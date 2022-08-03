Commonwealth Games: Netball & athletics after England diving golds

Read on www.bbc.com
Diamond League: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs world leading 10.66 seconds for 100m
World champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has run the fastest women's 100m of the year, clocking 10.66 seconds to win at the Diamond League in Silesia, Poland. Jamaican Fraser-Pryce, 35, who won a record fifth women's 100m world title last month in Oregon, skipped the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. American Aleia Hobbs...
Facing the world’s best, Capital High School pole vaulter Hana Moll comes out on top
There’s no one under 20 years old in the world better than the pole vaulter from Olympia, Washington.
Commonwealth Games 2022: Australia's Georgia Baker claims gold in women's road race
Watch highlights as Australia's Georgia Baker claims gold in the women's road race ahead of Scotland's Neah Evans who takes silver at the Commonwealth Games. FOLLOW LIVE: Live Commonwealth Games text and clips. Live coverage across the BBC. Available to UK users only.
'As I no travel go abroad go run, my pikin don do am for us’ - Tobi Amusan parents react to victory
Parents of Nigerian Hundred Metres Hurdler Oluwatobiloba Amusan dey happy as dia daughter set world record for athletics. Tobi Amusan win di 100 metres women’s Hurdles event for di Commonwealth Games wey dey happun for Birmingham, England. She set new Games Record of 12.30 seconds to win Gold medal...
Commonwealth Games: Matt Hudson-Smith denied gold in dramatic 400m finish
England's Matt Hudson-Smith was sensationally denied Commonwealth gold as Zambia's Muzala Samukonga powered to 400m victory in the final strides. World bronze medallist Hudson-Smith entered the home straight with a decent lead, but tied up with the line beckoning. Zambia's Samukonga did the opposite, surging up from fourth at 350m...
Nicky Campbell teacher admits schoolboy abuse in court documents
A retired teacher fighting extradition from South Africa has admitted abusing schoolboys in Edinburgh, according to court documents seen by the BBC. Broadcaster Nicky Campbell is one of a number of former pupils who have made allegations about the 83-year-old. The man - who the BBC is not naming for...
London's Horniman Museum to return Benin Bronzes to Nigeria
LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - London's Horniman Museum said on Sunday it would return 72 artefacts, including 12 brass plaques known as Benin Bronzes, looted from Benin City by British soldiers in 1897 to the Nigerian government.
Archie Battersbee: Family devastated as legal routes exhausted
The family of Archie Battersbee were "devastated" that all legal routes have been exhausted, campaign group Christian Concern has said. The 12-year-old must spend his final days in hospital after the High Court ruled he could not move to a hospice. The family requested the European Court of Human Rights...
U.K.・
Scottish island of Pladda on sale for price of a city flat
A tiny Scottish island in the Firth of Clyde has gone on sale for £350,000. The isle of Pladda, off the coast of Arran, includes a five-bedroom house, a helipad and lighthouse dating back to the 1790s. It has an asking price that could buy a three-bedroom flat in...
Hamida Banu: Missing India woman found in Pakistan 'can't wait to go home'
An Indian woman who was missing for 20 years has been found in Pakistan with the help of a video on social media. Hamida Banu left India in 2002 after a recruitment agent promised to get her the job of a cook in Dubai. Instead, she says, she was tricked and trafficked to Pakistan.
Future of closed historic castle to be discussed
A public meeting is to be held on the future of Barra's Kisimul Castle. The clan stronghold has been closed to the public since the start of the Covid pandemic. Its owners have previously spoken of health and safety concerns around its reopening. The castle dates from the 15th Century...
U.K.・
Telford: Four generations celebrate Jamaica's independence
Four generations of a family combined celebrating 60 years of Jamaican independence with the 94th birthday of a relative. Grandfather Leslie Beaumont came to the UK as part of the Windrush generation. On Saturday he danced, played dominos and ate traditional food at an independence event put on by community...
Lambeth Conference: Welby unites bishops with compromise on sexuality
A mood of unity and self-satisfaction is prevalent at the end of this rare gathering of more than 650 Anglican bishops - they had come from all over the world, many from Africa where Anglican Christianity is growing at its fastest. The Lambeth Conference is the once-a-decade meeting of bishops...
Bangladesh: Samira Islam, 20, third family member to die
A woman, 20, has become the third member of a British family to die from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Bangladesh. Samira Islam, from Cardiff, died at about 08:30 BST on Friday, after being found unconscious on 26 July. Her father, Rafiqul, 51, and brother, Mahiqul, 16, also died after...
ASIA・
