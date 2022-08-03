WARSAW – The Animal Hospital of Warsaw will be closing on Aug. 31, as a result of the retirement of veterinarian and owner of the clinic, Dr. Dennis Woodward. Woodward opened the clinic on North Detroit Street in 1980 and has been providing veterinary care to residents in the greater Warsaw area for over 40 years at this location. During that time, he served the community as a member of the Optimist Club. as well as being a founding board member for the Animal Welfare League. He also currently serves as the Chairman of the Kosciusko County Board of Health.

WARSAW, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO