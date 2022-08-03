Read on www.bbc.com
Related
BBC
Owami Davies: Murder arrests over missing student nurse
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives searching for a student nurse who vanished nearly a month ago in south London. Owami Davies, 24, left her family home in Grays, Essex, and was last seen in West Croydon on 7 July. Her relatives have not heard...
BBC
Woman raped in Birmingham after suspect 'posed as taxi driver'
A woman was raped after a suspect allegedly posed as a taxi driver, police said. Detectives from West Midlands Police said the suspect is believed to have targeted lone women in Birmingham. The force said he is thought to have offered lifts, alcohol and drugs while operating late at night...
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Female police officer, 40, will stand trial for mocking George Floyd by sharing racially-offensive WhatsApp messages
A female police officer will stand trial accused of mocking George Floyd by sharing racially-offensive WhatsApp messages. PC Joann Jinks, 40, was a serving officer at West Mercia Police at the time the messages were allegedly sent in June 2020. The former officer will stand charged with three counts of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Couple with 10 children branded 'childish' and 'petty' as court fines them £216 over row which saw them 'trap neighbour in her own home' by parking their car so close to hers she couldn't move it
A couple with ten children have been fined over a 'petty' war against their next door neighbour over street parking outside their adjoining terraced homes. Samina Delaney, 40, and Shahid Iqbal, 38, were charged with harassment after they deliberately parked their family car so close to Natalie Allison's vehicle she was unable to move it.
Alabama teen father arrested after toddler found crawling on the edge of a roadway
DOTHAN, Ala. (TCD) -- A 19-year-old father was arrested after his toddler was reportedly found crawling on the edge of a roadway. According to a news release from the Dothan Police Department, on July 20, a motorist saw the toddler while traveling in the 2100 block of Webb Road and called 911. The motorist reportedly held the child until authorities arrived at the scene.
A man was installing solar panels in Plymouth when he heard a girl was missing. Then, he found her.
“If he didn't pick that path and see the missing clothing, we hate to think about what the outcome would have been." A man installing solar panels in Buttermilk Bay, a neighborhood in Plymouth, stopped working when he heard an autistic 5-year-old girl had gone missing. Then, he ended up finding her.
Ricky Bibey dead – Blood-covered woman found screaming for help after Brit ex-rugby star collapsed dead in hotel room
THE partner of former British rugby league player Ricky Bibey ran screaming into the hotel hallway covered in blood, reports in Italy have claimed. Bibey, 40, was found dead in the £350-a-night Hotel Continentale in the Italian city of Florence on Saturday. He had arrived in Tuscany with his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parents Not Allowed To Watch Swim Lessons, 4-Year-Old Drowns On His Second Day
Izzy Scott(Yolanda Rouse Photography) “… We will not stop until justice is served…This shouldn’t have happened and we want to make sure it doesn’t happen to anyone else. You have to be held accountable for your actions …”
Woman, 26, who left her blind neighbour suicidal after falsely claiming he had raped her is jailed for two years
A woman who left her vulnerable blind neighbour feeling suicidal after falsely claiming he had raped her has been jailed for two years. Jade Wass, 26, called police saying she had been attacked by her neighbour while camping outside of a home in Teesside on July 8, 2020. She claimed...
Girl, two, fights for life after falling into fountain at park when family turned their backs 'for a few seconds'
A two-year-old girl is fighting for her life after falling into a fountain during a family trip to the park. Little Grace Lear disappeared when her family turned their backs 'for a few seconds' and was later found in water by passersby. Hannah, 30, had taken her daughter Grace and...
BBC
Man raped after night out with friends in Bournemouth
A man has been raped following a night out in Bournemouth. The victim in his 20s had been out with friends on Saturday 9 July and was attacked at an unknown property by another man during the early hours of the following day. Dorset Police said the victim woke up...
Skydiver, 34, trying the wingsuit for the first time plunges to his death in horror accident in Victoria as early investigations reveal the likely tragic reason he died
A skydiver trying out a wingsuit for the first time has tragically died in a horror accident in Victoria. The experienced skydiver was part of a group who jumped from a plane in Connewarre, 70km southwest of Melbourne, on Sunday morning. The 34-year-old man sadly died at the scene just...
Nurse, 32, accused of murdering seven babies appears in court for hearing
A NURSE accused of murdering seven babies faced court yesterday for a pre-trial hearing. Lucy Letby, 32, is charged with killing the five boys and two girls on the neo-natal ward at the Countess of Chester Hospital, Cheshire. She is also accused of the attempted murder of a further five...
Urgent search for woman ‘kidnapped outside of Target’ after witnesses describe her desperate attempts to flee odd car
AN URGENT search is underway to locate a missing woman believed to have been abducted on Thursday and to currently be in danger. Jasmine Contreras, 29, was reportedly kidnapped outside of a Target store in broad daylight after witnesses said she was offered a ride in an older car and failed attempts to escape.
Babysitter lured to her death by killer who placed ad on Facebook before stabbing her in the back and dumping body
COPS are hunting for a twisted killer who lured a babysitter to her death via a Facebook ad before dumping her body at a derelict warehouse. Carla Agostina Triga, 22, responded to a social media post from a man claiming to be a trucker asking for someone to look after his two kids.
Husband and wife shot dead alongside their son in farm with neighbour arrested after manhunt
A HUSBAND and wife have been shot dead along with their son at their farm, cops said. Mervyn and Maree Schwarz and her son Graham Tighe were killed on remote farmland in outback Australia and the alleged gunman, who is a neighbour, was later arrested. Graham’s brother Ross survived being...
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
Man sentenced to 19 years for killing unarmed burglar who was robbing his house
A man from Merseyside has been sentenced to 19 years in jail after stabbing a house intruder to death in October of last year. Karl Townsend, a 32-year-old father from Halewood, had been cleared by a jury of murdering burglar Jordan Brophy outside his home. However, earlier this week, Townsend...
Infant & pregnant mom pictured after horror video showed driver speed through red-light at 100mph in crash that killed 6
HORROR footage shows the moment a driver sped through a red light sparking a crash that killed six including a pregnant mom and a child on Thursday afternoon. Asherey Ryan, 23, was named on Friday as the first victim as cops arrested Nicole L. Linton, 37, in connection with the deadly Los Angeles crash according to reports.
Comments / 0