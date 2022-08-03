ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Benson: ‘Growing concern’ about election deniers in state leadership roles ahead of 2024

 3 days ago
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan GOP Candidate Matthew DePerno Selling 'Lock Whitmer & Nessel Up' Bumper Stickers. AG Nessel Responds.

You might recall during the 2016 president campaign, Donald Trump suggested Hillary Clinton be locked up. His fans at rallies adamantly agreed, chanting ""Lock her up!" Now, Republican attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno has become Trump's Mini-Me in Michigan. He pushes the"Big Lie," and is selling bumper stickers on his campaign page that say: "Lock Whitmer & Nessel Up." A set of two 9''x3'' stickers go for $12.
Detroit News

Dixon targets pandemic policies, inflation burden during CPAC address

Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon urged conservatives on Saturday to support her campaign in a speech that criticized Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's pandemic policies and linked the Democratic governor to the Biden administration's struggles to rein in inflation. Dixon made the comments at the 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference in...
NBC News

Dems rally around abortion. Are they reaching Black voters?

MILWAUKEE — Facing critical races for governor and U.S. Senate, Democratic hopefuls in Wisconsin are hoping that their support for abortion rights in the face of a Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade can overcome the headwinds of a midterm election long expected to favor Republicans. But there’s one key group their strategies might fail to mobilize: Black voters.
Detroit News

Livengood: Why Rinke's $10M bid to be governor sputtered out like a Yugo

Kevin Rinke’s campaign for governor sputtered out like a Yugo. The Bloomfield Hills businessman’s $10 million bet that he could win a Republican primary for governor that was defined by who former President Donald Trump would back was a bust from the first TV ad he aired comparing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to the Yugoslavian compact car that's widely considered one of the lousiest vehicles ever built.
Michigan Advance

Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday addressed her GOP opponent, Tudor Dixon, and right-wing attacks on abortion rights during a campaign rally held at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.  Dixon, a right-wing commentator, on Tuesday won the state Republican gubernatorial nomination. Michigan has only had two female governors: Whitmer and fellow Democrat […] The post Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Michigan government lacking in transparency

Michigan ranked last among all the states for government transparency in 2015, according to the Center For Public Integrity, and not much has changed since. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer campaigned in 2018 on a promise to be an historically transparent governor, but that hasn’t panned out. Legislators and the governor are still exempt from the Freedom of Information Act, to start with.
onedetroitpbs.org

Republican Nominee for Governor, Congressional, and State Legislative Races Decided in Michigan Primary Election

The results are in. The hotly contested 2022 Michigan primary election wrapped up Aug. 2 at 8 p.m., with voters deciding which Republican candidate for governor will be on the ballot come November. A number of crowded state legislative and congressional races were also decided, including in the new 13th District in Detroit after new redistricting maps were approved in the spring. Plus, voters now know who incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will face as her challenger.
NBC News

Indiana on the cusp of passing near-total abortion ban

Indiana is on the cusp of passing a near-total ban on abortion, the first state to take that step since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The ban includes exceptions for the mother’s health and for victims of rape and incest. NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk spoke with OB-GYNs to discuss the new legislation.Aug. 5, 2022.
Michigan Advance

A West Michigan library faces closure after voters defund it over LGBTQ+ books

A small West Michigan library was essentially defunded in this week’s primary election in a dispute over the LGBTQ+ material in its collection, although advocates say it represents more than just a dispute over books, but an assault on personal liberties. What is normally a routine millage renewal for the Patmos Library in Ottawa County’s […] The post A West Michigan library faces closure after voters defund it over LGBTQ+ books appeared first on Michigan Advance.
thelivingstonpost.com

Lesson from Kansas: Slotkin, Conlin will win big in November

I predict that on Nov. 8 — in an election with record turnout — voters will return U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Lansing, to Washington, D.C., and elect Jennifer Conlin, D-Ann Arbor, to represent the newly drawn 48th state House District (which includes Hamburg and Genoa townships, as well as northern Washtenaw County and a few precincts of the City of Ann Arbor).
