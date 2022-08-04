Individual assistance available in more flood-stricken areas

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Federal emergency officials have expanded the number of flood-stricken counties in eastern Kentucky that are eligible for individual assistance.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency added Floyd and Pike counties to the list, Gov. Andy Beshear’s office said. The expansion was made at Beshear’s request.

The assistance is available for renters and homeowners in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike counties. It applies to people affected by severe storms, flooding and mudslides that began July 26. They may apply for individual disaster assistance by applying online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling (800) 621-FEMA (3362).

“I would strongly encourage people, because this is a tougher process than it should be, to actually go in and talk to someone,” Beshear said. “We have been promised mobile folks on the ground will be going neighborhood to neighborhood in the near future to document people’s losses.”

Additional counties are expected to qualify for individual assistance, Beshear’s office said.