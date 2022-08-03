Read on www.inkfreenews.com
Car Owners Love To Talk About Their Machines
WARSAW – Car collectors love to talk about their vehicles. With an estimated 150 cars on display Friday, Aug. 5, at Baker Youth Club Car Show, it was easy to strike up a few conversations. InkFreeNews randomly selected six car owners and gave them a chance to brag a...
Avilla Has Become A Destination
Avilla is only a half-hour drive east of Lake Country. It was named from the French word for “villas.” Tucked off any main drag, there’s a single stop light at the intersection of old SR 3 and Albion Street. Not much happens here, but there is plenty of reasons for folks to come from afar.
Heather Summers — UPDATED
Heather M. Summers, 43, Bremen, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the Ernestine M. Raclin House, Mishawaka. She was born Sep. 12, 1978. She married Todd Summers on Sep. 18, 2004; he survives in Bremen. She is also survived by her daughter, Zoey Summers, Bremen; her sons: Alexander Summers, Bremen...
Edith Schmucker
Edith Jo Schmucker, 56, Nappanee, died Aug. 3, 2022. She was born May 20, 1966. She is survived by her three sons, Tyler Schmucker, Warsaw, Brock (Samantha) Schmucker, Dowagiac, Mich. and Mikel D. Renze, Nappanee; long-time significant other, Vincent Renze; brothers, Randy (Brenda) Schmucker, Etna Green, Gary Schmucker, Etna Green and Tim (Lori) Schmucker, Nappanee; and sister, Roxanne (Juan) Leal, Milford.
Randy Newman — UPDATED
Randy E. Newman, 63, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Feb. 25, 1959. He married Brenda on Nov. 3, 1984; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his children, Kimberly (Steven) Hively and Keith (Veronica) Gidley; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren;...
James Lambert
James L. Lambert, 83, formerly of Columbia City, died at 10:53 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Towne House Retirement Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Sep. 26, 1938. He married Rea J. Simon on Sep. 11, 1960; she preceded him in death. He later married Joy E. (Blombach) Saunders on May 16, 1999; she survives.
Wine Tasting Featuring Fruit Wills Winery Tuesday In Nappanee
NAPPANEE — The second annual tasting of Indiana wines in Nappanee will be held from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 9, 2022, downtown, sponsored by ACT Nappanee-Wakarusa. This tasting features the wines of Fruit Hills Winery, and winemaker David Muir will talk about his grape-growing, wine-making and experiences in the ag/ag-tourism business. The event is open to the public, but advance RSVPs are required by email. Send RSVPs to [email protected] There is a $10 event fee.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 9:02 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, police investigated what appeared to be two people who overdosed in the 3100 block of Wooster Road in Winona Lake. 5:03 p.m. Saturday, police investigated the theft of a license plate in the...
Uptown Kitchen Coming To Warsaw
WARSAW — A future Uptown Kitchen location will be coming to the Warsaw area. Full Service Dining Inc., the corporation that oversees Uptown Kitchen’s sole location in Granger, received approval for an alcohol permit during an Aug. 4 Kosciusko County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission meeting. Granger’s Uptown Kitchen...
Funeral Details Released For Three Of Four Accident Victims
WARSAW – Funeral arrangements have been announced for three of the four victims in a car crash that claimed the life of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski earlier this week. The accident happened Wednesday just north of Nappanee on SR 19. Jackie Walorski, 58. Calling will be from 12 noon to...
Roberta Plank
Roberta N. Plank, 88, Goshen, died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at The Laurels of Goshen, Goshen. She was born June 8, 1934. She married John G. Plank on Sep. 27, 1952; he preceded her in death. Survivors include a daughter, Jan (Orus) Goppert, New Paris; two sons, Gary L. (Sherry)...
Woodward’s Retirement Leads To Closing Of Animal Hospital
WARSAW – The Animal Hospital of Warsaw will be closing on Aug. 31, as a result of the retirement of veterinarian and owner of the clinic, Dr. Dennis Woodward. Woodward opened the clinic on North Detroit Street in 1980 and has been providing veterinary care to residents in the greater Warsaw area for over 40 years at this location. During that time, he served the community as a member of the Optimist Club. as well as being a founding board member for the Animal Welfare League. He also currently serves as the Chairman of the Kosciusko County Board of Health.
Ivy Tech Selects New Director Of Marketing, Communications
FORT WAYNE — Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw has selected Jessica Neuenschwander as its new executive director of marketing and communications. She assumed her role Aug. 1. Neuenschwander will serve as a chief advisor to Chancellor Kim Barnett-Johnson, Ph.D., and provide leadership, oversight and direction to all public relations and marketing and communications activities for Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Warsaw and the 11 counties of northeast Indiana.
Leora ‘Lee’ Schock
Leora M. “Lee” Shock, 92, Plymouth, died Aug. 3, 2022. She was born Sep. 18, 1929. She married Wayne Shock; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her her two daughters, Karlette Espich and Linda Jacobson; her daughter-in-law, Sonya Davidson; her son-in-law, Phil Wade; her 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren with one more on the way.
Funeral Arrangements Announced For Jackie Walorski
MISHAWAKA – Funeral arrangements have been announced for Jackie Walorski, Indiana’s Second District Congresswoman who died earlier this week in a car crash that claimed three other victims. Calling will be from 12 noon to – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Granger Community Church, 630 E....
Area Police Reports
9:02 a.m. Sunday, police investigated what appeared to be two people who overdosed in the 3100 block of Wooster Road in Winona Lake. 5:03 p.m. Saturday, police investigated the theft of a license plate in the 700 block of South Lura Mae Street, North Webster. Warsaw. 3:10 p.m. Saturday, took...
Duncan Running For Warsaw School Board
WARSAW — Denny Duncan is running for a seat on the Warsaw School Board. Duncan, of Winona Lake, filed last week for the District 5 seat currently held by Jeremy Mullins. He told InkFreeNews that he believes Mullins doesn’t plan to run for reelection. Duncan is a former...
Joyce Douglas
Joyce F. Douglas, 86, Churubusco, died at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born July 19, 1936. She married Doug; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Janet (Basle) Trimmer, Roger (Judy) Hartman, Gail Hartman and Gary...
Pets Of The Week
PIERCETON — Pets of the Week are available for adoption at the Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County, 1048 S. 325E, Pierceton. Legend is a 1 1/2 year old, neutered, male American Staffordshire Terrier mix. He has a black and white fur coat, and weighs 58 pounds. Legend heard...
Marta Lopez
Marta Lopez, 76, Ligonier, died Wednesday morning, Aug. 3, 2022, at her home in Ligonier. She was born Aug. 10, 1945. She married Jose De Jesus Lucero in 1969; he preceded her in death. She is survived by six children, Jorge Lucero, Veronica Lucero, Guadalupe Lucero, Jesus Lucero, Laura Lucero...
