nessel Up' Bumper Stickers. AG Nessel Responds.
You might recall during the 2016 president campaign, Donald Trump suggested Hillary Clinton be locked up. His fans at rallies adamantly agreed, chanting ""Lock her up!" Now, Republican attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno has become Trump's Mini-Me in Michigan. He pushes the"Big Lie," and is selling bumper stickers on his campaign page that say: "Lock Whitmer & Nessel Up." A set of two 9''x3'' stickers go for $12.
deadlinedetroit.com
Dixon's possible running mates include police union leader, Michigan legislators
A state legislator representing Rochester and the speaker of the state house are on GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon's short list for running mate, the Free Press reports. Political analysts have said Dixon — who received Trump's endorsement and has claimed he won the 2020 election — will need to...
Detroit News
Dixon targets pandemic policies, inflation burden during CPAC address
Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon urged conservatives on Saturday to support her campaign in a speech that criticized Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's pandemic policies and linked the Democratic governor to the Biden administration's struggles to rein in inflation. Dixon made the comments at the 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Race for governor in Michigan starting to heat up as anti-abortion ad attacks GOP nominee
DETROIT – The dust has barely settled from primary election night, and the abortion issue is the subject of an ad attacking Tudor Dixon, the GOP nominee for governor. The Democratic Governors Association just launched a TV ad highlighting Dixon’s anti-abortion stance with only one exception: the mother’s life.
Dems rally around abortion. Are they reaching Black voters?
MILWAUKEE — Facing critical races for governor and U.S. Senate, Democratic hopefuls in Wisconsin are hoping that their support for abortion rights in the face of a Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade can overcome the headwinds of a midterm election long expected to favor Republicans. But there’s one key group their strategies might fail to mobilize: Black voters.
Detroit News
Livengood: Why Rinke's $10M bid to be governor sputtered out like a Yugo
Kevin Rinke’s campaign for governor sputtered out like a Yugo. The Bloomfield Hills businessman’s $10 million bet that he could win a Republican primary for governor that was defined by who former President Donald Trump would back was a bust from the first TV ad he aired comparing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to the Yugoslavian compact car that's widely considered one of the lousiest vehicles ever built.
Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday addressed her GOP opponent, Tudor Dixon, and right-wing attacks on abortion rights during a campaign rally held at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. Dixon, a right-wing commentator, on Tuesday won the state Republican gubernatorial nomination. Michigan has only had two female governors: Whitmer and fellow Democrat […] The post Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Here’s where voter turnout was highest, lowest in Michigan primary election
Voter turnout is typically low in primary elections when one party has a governor candidate running unopposed – like this year, with Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. That wasn’t the case, this week.
GOP Rep. Newhouse, who voted to impeach Trump, wins Washington primary, NBC News projects
GOP Rep. Dan Newhouse who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump last year for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, has won his primary in Washington, NBC News projects. Newhouse advanced out of Tuesday's primary in Washington's 4th Congressional District, beating Republican challenger Loren...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan government lacking in transparency
Michigan ranked last among all the states for government transparency in 2015, according to the Center For Public Integrity, and not much has changed since. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer campaigned in 2018 on a promise to be an historically transparent governor, but that hasn’t panned out. Legislators and the governor are still exempt from the Freedom of Information Act, to start with.
For Tudor Dixon, the path to victory for Michigan governor could rest on public opinion and big spending
As Tudor Dixon said in her acceptance speech after winning the Republican gubernatorial primary, “the battle lines in this race couldn’t be clearer.”. What’s a little less clear is how the battle will be fought. Policy issues, campaign spending and pubic opinion are all major factors campaigns...
onedetroitpbs.org
Republican Nominee for Governor, Congressional, and State Legislative Races Decided in Michigan Primary Election
The results are in. The hotly contested 2022 Michigan primary election wrapped up Aug. 2 at 8 p.m., with voters deciding which Republican candidate for governor will be on the ballot come November. A number of crowded state legislative and congressional races were also decided, including in the new 13th District in Detroit after new redistricting maps were approved in the spring. Plus, voters now know who incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will face as her challenger.
Recount confirms that indicted Colorado clerk Tina Peters lost election
DENVER — A recount has confirmed that an indicted Colorado county clerk who alleged voting fraud lost the primary election she ran in last month in her attempt to win the post of running the state’s elections, officials announced Thursday. The results barely changed, with Mesa County Clerk...
Federal investigation reveals what Michigan tribes already knew about abusive boarding schools
Tribal communities are hoping to see palpable change after the U.S. Department of Interior released the first installment of its’ investigation into the history of federal Indian boarding schools, where Indigenous children, stripped of their cultural identities, endured abuse in the name of assimilation. Five of the institutions, two...
Indiana on the cusp of passing near-total abortion ban
Indiana is on the cusp of passing a near-total ban on abortion, the first state to take that step since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The ban includes exceptions for the mother’s health and for victims of rape and incest. NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk spoke with OB-GYNs to discuss the new legislation.Aug. 5, 2022.
Indiana Legislature becomes first to approve abortion ban in post-Roe era
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s Legislature became the first in the nation Friday to pass new legislation restricting access to abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The measure now goes to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who has not indicated whether he will sign it. Indiana was...
A West Michigan library faces closure after voters defund it over LGBTQ+ books
A small West Michigan library was essentially defunded in this week’s primary election in a dispute over the LGBTQ+ material in its collection, although advocates say it represents more than just a dispute over books, but an assault on personal liberties. What is normally a routine millage renewal for the Patmos Library in Ottawa County’s […] The post A West Michigan library faces closure after voters defund it over LGBTQ+ books appeared first on Michigan Advance.
thelivingstonpost.com
Lesson from Kansas: Slotkin, Conlin will win big in November
I predict that on Nov. 8 — in an election with record turnout — voters will return U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Lansing, to Washington, D.C., and elect Jennifer Conlin, D-Ann Arbor, to represent the newly drawn 48th state House District (which includes Hamburg and Genoa townships, as well as northern Washtenaw County and a few precincts of the City of Ann Arbor).
NBC News
