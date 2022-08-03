Read on www.sfgate.com
American Axle & Mfg Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights
American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 120.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was...
Reata Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview
Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.02. Reata Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Apollo's Q2 Earnings Rise as Athene Helps Brave Dealmaking Slowdown
(Reuters) -Apollo Global Management Inc reported a 13% rise in second-quarter earnings on Thursday, as income from its annuities provider Athene more than compensated for a decline in asset sales amid a slowdown in dealmaking. Apollo recorded an adjusted net income of $566 million in the three months to June...
Cellectar Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Insights
Cellectar Biosciences CLRB reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cellectar Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 18.45%, reporting an EPS of $-1.22 versus an estimate of $-1.03. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Willdan Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
Willdan Group WLDN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Willdan Group missed estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $5.62 million from the same...
Zillow Group expects real estate industry to ‘meaningfully contract’ in second half of 2022
Zillow Group expects revenue from its core Premier Agent business unit to decrease more than 20% year-over-year in the third quarter due to housing trends. The Seattle company beat expectations for its second quarter earnings, reporting $1 billion in revenue and GAAP net income of $8 million. But shares were down more than 10% in after-hours trading.
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Are markets down, or up? Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. Put shortly, the last few weeks have been good for investors.
CVS raises annual COVID-related revenue forecast to $3 billion
Aug 3 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) on Wednesday lifted its annual outlook for COVID-19-related revenue as it expects sales of over-the-counter coronavirus tests to more than double this year, sending shares up over 5%.
Tenneco's (TEN) Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Sales Beat
Tenneco Inc. TEN incurred an adjusted loss of 82 cents per share in second-quarter 2022 against the year-ago earnings of 84 cents. The figure was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 52 cents. Revenues of $4,665 million topped the consensus estimate of $4,587 million and increased 2% year over year.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
PECO earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Recap: BlackLine Q2 Earnings
BlackLine BL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BlackLine beat estimated earnings by 600.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.01. Revenue was up $26.36 million from the same period last...
Recap: iRobot Q2 Earnings
IRobot IRBT reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. iRobot beat estimated earnings by 77.42%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-1.55. Revenue was down $110.25 million from the same period last...
ChipMOS Technologies (IMOS) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
IMOS earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
MoneyGram Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights
MoneyGram Intl MGI reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MoneyGram Intl missed estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $300 thousand from the same...
Earnings Preview: Crawford & Company Common Stock
Crawford & Company Common Stock CRD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Crawford & Company Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19. Crawford & Company Common Stock bulls...
A Preview Of Lument Finance Trust's Earnings
Lument Finance Trust LFT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Lument Finance Trust will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06. Lument Finance Trust bulls will hope to hear the company...
Analyst Ratings for Enphase Energy
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Enphase Energy ENPH within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 15 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Enphase Energy has an average price target of $263.13 with a high of $313.00 and a low of $230.00.
Earnings Preview: EuroDry
EuroDry EDRY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that EuroDry will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.63. EuroDry bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Deutsche Post reports double-digit Q2 earnings growth
BERLIN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - German logistics company Deutsche Post (DPWGn.DE)reported double-digitgrowth in revenue and earnings on Friday and confirmed its outlook for 2022, as its flourishing freight and express business built on an already-strong start to the year.
YETI Lowers FY22 Forecast Despite Q2 Revenue Growth
YETI’s stock price was down almost 20% in early trading Thursday (Aug. 4) after the company reduced its fiscal 2022 forecast, despite seeing revenue growth in the 15% to 17% range in the three months ending July 2. The company’s sales were up 17% year over year to $420...
