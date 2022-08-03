Candidates for governor provide their take on senior and disability issues

Read on upriseri.com
GoLocalProv
Political Profile: Allyn Meyers, Candidate for RI State Senate District 10
Allyn Meyers is a Republican candidate for State Senate in District 10. Here is what he has to say. 1. What is the most significant political issue this campaign season in Rhode Island?. The economy is the common thread I am confronted with as I canvass the communities of District...
mybackyardnews.com
RIDE: RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
At RIDE, we firmly believe that every student should learn in a modern, safe, and welcoming space that inspires them to succeed. With the $250 million school construction bond from 2018 we were able to address many school facility needs across RI. But we know more work is needed –...
Dem candidates for RI treasurer clash over pension fund, qualifications
Democrats James Diossa and Stefan Pryor faced off in their first televised debate for Rhode Island general treasurer.
Washington Examiner
'Trying to hide': Rhode Island mother sues school board over secret race committee
A Rhode Island mother has sued her school district , claiming it violated the state's open meeting laws by holding meetings for the district's racial advisory board in secret. Nicole Solas and the Goldwater Institute filed the lawsuit against the South Kingstown School Committee after the board refused to allow her to attend the meetings of its black, indigenous, people of color, or BIPOC, advisory board.
iheart.com
New Medicare Law Tagets Supplemental Policies
The Rhode Island governor has signed a new law which impacts the state's Medicare program. The new requirement is that Medicare supplement policies must be offered to all patients regardless of age who are eligible by reason of disability, including end-stage renal disease. “Too many Rhode Islanders have been overwhelmed...
whatsupnewp.com
Governor McKee, State Officials announce $2.9 million in placemaking grants to support outdoor and public space capital improvement, event programming
Governor McKee continued his #RIMomentum Tour on Federal Hill joined by Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, members of the General Assembly, Commerce Secretary Liz Tanner, Executive Director of the Federal Hill Commerce Association Rick Simone, and members of the business and arts communities to announce $2.9 million in grants to support the tourism, hospitality, and events industries in Rhode Island with a focus on developing outdoor and public space capital improvements or event programming.
Back to School: What are the COVID-19 guidelines in RI?
Will your child have to wear a mask to school this year? Are COVID-19 booster shots required?
whatsupnewp.com
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to August 2, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.
johnstonsunrise.net
How old will Rhode Island's Central Landfill grow?
The Ocean State’s garbage cans empty into Johnston. But how long will Johnston remain Rhode Island’s dump?. Estimates for the landfill’s lifespan are shifting. The Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corporation (RIRRC), a quasi-public agency, operates the state’s Materials Recycling Facility, Leaf and Yard Compost, Eco-Depot and Central Landfill in Johnston.
GoLocalProv
Bishop Should Suspend Silva and Neronha Must Investigate - McKiernan of BishopAccountability
Terence McKiernan, President and Co-Director, BishopAccountability, Guest MINDSETTER™. We welcome the decision by Bishop Thomas J. Tobin to backtrack on his ill-considered appointment and remove Fr. Eric Silva from St. Thomas More Parish in Narragansett. But Bishop Tobin has ducked responsibility for this fiasco by issuing an unsigned statement that does not admit that the appointment was a mistake.
jewishrhody.com
Summer in Jewish Rhody
We all love the beautiful warm summer and this summer has certainly given us time to experience all that Rhode Island has to offer. Here are some scenes from what’s been happening in the Jewish community.
jewishrhody.com
R.I.’s new shaliach arrives in Sept.
Since he had already met teenagers from Rhode Island, the new shaliach (Israeli emissary) for Rhode Island was delighted to be considered for the position here. As a member of an Israeli chapter of HaZamir, an international Jewish choral program, Elihay Skital, 22, remembered performing with some of the Rhode Island teens and their leader, Cantor Brian Mayer. He said that meeting hundreds of American teens through HaZamir helped him decide to become a shaliach, first in camp settings and now in Rhode Island.
ecori.org
Poultry Farmers Take ‘Biosecurity’ Measures as Bird Flu Makes Contact in R.I.
Donald Baffoni, of Baffoni's Poultry Farm in Johnston, looks over part of the farm's flock. There are about 20,000 birds, which are raised for eggs and meat. (Mary Lhowe/ecoRI News photos) Maybe it’s a matter of geography; maybe it’s the diligence of local farmers and veterinarians. Or maybe it’s a...
mybackyardnews.com
RIPTA: VICTORY DAY SCHEDULE
RIPTA Service to Run Holiday Schedule In Observance Of Victory Day. Providence, Rhode Island, August 4, 2022… The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) will run a Sunday/Holiday service schedule on Monday, August 8, 2022, in observance of Victory Day, an official state holiday. The Sunday/Holiday schedule will apply to all regular fixed-route buses and trolleys. All RIPTA offices, except for the Newport Transportation Center, will be closed on Monday, August 8, 2022, in celebration of the holiday.
Contractor barred from taking on new clients, seeking payment
A local contractor accused of "engaging in unfair and deceptive business practices" has once again been ordered not to take on any new customers or collect payments from existing ones.
ABC6.com
No-contact advisory placed on pond in Kingston and reservoir in North Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Department of Environmental Management placed a no-contact advisory on a pond and part of a Reservoir on Friday. The Department of Health said Camp Hoffman on Larkin Pond in Kingston and the area of Wenscott Reservoir near...
Leapfest returns to the air after 2 year hiatus
EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — After a two year absence due to COVID, the Rhode Island National Guard brought back Leapfest to the air on Saturday. The event, which the National Guard says is “the largest and longest running international static line parachute training event and competition in the world,” took place at Adams Farm in […]
whatsupnewp.com
Liquor store, Food Magazine, and other businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island
The latest listings on BizBuySell, LoopNet, and Kirby Properties show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business. The names and...
ABC6.com
Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
townandtourist.com
15 Best Rhode Island Hiking Trails (All Seasons)
Rhode Island may be the smallest state in the United States, but it doesn’t lack stunning views and interesting things to do. The state has many historical sites, as well as a coastline that is brimming with seashells and wildlife. If you’re looking to get outdoors and enjoy the natural beauty that the state has to offer, there are plenty of hiking trails to choose from.
