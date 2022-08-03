ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Candidates for governor provide their take on senior and disability issues

By Editorial/Opinion
Uprise RI
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on upriseri.com

Comments / 0

Related
mybackyardnews.com

RIDE: RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

At RIDE, we firmly believe that every student should learn in a modern, safe, and welcoming space that inspires them to succeed. With the $250 million school construction bond from 2018 we were able to address many school facility needs across RI. But we know more work is needed –...
EDUCATION
Washington Examiner

'Trying to hide': Rhode Island mother sues school board over secret race committee

A Rhode Island mother has sued her school district , claiming it violated the state's open meeting laws by holding meetings for the district's racial advisory board in secret. Nicole Solas and the Goldwater Institute filed the lawsuit against the South Kingstown School Committee after the board refused to allow her to attend the meetings of its black, indigenous, people of color, or BIPOC, advisory board.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
iheart.com

New Medicare Law Tagets Supplemental Policies

The Rhode Island governor has signed a new law which impacts the state's Medicare program. The new requirement is that Medicare supplement policies must be offered to all patients regardless of age who are eligible by reason of disability, including end-stage renal disease. “Too many Rhode Islanders have been overwhelmed...
POLITICS
whatsupnewp.com

Governor McKee, State Officials announce $2.9 million in placemaking grants to support outdoor and public space capital improvement, event programming

Governor McKee continued his #RIMomentum Tour on Federal Hill joined by Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, members of the General Assembly, Commerce Secretary Liz Tanner, Executive Director of the Federal Hill Commerce Association Rick Simone, and members of the business and arts communities to announce $2.9 million in grants to support the tourism, hospitality, and events industries in Rhode Island with a focus on developing outdoor and public space capital improvements or event programming.
POLITICS
whatsupnewp.com

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to August 2, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Mckee
Person
Nellie Gorbea
johnstonsunrise.net

How old will Rhode Island's Central Landfill grow?

The Ocean State’s garbage cans empty into Johnston. But how long will Johnston remain Rhode Island’s dump?. Estimates for the landfill’s lifespan are shifting. The Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corporation (RIRRC), a quasi-public agency, operates the state’s Materials Recycling Facility, Leaf and Yard Compost, Eco-Depot and Central Landfill in Johnston.
JOHNSTON, RI
GoLocalProv

Bishop Should Suspend Silva and Neronha Must Investigate - McKiernan of BishopAccountability

Terence McKiernan, President and Co-Director, BishopAccountability, Guest MINDSETTER™. We welcome the decision by Bishop Thomas J. Tobin to backtrack on his ill-considered appointment and remove Fr. Eric Silva from St. Thomas More Parish in Narragansett. But Bishop Tobin has ducked responsibility for this fiasco by issuing an unsigned statement that does not admit that the appointment was a mistake.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
jewishrhody.com

Summer in Jewish Rhody

We all love the beautiful warm summer and this summer has certainly given us time to experience all that Rhode Island has to offer. Here are some scenes from what’s been happening in the Jewish community.
PROVIDENCE, RI
jewishrhody.com

R.I.’s new shaliach arrives in Sept.

Since he had already met teenagers from Rhode Island, the new shaliach (Israeli emissary) for Rhode Island was delighted to be considered for the position here. As a member of an Israeli chapter of HaZamir, an international Jewish choral program, Elihay Skital, 22, remembered performing with some of the Rhode Island teens and their leader, Cantor Brian Mayer. He said that meeting hundreds of American teens through HaZamir helped him decide to become a shaliach, first in camp settings and now in Rhode Island.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Seniors#Nursing Home Care#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Rhode Islanders#Senior Agenda Board#Cvs Executive#Republican
mybackyardnews.com

RIPTA: VICTORY DAY SCHEDULE

RIPTA Service to Run Holiday Schedule In Observance Of Victory Day. Providence, Rhode Island, August 4, 2022… The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) will run a Sunday/Holiday service schedule on Monday, August 8, 2022, in observance of Victory Day, an official state holiday. The Sunday/Holiday schedule will apply to all regular fixed-route buses and trolleys. All RIPTA offices, except for the Newport Transportation Center, will be closed on Monday, August 8, 2022, in celebration of the holiday.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WPRI 12 News

Leapfest returns to the air after 2 year hiatus

EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — After a two year absence due to COVID, the Rhode Island National Guard brought back Leapfest to the air on Saturday. The event, which the National Guard says is “the largest and longest running international static line parachute training event and competition in the world,” took place at Adams Farm in […]
EXETER, RI
ABC6.com

Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
WARWICK, RI
townandtourist.com

15 Best Rhode Island Hiking Trails (All Seasons)

Rhode Island may be the smallest state in the United States, but it doesn’t lack stunning views and interesting things to do. The state has many historical sites, as well as a coastline that is brimming with seashells and wildlife. If you’re looking to get outdoors and enjoy the natural beauty that the state has to offer, there are plenty of hiking trails to choose from.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy