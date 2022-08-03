What a lifetime guarantee means according to Judge Marilyn Milian

Read on text.npr.org
Related
NPR
Rough Translation: The Cat Must Still Be Fed
As the Russian military advances in eastern Ukraine, readers of a local news site in New York's Hudson Valley are captivated by the accounts of one Ukrainian man. He sends dispatches about his daily life in a village outside of Kramatorsk: spinning nunchucks, feeding his cat, and tending his growing garden. Local readers are perplexed, then drawn in by surprisingly intimate accounts of his world.
NPR
After her mother's stroke, Lara Porzak helped finish new novel 'Properties of Thirst'
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with novelist Marianne Wiggins about her latest book, "Properties of Thirst," along with her daughter, Lara Porzak, who helped her mother finish writing it after a stroke. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Marianne Wiggins' new novel, "Properties Of Thirst," is sprawling, expansive and lyrical. It's a series of...
NPR
How Alex Jones helped mainstream conspiracy theories become part of American life
Name a traumatic news event in recent decades, and it's almost certain Alex Jones has claimed it didn't happen — or not the way you think it did. The Boston Marathon bombing in 2013? Staged by the FBI. The shooting of Arizona congresswoman Gabby Giffords in 2011? A government...
NPR
The secret behind why parents — and kids — love 'Bluey'
If you have small children at home, you might just be waiting for the new season of Bluey, the Australian cartoon about a family of talking dogs named the Heelers. The series has won an International Emmy, attracted millions of viewers around the world, inspired podcasts, an upcoming musical and all kinds of merchandise.
RELATED PEOPLE
NPR
Authors worry about the proposed merger of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster
One of the largest antitrust trials ever to hit the publishing industry is unfolding in a federal courthouse in Washington, D.C. The Department of Justice says that a merger between Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster would stifle competition. NPR's Chloe Veltman looked into what that would mean for booksellers, authors and others if the government does not stop the merger from going ahead.
NPR
Encore: Binders, backpacks and inflation are on 2022's back-to-school shopping list
This year's back-to-school shopping season lands as the U.S. sees the highest inflation in four decades. How will high prices affect spending?. It's that time of the year when families everywhere realize how much their kid's feet grew over the summer or they try to figure out whether they can get just one more semester's wear out of those backpacks. Well, this year's back-to-school shopping season lands in the middle of the highest inflation in four decades. So NPR's Alina Selyukh looked into how that might affect spending.
NPR
We lost 1.59 milliseconds June 29 when the Earth spun a little faster
June 29, 2022, was 1.59 milliseconds shorter than average. But was it the "shortest day ever?" Not quite!. Does it ever feel like time is just slipping away? Well, this year, it kind of did by at least a whopping 1.6 milliseconds. On June 29, 2022, the Earth spun just a little bit faster than normal, causing some outlets to report that it was the shortest day in history. But Duncan Agnew says not so fast. He is a geophysicist at the University of California, San Diego.
NPR
Why batteries in modern gadgets aren't made to last
The batteries in our phones and headphones only last a few years. NPR's Daniel Estrin asks The Washington Post's tech columnist Geoffrey Fowler about the life span of today's gadgets and why they die. DANIEL ESTRIN, HOST:. We all love our electronic devices and use them a lot, but we...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
Social media is deciding trends at breakneck pace, and it's fueling fast fashion
What does it mean if you hear your clothes are so 2021? Well, probably that you're looking at TikTok and getting a dig for being part of a microtrend. A new wave of this conversation has been sparked by a movie on Hulu called "Not Okay." The main character's satirical portrayal of influencer culture is prompting hot takes like this.
2022 V Foundation Wine Celebration Raises $6.5 Million
NAPA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- The V Foundation for Cancer Research, a top-rated cancer research charity, announced the 2022 V Foundation Wine Celebration raised more than $6.5 million during a full weekend of events in the Napa Valley, with proceeds supporting early detection research. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005235/en/ Devon Still, former NFL defensive end and 2015 Jimmy V Perseverance Award winner, and V Foundation Board Member and Duke University’s legendary former Men’s Basketball Coach Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski kick off the Gala Auction at the V Foundation Wine Celebration Weekend, held August 4-7, 2022 in Napa Valley, CA. (Photo: Business Wire)
NFL・
The Cheesecake Factory Makes Going Back to School a Piece of Cake
CALABASAS HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- The Cheesecake Factory® (NASDAQ: CAKE), known for its extensive menu, generous portions and legendary desserts, is helping make the start of the school year sweeter with a special online gift card offer now through Labor Day. For every $50 in Gift Cards purchased online at https://www.thecheesecakefactory.com/gift-cards from Monday, August 8 through Monday, September 5, 2022, guests will receive a complimentary $10 Bonus Card redeemable beginning September 6, 2022 through October 28, 2022*. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005041/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
NPR
NYC companies hesitate on in-person work because of attacks on public transit
New York City's economy depends on workers returning to their offices, but that hasn't been easy. And if the city didn't have enough challenges, there is now a perception that New York is less safe. NPR's David Gura reports. DAVID GURA, BYLINE: First, it was the COVID variants that upended...
Comments / 0