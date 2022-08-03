ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

BBC

Owami Davies: Murder arrests over missing student nurse

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives searching for a student nurse who vanished nearly a month ago in south London. Owami Davies, 24, left her family home in Grays, Essex, and was last seen in West Croydon on 7 July. Her relatives have not heard...
BBC

Woman raped in Birmingham after suspect 'posed as taxi driver'

A woman was raped after a suspect allegedly posed as a taxi driver, police said. Detectives from West Midlands Police said the suspect is believed to have targeted lone women in Birmingham. The force said he is thought to have offered lifts, alcohol and drugs while operating late at night...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Essex Police#Murder#Caister Drive#Basildon Crown Court#Bbc News
Daily Mail

Couple with 10 children branded 'childish' and 'petty' as court fines them £216 over row which saw them 'trap neighbour in her own home' by parking their car so close to hers she couldn't move it

A couple with ten children have been fined over a 'petty' war against their next door neighbour over street parking outside their adjoining terraced homes. Samina Delaney, 40, and Shahid Iqbal, 38, were charged with harassment after they deliberately parked their family car so close to Natalie Allison's vehicle she was unable to move it.
truecrimedaily

Alabama teen father arrested after toddler found crawling on the edge of a roadway

DOTHAN, Ala. (TCD) -- A 19-year-old father was arrested after his toddler was reportedly found crawling on the edge of a roadway. According to a news release from the Dothan Police Department, on July 20, a motorist saw the toddler while traveling in the 2100 block of Webb Road and called 911. The motorist reportedly held the child until authorities arrived at the scene.
BBC

Man raped after night out with friends in Bournemouth

A man has been raped following a night out in Bournemouth. The victim in his 20s had been out with friends on Saturday 9 July and was attacked at an unknown property by another man during the early hours of the following day. Dorset Police said the victim woke up...
Daily Mail

Skydiver, 34, trying the wingsuit for the first time plunges to his death in horror accident in Victoria as early investigations reveal the likely tragic reason he died

A skydiver trying out a wingsuit for the first time has tragically died in a horror accident in Victoria. The experienced skydiver was part of a group who jumped from a plane in Connewarre, 70km southwest of Melbourne, on Sunday morning. The 34-year-old man sadly died at the scene just...
ACCIDENTS

