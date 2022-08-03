ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA champ says he almost stabbed teammate Hakeem Olajuwon in locker room fight

By Fox Wilmington
 3 days ago
‘They got guns on me’: Vernon Maxwell nearly stabbed Hakeem Olajuwon in wild halftime fight before police intervened

Vernon Maxwell was one of the toughest dudes in the NBA during his day. This man did not take any nonsense from anyone — not even his teammates. So much so, that he once literally attempted to stab Houston Rockets teammate Hakeen Olajuwon during a wild halftime fight. Maxwell made his revelation during a recent […] The post ‘They got guns on me’: Vernon Maxwell nearly stabbed Hakeem Olajuwon in wild halftime fight before police intervened appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Daily Mail

NBA superstar LeBron James' son Bronny could play in the Australian NBL next season in a massive boost for basketball down under

The Australian National Basketball League could receive a seismic boost in 2023 with the son of NBA future Hall of Famer LeBron James considering a move down under. James is one of the greatest players to ever grace the NBA and there are considerable debates over whether he or Michael Jordan lay claim to the title of the Greatest of all Time.
Yardbarker

The Blockbuster Trade That Could Have Happened If Hakeem Olajuwon Didn't Resolve The Beef With The Houston Rockets

Hakeem Olajuwon is often remembered as the greatest Houston Rocket of all time. After being drafted with the No. 1 overall pick, Olajuwon embarked on a legendary career with the Rockets. That included becoming the all-time leader in points, rebounds, steals, and blocks. Olajuwon was a two-time Finals MVP that helped the Rockets win back-to-back championships in 1994 and 1995.
Was Passing On Evan Mobley A Mistake For Rockets?

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets drafted Jalen Green during the 2021 NBA Draft. The franchise selected Green after missing out on the Big 12 Freshman of the Year winner in Cade Cunningham. But Houston decided Green would be a better draft choice by passing on Evan Mobley, who went No. 3 to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Building The Perfect NBA Center: Nikola Jokic's Basketball IQ, Joel Embiid's Scoring

We are here with our final installment of building the perfect players by position using players from the 2021-22 season. The final position we will be making today is the center position. The 2021-22 season was spectacular for centers around the NBA. For the first time in 20 years, a player at the center position led the NBA in scoring. A center was named back-to-back MVP for the first time since Moses Malone. The big man is officially back in the NBA, and fans should be excited about what will come next.
NBA champ reveals he almost stabbed Hall of Famer in wild locker room fight

It’s no secret that locker room fights and scuffles happen all the time in sports and most usually never make it to the headlines, but two-time NBA champion Vernon Maxwell revealed shocking news that he nearly stabbed Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon during a locker room scuffle. During an...
Evan Mobley Draws Comparisons To Two NBA Greats

Ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft, the Cavaliers had something of an envious position. Cleveland didn’t sit first and have its choice of the litter. It didn’t pick second, either. No, at third, the Cavaliers’ choice was a relatively simple one: pick the best remaining player out of...
Klutch Move: Lakers Interested in Knicks' Cam Reddish

Cam Reddish of the New York Knicks has drawn the attention of the purple and yellow. Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Los Angeles Lakers might be looking to add the 2019 lottery pick that joined the Knicks for 15 games last season. Formerly of the Atlanta Hawks, Reddish (along with Solomon Hill, who was waived shortly after) was acquired in a January trade that sent Kevin Knox down south.
Richard Jefferson Has Big Praise For Kevin Durant: "He Still Is Probably The Most Unguardable Human Being That's Probably Been Created."

Over the years, the NBA has seen some incredibly talented scorers step on the court and put on a show for the fans. Wilt Chamberlain set numerous scoring records that will never be touched, like averaging 50 points per game in a season, while Michael Jordan's tally of 10 scoring titles is something no one is ever going to even come close to in the future.
