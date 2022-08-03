Local Speed Dating Opportunity On Sunday, August 21st

Read on panoramanow.com
Three Promotions Announced at CLH, CPAs & ConsultantsBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
Advanced Gadgets at Hoosier HospitalsBuilding Indiana BusinessIndiana State
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Goodwill Industries of Michiana Adds New Excel Center VPBuilding Indiana BusinessMichiana, MI
Alzheimer’s Association Names Local Leader as Top Individual Fundraiser of the YearBuilding Indiana BusinessMichigan City, IN
xrock1039.com
Vet Rock Crown Point August 26th
First United Methodist Church of Crown Point announces their Vet Rock 2022 free concert is Friday August 26 on the front lawn of the church. Donation proceeds from the event benefit local Disabled American Veterans chapters. Music featuring Mr. Funnyman and Nawty. Food trucks, popcorn, and refreshments available. The event is 6 pm to 10:30 pm. Bring a lawn chair. Here’s a link for more information.
thelansingjournal.com
Paying to park at Munster’s Centennial Park
The people of Illinois have frequented the 200-acre Centennial Park since its popularity grew more during the pandemic. Therefore, Munster residents complained about the traffic from Illinois residents using the park. As a result, the Town of Munster decided to charge a parking fee to all non-residents. Munster residents can...
valpo.life
Annual Popcorn Festival serves as the best way to celebrate NWI
The Popcorn Festival is a staple of Valparaiso. Every year, people gather to celebrate Orville Redenbacher with delicious food and great company, and this year will be no exception. “We have a couple of pre-festival activities planned this year that we're really excited about. The first is on Thursday, September...
22 WSBT
Out with the "new" and in with the "old" at the Indiana VNTG Fest
The vintage trend is spreading to the Hoosier state. In partnership with the Illinois Vintage Fest, the Indiana VNTG Fest is happening Saturday, August 6 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT at Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 775 Meridian Rd #8507, Valparaiso, IN. There will be 40 plus vintage...
DeWalt recalling 1.4 million electric saws
CHICAGO — The tool company DeWalt is recalling nearly 1.4 million electric miter saws. The company says the saw’s rear safety guard can break causing debris to hit the user and others nearby. DeWalt has received nearly 600 reports of the guard assembly or components breaking or detaching. Nine of those incidents resulted in laceration […]
wgnradio.com
Making sure your brain stays ‘young and healthy’
Nutritional psychiatrist, brain expert, and faculty member at Harvard Medical School, Dr. Uma Naidoo, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the top vitamin that keeps her brain “young and healthy” and the different foods that can help maintain brain health. Dr. Naidoo highlights leafy greens, legumes, yogurt, and other foods rich in vitamin B as key ingredients to a healthy brain.
Watch Indiana Mom Speak to Son Through Nanny Cam For First Time and Accidentally Scare the Bejeezus Out of Him
When my dad's Alzheimer's become more advanced, we put a nanny cam in his living room to be able to check on him when we could not be at the house with him. The doctor suggested it and even though it seemed like a huge invasion of privacy, we knew it was what was best. Now, that he has moved into assisted living, there is no need for the camera anymore, But, my sister and nieces, who are getting ready to move into the house, still have yet to take the camera down.
chicagocrusader.com
A Gary relic gets closer to a rebirth
Abandoned City Methodist Church among three Gary finalists for $5 million grant. For decades it stood as an abandoned symbol of Gary’s decline. The haunting, empty gothic sanctuary of the historic City Methodist Church has attracted gawkers, tourists, even Hollywood filmmakers seeking to capitalize on its grandiose interior that is now a creepy setting with its piles of rubble, and collapsed ceiling.
valpo.life
#1StudentNWI: A fair, a festival, and a feature in Kouts, Ind.
The Porter County Fair just ended on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Even though the fair takes place in Valparaiso, Ind., July 21 through July 30 was an important week for the community of Kouts, Ind. There was so much to participate in, see, and eat at the fair this year.
hhhistory.com
The Eastland Disaster -- The Ship That Capsized Without Leaving the Dock
Imagine yourself as a recent Polish immigrant. It is July 24, 1915. Your husband, Karol, immigrated to America two years earlier and you and baby Stefan joined him a year later after he landed a well-paying job at Western Electric in Cicero, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Karol has raved about Western Electric’s annual employee picnic that he attended last year while you and baby Stefan were en route to America. Today, you’ll attend this year’s picnic as a family of three.
nwi.life
Big Smiles at the City of Lake Station Back to School Action Day
The annual City of Lake Station Back to School Community Action Day has brought many smiles to parents and kids of all ages. 40 vendors from all over Indiana donated many supplies. Some supplies include backpacks, pencil cases, t-shirts, and many more. Not only were there school supplies there were...
Gary, Indiana gets $30 million for new YMCA, heath and employment centers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Gary is pushing for a comeback story in one of its neighborhoods, and just picked up a $20 million assist.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas shows us the plan that has neighbors cheering.When it comes to the boards and the blight... "A lot of residents have left or died off." There is a consensus. "We love the area, but we don't like the way the area has changed," said resident Gloria Billinglsey. "I love the neighborhood. It's home. I've seen it devolve," added resident Gwendolyn Moss."We're striving to come back," noted resident. Robert HarrisThe neighborhood...
valpo.life
Team Chevy of Valparaiso keeps car buying simple, easy, and honest
At Team Chevrolet of Valparaiso, the crew knows that new or used car buyers have a big decision on their plates and that making that decision can quickly become a stressful, overwhelming experience. That is why the dealership's sales and finance teams work closely together to ensure that buying a car at Team Chevy is made easy every time.
tinybeans.com
You Can See 5 National Parks via This Dreamy 14-Day Train Trip
This 14-day train trip will let you see five of the most beautiful National Parks in style. Traveling by train has a lot of benefits and we are totally ready to sign up for this 14-day excursion that takes you to Glacier, Yellowstone, Grand Teton, Arches, and Canyonlands National Parks. No worries about booking entrance tickets, finding lodging, or renting a car. You can just go ahead and cross those off your list as the whole trip is planned and executed by someone else.
Porter County man says the generosity of his community has left him ‘speechless’
Eric Duttlinger’s 10-year-old son Hudson had the family’s hog, a 300-pound Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Gilt, in the ring. Friends had convinced Eric Duttlinger to put the hog up for auction. The hog sold for $102,000.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
South Shore Line announces changes to Double Track busing
Changes are coming to the South Shore Line's busing operation. Starting Monday, trains will be replaced by buses between Gary Metro Center and Carroll Avenue, as part of the railroad's Double Track project. Buses will stop at Dune Park, Portage/Odgen Dunes and Miller, according to the regular train schedule. Michigan...
in.gov
Government of Lake County, Indiana: Lake County, Indiana - 2022 Recovery Plan Performance Report
The Federal Government has provided Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (“Recovery. Funds”) through the American Rescue Plan Act (“ARPA”) to provide relief to local governmental. units as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic. The U.S. Treasury Department (the “Treasury. Department”) awarded Lake County, Indiana (the...
cbs4indy.com
Man attacks Indiana Walmart employee with machete, says police
ELKHART, Ind. — Police in Elkhart say an arrest has been made after a man attacked a Walmart employee with a machete in the store’s parking lot. Police were called to the Walmart at 175 County Road 6 West on Tuesday morning in reference to a knife attack.
hometownnewsnow.com
Man Badly Burned in Auto Mishap
(LaPorte County, IN) - A man was badly burned while working on his car in the northern part of the county. First responders were called to the parking lot of a cigarette store just south of the state line on SR 39 a little after 3 p.m. on Sunday. County...
