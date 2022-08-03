Candidates for governor provide their take on senior and disability issues

Since he had already met teenagers from Rhode Island, the new shaliach (Israeli emissary) for Rhode Island was delighted to be considered for the position here. As a member of an Israeli chapter of HaZamir, an international Jewish choral program, Elihay Skital, 22, remembered performing with some of the Rhode Island teens and their leader, Cantor Brian Mayer. He said that meeting hundreds of American teens through HaZamir helped him decide to become a shaliach, first in camp settings and now in Rhode Island.

