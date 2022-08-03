Read on www.cityscenecolumbus.com
Football: 5 takeaways from Ohio State’s first preseason practice of 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
7 Spots to find Extreme Milkshakes in Columbus
Some time ago, a milkshake stopped being just a milkshake and the extreme, dessert-within-a-dessert milkshake arrived, spilling out of glasses everywhere. Not just a cool, creamy treat, but crowned with more sugar-fueled goodness than just whipped cream and a cherry, grab a spoon and prepare for a sugar coma with these seven spots to find extreme milkshakes in Columbus. (Central Ohio really likes its peanut butter and its Oreos!)
The Top 10 Brunch Patios in Columbus
Our readers were polled this summer on their favorite patios around Columbus across a wide variety of categories, and when asked about the best patios for brunch, High Bank Distillery stood out above the crowd. Founded in 2018, this spirits distillery has made a name for itself with a great...
Hometown touch: Centerburg restaurant thrives with community support
Jessica Earick launched Eggmann's Eatery with her sister, Kristina Hagemann, in 2020, an uncertain time for the restaurant industry. But two years later, Earkick told the Mount Vernon News the Centerburg restaurant is still thriving. "Everything has been going awesome," said Earick, the restaurant's lead chef. "The support of the...
The Columbus Coffee Festival Returns for 7th Year on September 24 & 25
Join us for the 7th annual Columbus Coffee Festival on September 24th and 25th at the Ohio Village!. Enjoy coffee samples from 35 roasters and coffee shops from around Ohio and beyond!. The festival offers a variety of ticket options:. Two day sessions offer guests a chance to attend the...
Empowering The Spirit of Community: South End Cafe Opening this Fall
Like many things, change comes from within. This is especially true for our local communities, who are constantly fighting for systemic equity. The courageous spirit in the South Side of Columbus is alive and well, thanks to many of its amazing community members, non-profits and social enterprises. SocialVentures had the extraordinary opportunity of sitting down with Mike Premo, the inspiring executive director of the non-profit Community Development For All People – the work they lead lifts our city in many special ways. During our conversation, we talked about the remarkable impact being made on the South Side of Columbus, and their newest venture: South End Cafe.
All Ohio Balloon Festival returns, benefits local nonprofits
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — A high-flying festival will soon be hovering over the Buckeye State on a mission to give back to Ohioans in need. The All Ohio Balloon Festival returns to Marysville Aug. 5-7. Around 20 hot air balloons will be on display, including the Darth Vader and Yoda balloons from Belgium. There will also be an opportunity to ride in a hot air balloon, as well as take flight in helicopters and biplane rides.
The 35th-annual Dublin Irish Festival brings music, dance and tradition to central Ohio
For 35 years, the Dublin Irish Festival has brought a taste of Ireland to, fittingly, Dublin, in what is now the largest three-day Irish Festival in the world. Since its founding in the ‘80s, the festival has strived to promote Irish tradition, music, culture and dance, while providing its guests with a high-quality and safe experience. This weekend, 7 stages host 65 acts and more than 535 performers.
Jeni’s Splendid is Coming!
Chances are, if you have been to Columbus, Ohio, you have heard of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream. The well-known ice cream shop scoops up unique flavor. combinations like Brambleberry Crisp, Queen City Cayenne, Wildberry Lavender and so many more. Construction is underway for the first Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream...
Garrette Park in West Jefferson is a New Favorite
Garrette Park in West Jefferson, Ohio is an accessible playground with a unique gravity rail that kids will go crazy for!. There have been a couple of times when we just happen to stumble upon a brand new, hidden gem! That happened at the Ninja Course at Glacier Ridge Metro Park, and it happened a few weeks ago when I took the boys to West Jefferson to try out a coffee shop downtown called The Daily Buzz.
Ultra popular Chicago-based hot dog and burger chain eyeing Ohio locations
As a native Chicagoan, Portillo’s was always the holy grail of fast food in my family. From the atmosphere to the quality to the sheer variety of offerings (hot dogs, Burgers and cake shakes), it was a bonafide dinner destination. And now, we here in Central Ohio will likely...
Five-star Elegant Living Combines with Modern Healing in this $3.75 Million Private Resort in Yellow Springs
The Estate in Yellow Springs is a luxurious home surrounded by a beautiful pond, gorgeous trees and other multiple entertaining areas now available for sale. This home located at 3443 Grinnell Rd, Yellow Springs, Ohio; offering 06 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 8,100 square feet of living spaces. Call Sheila Dunphy-Pallotta – Dunphy Real Estate Inc. (Phone: 937 767-1140) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Yellow Springs.
Where To Find The Most Fantastic Fried Chicken In Columbus
When you hear the words “comfort food” what comes to mind?. The answer will vary from person to person, but for a lot of us out there, comfort food is synonymous with fried chicken. All four of my grandparents moved to Columbus from Appalachia, and fried chicken and fish were a frequent main dish at family gatherings.
Everything we saw at the 2022 Gathering of the Juggalos before our camera got mucked up with Faygo
Detroit’s Insane Clown Posse brought their Gathering of the Juggalos festival to Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio. The 22nd annual Gathering, dubbed The Gathering of Dreams, was attended by thousands of face-painted, Faygo-drinking Juggalos and featured three stages of round-the-clock performances, contests such as the Miss Cheeks pageant and a costume contest, wrestling, carnival rides, and more.
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If one of your favorite comfort foods is a good burger and some crispy fries on the site, then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should really not miss if you want to taste some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state of Ohio. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have really good online reviews so next time you are craving a burger, make sure to visit one of these three burger spots in Ohio because you will definitely be making a good choice if you do! Here are the places that made it on the list:
Ohio Rocks!: Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'Are You Gonna Go My Way'
An Ohioan and Yellow Springs native appeared in the music video of this classic hit (she did not play drums on the audio version of the song). Cindy Blackman Santana, drummer extraordinaire, played the drums on Lenny Kravitz’s smash song in the now legendary music vid, instantly making her a star in her own right. She made a big impression with her just as big afro, camera ready looks, and her furious drumming. She would appear in more Kravitz videos, becoming a member of his band, in 1993. Blackman Santana would stay in Kravitz’s orbit for nearly 20 years.
Shop Talk: Worthington Store Challenges Fast Fashion Industry
Evolverie Clothing takes the unwanted fabric left behind by the fast fashion industry and turns it into a new batch of clothes. The ethical and sustainable clothing brand for women, located at 695 High St. in Worthington, was founded by Amy Homan. The clothes are designed by Homan and are hand-made from surplus fabric from Victoria Road, a socially responsible clothing and fair trade workshop in Karachi, Pakistan.
Breaking – Strange Odor Coming from Lions Den in Chillicothe
Chillicothe – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of the lion’s den, an adult shopping center for a strange odor. According to early reports around 6:30 pm on Saturday, a worker called 911 and reported a “strange odor, possibly gas leak” inside the building. Emergency squads were called, and after they got the call they called for backup to check out the place.
Who are the most famous people from central Ohio? Interactive map allows you to click and see
No matter where you're from, you probably know of someone you consider to be the most famous person from your region. But if you have no idea, If you have no idea, now you can look up such names in a pretty spectacular way.
City Breaks Ground On Two Significant Sawmill Projects
The City of Delaware and EXXCEL Project Management, in partnership with Bridge Investment Group, have broken ground on an economic development project that is expected to result in the creation of almost 2,500 jobs. Work is beginning on both the Sawmill Parkway extension and Sawmill Pointe Business Park. Sawmill Parkway...
Pelotonia’s fight against cancer returns to Columbus roads
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Pelotonia ride is back and fully in action this weekend, with more than 6,500 riders taking to trails ranging from 20 miles to 200 miles Saturday and Sunday, all with one goal in mind: Cycling for a good cause. “We’ve seen an increase in ridership this year,” said Pelotonia Vice […]
