KAAL-TV
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz in Rochester Saturday
(ABC-6 News) - Governor Tim Walz was in Rochester at the local DFL office Saturday for a get out the vote rally ahead of next week's primary. On Tuesday, Aug. 9 voters will choose one candidate in each partisan race to move on to the November general election. In each nonpartisan race, the top two on the ballot will move on.
KAAL-TV
New Minnesota laws taking effect this week
(ABC 6 News) - A host of new Minnesota laws went into effect Aug. 1, with many revolving around medical care. Starting this week patients can purchase medical cannabis in gummy form at dispensaries across the state such as Green Goods in Rochester. Not to be confused with Minnesota's recent hemp-derived recreational edibles, medical cannabis edibles can have up to 10mg of THC.
winonapost.com
Winona reacts to new roundabout
After months of construction, the first roundabout on Mankato Avenue has finally got drivers going in circles in Winona. State officials intend the new roundabout on highways 43 and 61 to help increase traffic flow and reduce serious traffic collisions at that intersection. Some Winonans have said that they’ve noticed a smoother flow of traffic at the intersection.
Old School in Minnesota Full of Recognizable Retro Items
Out of respect for abandoned buildings, we don't encourage anyone to explore those and because of that, this story has been updated. Have you ever wondered what happens to all of the old schools in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin?. If you remember, just a few years ago Rochester, Minnesota...
Re-Opening Date Announced for Popular Restaurant in Rochester
Last week, was deemed "Clean Up" week in Southeast Minnesota. The storms that rolled through our area on Saturday, July 23rd, left a huge mess throughout our region, many without power, and one restaurant in downtown Rochester, Crave, had to close temporarily due to storm damage. But good news showed up today and Crave has announced their re-opening date!
Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love
Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. A bicycle was stolen from a business on the 400 block of Main Street West. The bicycle was returned to the owner and a juvenile male was cited for theft. Property damage. An individual attempted to tip over...
KIMT
Southern Minnesota law enforcement to be honored as DWI Enforcer All-Stars
ST. PAUL, Minn. – 61 law enforcement officers will be honored at Sunday’s Minnesota Twins game for their success at stopping impaired drivers. The members of the DWI Enforcer All-Star Team will be honored during pre-game activities at Target Field. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (DPT-OTS) says the All-Stars made 4,193 combined DWI arrests across the state in 2021. Their efforts contributed to the more than 24,000 DWI arrests made by all of law enforcement last year.
11 of the Biggest Weather Disasters in Minnesota Throughout the Years
Mother Nature is a powerful lady and she has shown her wrath on Minnesota several times in mighty ways. Fires, tornadoes, floods, blizzards - she has brought it all to the land of 10,000 lakes and unfortunately, many lives have been lost as a result of these natural disasters. 11...
Check Out the Perfect Minnesota Home for Sale Just Minutes From Rochester
If you've been looking for a perfect house for a family in Southeast Minnesota, one just popped on the real estate market in Oronoco for $799,900...and it is AMAZING!. Perfect House for a Family in Minnesota Just Popped Up On The Market in Oronoco. I know that the real estate...
Mystery of the Single Black Socks Found in Rochester
Have you ever noticed while walking around downtown Rochester, MN or driving around that you’ll randomly see a single black sock laying around? Not a pair, just one. And it’s almost always a black sock. What’s up with that? Rochester man Brett Pauley has been wondering the same thing.
KAAL-TV
Damages in Albert Lea fire could exceed $100k
(ABC 6 News) - A fire broke out at Nasby's Radiator and Auto Repair in Albert Lea Saturday morning. The Albert Lea Fire Rescue and Police Department were able to extinguish the flames but damages are expected to exceed 100 thousand dollars worth of damages. No one was in the...
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
Deaths of 2,500 fish in Minnesota trout stream unexplained
Around 2,500 fish — mostly brown trout — were found dead in a major fish kill on Rush Creek near Lewiston, Minn. in late July. Photo courtesy of Carl Berberich / Minnesota Trout Unlimited. State agencies are investigating what killed-off thousands of fish on a popular trout stream...
Can You Bury Your Pet In Your Yard Here in Minnesota?
Losing a beloved pet is never an easy thing to go through, but if you want to bury your furry friend in your yard, are you breaking the law here in Minnesota?. I've been a big animal lover my entire life and have had many pets over the years. While they bring immense joy and fulfillment to our lives and families, their much shorter lifespans mean just about all pet owners have had to deal with having one of their trusted friends pass away. And when that happens, you might be unaware of what has to be done with their remains.
Supercharged atmosphere causing more mega-rain events
Twisted Truckers, Facebook – flooding on Interstate 90 near Austin, Minnesota after torrential rainfall in September 2019. Catastrophic flooding has been making headlines to our south recently from Missouri to Kentucky, where up to a foot of rain has fallen in some places within just a couple days. But Minnesota is not immune to similarly extreme events.
Cresco Times
Manure tanker rolls near Riceville
HOWARD COUNTY - On Aug. 3, 2022 at approximately 10:55 p.m., the Howard County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a semi with a manure tanker went in the ditch on 130th St., west of Bell Ave. (south and east of Riceville). The caller advised that approximately 5,000 gallons...
Rochester Man Accused of Pointing Gun at Neighbor During Dispute
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man is facing a felony assault charge for allegedly pointing a handgun at his neighbor. The criminal complaint charging 65-year-old Gerald Senart with second-degree assault says Rochester Police responded on April 1 20 to a report of a dispute between neighbors in the 5400 block of Weatherstone Circle Northwest and met with a woman who provided them with a video of the confrontation. The court document indicates Senart admitted to the officers that he was in possession of a handgun during his interaction with the woman, but he denied pointing it at her.
medcitybeat.com
Michael York: On 'Austin Powers,' amyloidosis & adjusting to life in Rochester
Michael York, the enduring actor whose film credits include Cabaret, The Three Musketeers, and Logan’s Run, is settling into his next act two-thousand miles away from Hollywood. Earlier this year, York and his wife of 54 years, Pat, listed their longtime home in Los Angeles and set their sights...
Rochester man's run on American Ninja Warrior brings in tens of thousands to help dogs
ROCHESTER, Minnesota — Roo Yori is no stranger to American Ninja Warrior. The 45-year-old from Rochester, Minn. just competed in his seventh season. "Qualifiers went really well. So in qualifiers I hit another buzzer. So I got up the warped wall and hit a buzzer to advance to the semi-finals," Yori recalled.
