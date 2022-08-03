ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cahokia, IL

Cahokia Heights to get $21 million to fix broken sewer system, but some fear lack of oversight

By Michele Munz St. Louis Post-Dispatch
chicagostarmedia.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.chicagostarmedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Cahokia, IL
City
Centreville, IL
Cahokia, IL
Government
tncontentexchange.com

Fenton firefighters try to rescue man from Meramec River as he flees from police

FENTON — Firefighters on Friday morning tried to rescue a man from the Meramec River who didn't want to be rescued. The man was fleeing from St. Louis County police shortly after 9:30 a.m. when he jumped into the river near Buder Park, just east of Highway 141 and Interstate 44, said Fenton Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Chris McCarthy.
FENTON, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tammy Duckworth
Person
Dick Durbin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Water#Sewer System#Infrastructure#Lawsuits#Politics State#Urban Construction#Politics Legislative#The Post Dispatch
collinsvilledailynews.com

Road Closures on Westbound I-270

GLEN CARBON - Beginning at 9 a.m. today, all lanes of westbound I-270 were closed from I/55/70 to Illinois 157. IDOT explained the closure will include the exit ramp from westbound Interstate 70 to northbound Interstate 55. “This closure is required to allow replacement of a damaged beam on the...
GLEN CARBON, IL
5 On Your Side

Inside St. Louis' next billion-dollar project

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis has a new billion-dollar project. The long-awaited expansion of the Veterans Affairs hospital in the city of St. Louis, John Cochran V.A. Medical Center, could start construction as soon as 2024, said Gary Drikow, the service chief of major projects for V.A. St. Louis. At a cost of more than $1 billion, the project would rank with the new $1.7 billion National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency campus as one of the largest-ever federal infrastructure investments in the St. Louis region.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
gladstonedispatch.com

Thousands remain without power after storms hit St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS — Storms that socked the region overnight Wednesday left about 6,900 Ameren customers without power Thursday morning. As of 11 a.m., the outages were primarily in Missouri and concentrated in St. Louis County. Some 700 crew members for Ameren were working Thursday to try to restore power....
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
fooddive.com

Tyson invests $180M to expand Illinois prepared foods plant

Tyson Foods broke ground on a $180 million expansion of its Caseyville, Illinois, prepared foods facility, aimed at boosting production of its Hillshire Farm and Jimmy Dean grab-and-go snacking and breakfast items. The 170,000-square-foot expansion includes adding seven new production lines, increasing automation and creating 250 new jobs at the...
CASEYVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Wood River Police seek information on missing man

The Wood River Police Department is investigating the case of a missing man, last seen the afternoon of July 21. According to information provided by Police Chief Brad Wells, Law was last seen on July 21st, 2022, at 2:40 p.m., by a coworker, departing Economy Boat Store, 200 S. Amoco Rd., Wood River, IL. Vernon L. Law worked as deckhand on the river boat "Kevin Michael."
WOOD RIVER, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy