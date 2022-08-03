ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KAAL-TV

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz in Rochester Saturday

(ABC-6 News) - Governor Tim Walz was in Rochester at the local DFL office Saturday for a get out the vote rally ahead of next week's primary. On Tuesday, Aug. 9 voters will choose one candidate in each partisan race to move on to the November general election. In each nonpartisan race, the top two on the ballot will move on.
KAAL-TV

New Minnesota laws taking effect this week

(ABC 6 News) - A host of new Minnesota laws went into effect Aug. 1, with many revolving around medical care. Starting this week patients can purchase medical cannabis in gummy form at dispensaries across the state such as Green Goods in Rochester. Not to be confused with Minnesota's recent hemp-derived recreational edibles, medical cannabis edibles can have up to 10mg of THC.
winonapost.com

Winona reacts to new roundabout

After months of construction, the first roundabout on Mankato Avenue has finally got drivers going in circles in Winona. State officials intend the new roundabout on highways 43 and 61 to help increase traffic flow and reduce serious traffic collisions at that intersection. Some Winonans have said that they’ve noticed a smoother flow of traffic at the intersection.
Fun 104.3

Re-Opening Date Announced for Popular Restaurant in Rochester

Last week, was deemed "Clean Up" week in Southeast Minnesota. The storms that rolled through our area on Saturday, July 23rd, left a huge mess throughout our region, many without power, and one restaurant in downtown Rochester, Crave, had to close temporarily due to storm damage. But good news showed up today and Crave has announced their re-opening date!
KROC News

Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love

Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports

This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. A bicycle was stolen from a business on the 400 block of Main Street West. The bicycle was returned to the owner and a juvenile male was cited for theft. Property damage. An individual attempted to tip over...
KIMT

Southern Minnesota law enforcement to be honored as DWI Enforcer All-Stars

ST. PAUL, Minn. – 61 law enforcement officers will be honored at Sunday’s Minnesota Twins game for their success at stopping impaired drivers. The members of the DWI Enforcer All-Star Team will be honored during pre-game activities at Target Field. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (DPT-OTS) says the All-Stars made 4,193 combined DWI arrests across the state in 2021. Their efforts contributed to the more than 24,000 DWI arrests made by all of law enforcement last year.
KAAL-TV

Damages in Albert Lea fire could exceed $100k

(ABC 6 News) - A fire broke out at Nasby's Radiator and Auto Repair in Albert Lea Saturday morning. The Albert Lea Fire Rescue and Police Department were able to extinguish the flames but damages are expected to exceed 100 thousand dollars worth of damages. No one was in the...
Sasquatch 107.7

It's Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!

I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
1520 The Ticket

Can You Bury Your Pet In Your Yard Here in Minnesota?

Losing a beloved pet is never an easy thing to go through, but if you want to bury your furry friend in your yard, are you breaking the law here in Minnesota?. I've been a big animal lover my entire life and have had many pets over the years. While they bring immense joy and fulfillment to our lives and families, their much shorter lifespans mean just about all pet owners have had to deal with having one of their trusted friends pass away. And when that happens, you might be unaware of what has to be done with their remains.
Bring Me The News

Supercharged atmosphere causing more mega-rain events

Twisted Truckers, Facebook – flooding on Interstate 90 near Austin, Minnesota after torrential rainfall in September 2019. Catastrophic flooding has been making headlines to our south recently from Missouri to Kentucky, where up to a foot of rain has fallen in some places within just a couple days. But Minnesota is not immune to similarly extreme events.
Cresco Times

Manure tanker rolls near Riceville

HOWARD COUNTY - On Aug. 3, 2022 at approximately 10:55 p.m., the Howard County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a semi with a manure tanker went in the ditch on 130th St., west of Bell Ave. (south and east of Riceville). The caller advised that approximately 5,000 gallons...
106.9 KROC

Rochester Man Accused of Pointing Gun at Neighbor During Dispute

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man is facing a felony assault charge for allegedly pointing a handgun at his neighbor. The criminal complaint charging 65-year-old Gerald Senart with second-degree assault says Rochester Police responded on April 1 20 to a report of a dispute between neighbors in the 5400 block of Weatherstone Circle Northwest and met with a woman who provided them with a video of the confrontation. The court document indicates Senart admitted to the officers that he was in possession of a handgun during his interaction with the woman, but he denied pointing it at her.
