Kentucky State

Individual assistance available in more flood-stricken areas

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Federal emergency officials have expanded the number of flood-stricken counties in eastern Kentucky that are eligible for individual assistance.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency added Floyd and Pike counties to the list, Gov. Andy Beshear’s office said. The expansion was made at Beshear’s request.

The assistance is available for renters and homeowners in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike counties. It applies to people affected by severe storms, flooding and mudslides that began July 26. They may apply for individual disaster assistance by applying online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling (800) 621-FEMA (3362).

“I would strongly encourage people, because this is a tougher process than it should be, to actually go in and talk to someone,” Beshear said. “We have been promised mobile folks on the ground will be going neighborhood to neighborhood in the near future to document people’s losses.”

Additional counties are expected to qualify for individual assistance, Beshear’s office said.

whvoradio.com

Biden Bound For East Kentucky Next Monday

The death toll in Eastern Kentucky’s historic flooding remains at 37 as of Friday afternoon, per Governor Andy Beshear, as stabilization efforts continue in the tattered region. Of those fatalities, eight are in Breathitt, two are in Clay, 17 are in Knott, three are in Letcher and seven are...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Relief sought for Kentucky flood victims, livestock

BIG STONE GAP — Two organizations are seeking donations to help human and animal victims of the flooding in southeast Kentucky. Mountain Empire Community College is seeking donations of supplies for a Monday trip to Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College.
KENTUCKY STATE
kychamberbottomline.com

Disaster Unemployment now available in impacted Eastern Kentucky counties

Disaster Unemployment Assistance is now available to individuals in counties impacted by the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Disaster Unemployment Assistance, or DUA, is a federal program that provides temporary unemployment benefits to individuals who have become unemployed as a direct result of a major disaster and who are not eligible for regular state unemployment benefits. Individuals in the following counties are eligible to apply: Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry, and Pike. The Governor’s Office has stated that more counties may be added.
KENTUCKY STATE
lanereport.com

FEMA Fact Sheet: Privately-owned roads and bridges

If you live in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Owsley, Perry or Pike counties and had a privately-owned road or bridge damaged or destroyed by the flooding that began July 26, FEMA or the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) may provide financial assistance for replacement or repairs. FEMA Grants. Individual...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

BGMU sends crews to eastern Kentucky for restoration help

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Municipal Utilities crews left this morning to provide restoration assistance in Letcher County following the eastern Kentucky floods. A total of two crews are volunteering, including six water employees and one safety employee. BGMU will be assisting Letcher County Water and Sewer District over the next several days.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update on Thursday afternoon, August 4. The governor announced that FEMA has approved Individual Assistance for Owsley County. The counties currently approved include Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Owsley, Perry and Pike. Currently, renters and homeowners in these counties who...
KENTUCKY STATE
