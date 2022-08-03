Read on www.investorsobserver.com
SoftBank posts $17 billion Vision Fund loss on tech slump
TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) on Monday posted a 2.33 trillion yen ($17.23 billion) loss at its Vision Fund unit in the April-June quarter as the value of its tech portfolio slid.
Analysis-Climate change, scarcity chip away at degrowth taboo
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Degrowth - the idea that a finite planet cannot sustain ever-increasing consumption - is about the closest you can get to a heresy in economics, where growth is widely held as the best route to prosperity.
