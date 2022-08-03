ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commonwealth Games: Netball & athletics after England diving golds

BBC
 4 days ago
BBC

Nicky Campbell teacher admits schoolboy abuse in court documents

A retired teacher fighting extradition from South Africa has admitted abusing schoolboys in Edinburgh, according to court documents seen by the BBC. Broadcaster Nicky Campbell is one of a number of former pupils who have made allegations about the 83-year-old. The man - who the BBC is not naming for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Archie Battersbee: Family devastated as legal routes exhausted

The family of Archie Battersbee were "devastated" that all legal routes have been exhausted, campaign group Christian Concern has said. The 12-year-old must spend his final days in hospital after the High Court ruled he could not move to a hospice. The family requested the European Court of Human Rights...
U.K.
BBC

Scottish island of Pladda on sale for price of a city flat

A tiny Scottish island in the Firth of Clyde has gone on sale for £350,000. The isle of Pladda, off the coast of Arran, includes a five-bedroom house, a helipad and lighthouse dating back to the 1790s. It has an asking price that could buy a three-bedroom flat in...
REAL ESTATE
BBC

Future of closed historic castle to be discussed

A public meeting is to be held on the future of Barra's Kisimul Castle. The clan stronghold has been closed to the public since the start of the Covid pandemic. Its owners have previously spoken of health and safety concerns around its reopening. The castle dates from the 15th Century...
U.K.
BBC

Telford: Four generations celebrate Jamaica's independence

Four generations of a family combined celebrating 60 years of Jamaican independence with the 94th birthday of a relative. Grandfather Leslie Beaumont came to the UK as part of the Windrush generation. On Saturday he danced, played dominos and ate traditional food at an independence event put on by community...
CELEBRATIONS
BBC

Lambeth Conference: Welby unites bishops with compromise on sexuality

A mood of unity and self-satisfaction is prevalent at the end of this rare gathering of more than 650 Anglican bishops - they had come from all over the world, many from Africa where Anglican Christianity is growing at its fastest. The Lambeth Conference is the once-a-decade meeting of bishops...
RELIGION
BBC

Bangladesh: Samira Islam, 20, third family member to die

A woman, 20, has become the third member of a British family to die from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Bangladesh. Samira Islam, from Cardiff, died at about 08:30 BST on Friday, after being found unconscious on 26 July. Her father, Rafiqul, 51, and brother, Mahiqul, 16, also died after...
ASIA

