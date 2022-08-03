ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Axle & Mfg Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 120.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was...
Reata Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview

Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.02. Reata Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Apollo's Q2 Earnings Rise as Athene Helps Brave Dealmaking Slowdown

(Reuters) -Apollo Global Management Inc reported a 13% rise in second-quarter earnings on Thursday, as income from its annuities provider Athene more than compensated for a decline in asset sales amid a slowdown in dealmaking. Apollo recorded an adjusted net income of $566 million in the three months to June...
Cellectar Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Insights

Cellectar Biosciences CLRB reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cellectar Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 18.45%, reporting an EPS of $-1.22 versus an estimate of $-1.03. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Willdan Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Willdan Group WLDN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Willdan Group missed estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $5.62 million from the same...
Tenneco's (TEN) Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Sales Beat

Tenneco Inc. TEN incurred an adjusted loss of 82 cents per share in second-quarter 2022 against the year-ago earnings of 84 cents. The figure was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 52 cents. Revenues of $4,665 million topped the consensus estimate of $4,587 million and increased 2% year over year.
Recap: BlackLine Q2 Earnings

BlackLine BL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BlackLine beat estimated earnings by 600.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.01. Revenue was up $26.36 million from the same period last...
Recap: iRobot Q2 Earnings

IRobot IRBT reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. iRobot beat estimated earnings by 77.42%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-1.55. Revenue was down $110.25 million from the same period last...
MoneyGram Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights

MoneyGram Intl MGI reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MoneyGram Intl missed estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $300 thousand from the same...
Earnings Preview: Crawford & Company Common Stock

Crawford & Company Common Stock CRD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Crawford & Company Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19. Crawford & Company Common Stock bulls...
A Preview Of Lument Finance Trust's Earnings

Lument Finance Trust LFT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Lument Finance Trust will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06. Lument Finance Trust bulls will hope to hear the company...
Analyst Ratings for Enphase Energy

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Enphase Energy ENPH within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 15 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Enphase Energy has an average price target of $263.13 with a high of $313.00 and a low of $230.00.
Earnings Preview: EuroDry

EuroDry EDRY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that EuroDry will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.63. EuroDry bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
YETI Lowers FY22 Forecast Despite Q2 Revenue Growth

YETI’s stock price was down almost 20% in early trading Thursday (Aug. 4) after the company reduced its fiscal 2022 forecast, despite seeing revenue growth in the 15% to 17% range in the three months ending July 2. The company’s sales were up 17% year over year to $420...
