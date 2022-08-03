Read on www.wbry.com
ucbjournal.com
Putnam County School System honors 2021-2022 retirees
PUTNAM COUNTY – The Putnam County School Board and Director of Schools Corby King honored the 2021-2022 Putnam County School System retired teachers at the August school board meeting. “It was an honor to recognize these educators who have touched the lives of thousands of students,” said King. “Their...
Enhanced security measures in place at Wilson County Fair
The Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair will see heightened security measures this year as safety measures remain a top priority.
WSMV
Four Metro Nashville Charter amendments pass due to overwhelming vote
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents in Davidson County reportedly voted overwhelming to pass four amendments to Metro Nashville’s Charter that will enable the city’s government to better severe its citizens Thursday. “These important changes to Metro’s governing document will make our job providing critical services to residents more...
Tennessee election results: County mayor, sheriff
Here's how the county mayoral and sheriff's races turned out across Middle Tennessee.
Tennessee schools begin new year amidst more open vaccine requirements
Religious exemptions now only require a parent's or guardian's signature, as opposed to a health care provider's.
wbry.com
Results from Contested Local Races
The citizens of Cannon County will see a few changes in their office holders. The office of county executive will be occupied by Greg Mitchell. Mitchell has served most recently as chairman of the commission. Members of the commission for the next four years will include: Nathan Luna and Nathan...
Wilson County, TN Election Results: August 4, 2022
Election results for the races in Wilson County, Tennessee from August 4, 2022.
thunderboltradio.com
Transgender child sues over Tennessee school bathroom law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A transgender child and her parents are suing the Tennessee Department of Education over a law that prohibits transgender students and staff from using school bathrooms or locker rooms that match their gender identities. The suit was filed Thursday in federal court in Nashville by...
tbinewsroom.com
Job Opening Announced at TBI Headquarters
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position:. Responsible for monitoring fingerprint submissions from criminal justice and non-criminal justice agencies (for example: poor quality prints, demographic information, fingerprint verification, etc.). Utilizes the appropriate databases to process data, including Access databases, Computerized Criminal History database, Automated Fingerprint Identification System, E-agent, IQX, Expungement database, Tennessee Applicant Processing Services, and Automated Records Management System. Enters and stores descriptive data, fingerprint cards, deceased records, and background check results in various databases. Addresses and resolves complaints concerning criminal history information with external vendors, the general public, local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, and court clerks.
Alert! Missing Teenager from Bedford County
We have an alert about a teenager that has not been seen in over two months. Jaqueline Guox Damian, a 16-year-old Hispanic female, was last seen on May 27, 2022, in Shelbyville, Tennessee. Her information is now listed in the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children database. She has...
wjle.com
Republicans Celebrate Historic Election Day in DeKalb County
For the first time in DeKalb County history Republicans will hold all elected county-wide offices beginning in September. In the General Election Thursday Republicans swept all county wide races and won a majority of the seats on the county commission and school board. Matt Adcock, who currently serves as a...
smithcountyinsider.com
Hale unseats 14-year incumbent in state house race
Smith County will be represented by a new member in the Tennessee House of Representatives as Michael Hale defeated Terri Lynn Weaver in the Republican Primary for Tennessee House District 40 during the August 4 election. Weaver carried Smith County with 1,678 votes to Hale’s 1,534; however, Hale outperformed Weaver in the other areas of the 40th District. Click here to see the election results for the entire district.
Rutherford County Schools student killed in Murfreesboro crash
A student at Rutherford County Schools died Friday morning after being hit by a car.
Coffee County Contested Election Results (Unofficial)
Chad Partin 5,252 Brandon Tomberlin 2,199 Danny Ferrell 1,183. Teressa McFadden 5,537 Melissa Northcott Anderson 3,010. Terry Hershman 632 Dennis Hunt 589 Bobby Bryan 427. Tina Reed 310 Jackie Duncan 210 Rosemary Crabtree 204. County Commission Mega District 8 Top 2 Win. Tim Stubblefield 973 Dwight Miller 747 Marian Galbraith...
Murfreesboro man sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A man from Middle Tennessee was sentenced Friday for taking part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Tennessee Election Results: August 4, 2022
Find up-to-the-minute election results from the August 4 Tennessee primary election and the Middle TN county general elections.
Who will face Gov. Bill Lee? Martin declares victory
One Democrat will face incumbent Republican Gov. Bill Lee. The numbers are coming in as the polls close.
TN Election Day information: sites, candidates, timelines
It's Election time again in Tennessee, and polling places open at 7 a.m. Thursday morning. Voters will each cast a ballot for the state and federal primary, and the state and county general election.
thunder1320.com
Manchester to have three new aldermen after Thursday election
We knew there would be at least three new Manchester aldermen after the August 4 election. We now know who they are. There were three seats vacated by the end of a term with only one incumbent seeking re-election. Meanwhile, another seat was vacated with a resignation. The three open...
