Lee Chin says players relish the time off which comes with the GAA's split season

SkySports
AIG Women's Open: Ashleigh Buhai defeats In Gee Chun in play-off at Muirfield to win maiden major
The South African took a five-shot lead into the final day at Muirfield and remained three ahead until a triple-bogey at the par-four 15th dropped her level with three-time major winner In Gee Chun. Chun closed a one-under 70 and set the clubhouse target at 10 under, as Buhai saved...
GOLF・
SkySports
The Hundred: Will Jacks and Sunil Narine inspire Oval Invincibles to big win over Welsh Fire
All eyes were on Jason Roy at the top of the visitors' innings as he looked to rediscover his form - only for the England opener to get dismissed cheaply again when flicking to fine leg for 10. Jacks, however, more than made his mark. Jacks, who will have a...
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: Eboni Usoro-Brown to retire from netball
Usoro-Brown gave birth to her daughter Savannah in August 2020. She returned to the sport for the most-recent domestic and international season, with the goal of making the Commonwealth Games squad. The defender went out to Australia to play for the Queensland Firebirds to give herself the best possible chance...
SkySports
Reading 2-1 Cardiff City: Shane Long and Tom Ince earn Royals comeback win
Goals from Shane Long and Tom Ince saw Reading come from behind to claim a 2-1 victory at Cardiff. Callum O'Dowda gave the home side the lead early on with a well-directed header but Long, making his first Royals start for 11 years, equalised from the penalty spot before the break.
SkySports
Premier League
Fulham vs Liverpool. Premier League. A Mitrovic (32'32nd minute, 72'72nd minute pen)
SkySports
Ross County 1-3 Celtic: Mortiz Jenz scores debut goal as Hoops win in the Highlands
Mortiz Jenz scored on his Celtic debut as the champions recovered from a Ross County equaliser to secure a 3-1 victory at the Global Energy Stadium. Kyogo Furuhashi opened the scoring just after the break as Celtic capitalised on their dominance at the Global Energy Stadium. But Alex Iacovitti pulled...
SkySports
Reporter notebook: Why Kasper Schmeichel and Aaron Ramsey decided to join 'ambitious' Nice
Kasper Schmeichel's move to Nice came as a surprise to many. And having spent some time with Kasper this week on the French Riviera, it is clear he's excited by the challenge that lies ahead. He admits the last few days have been an emotional rollercoaster. He leaves Leicester with...
SkySports
Bristol City 2-3 Sunderland: Black Cats edge five-goal thriller at Ashton Gate
Everton loanee Ellis Simms marked his debut with two goals as Sunderland gained their first three-point haul since returning to the Sky Bet Championship with a 3-2 win at Bristol City. The striker netted inside four minutes, firing low past Dan Bentley from 20 yards after Ross Stewart had won...
SkySports
Australia rugby captain Michael Hooper withdraws from Argentina clash for personal reasons
The 30-year-old Australia captain had been selected in the team but will now depart for personal reasons, with prop James Slipper to lead the side and Fraser McReight to take Hooper's No 7 jersey. Australia's game with Argentina in Mendoza is live on Sky Sports Action on Saturday, with build-up...
SkySports
Andrew 'Beef' Johnston says he would have to consider offer from LIV Golf, reflects on thumb injury
The 33-year-old, who is currently sidelined with a thumb injury that he says left him in a "dark place", understands why players are lured by the riches of the Saudi-backed league, with Henrik Stenson one of the most recent big names to sign up. That decision cost Stenson the chance...
GOLF・
SkySports
Baaeed unbeaten status not giving William Haggas sleepless nights as team stick to Juddmonte plan at York
William Haggas insists he will not be having sleepless nights over Baaeed’s unbeaten status but expects them to come next year when their superstar is retired. The champion miler, winner of all nine of his starts, is set to take in two final races before heading to stud, with York's Juddmonte on August 17 the first stop on that journey.
SkySports
Ed Slater: Former rugby union player staying positive by living in present after motor neurone disease diagnosis
The 34-year-old revealed last month he had been diagnosed with the devastating degenerative condition that fellow former sports stars Doddie Weir, Rob Burrow and Len Johnrose are also battling. Gloucester rugby union player Slater announced his retirement from the sport last month after receiving the news following months of tests.
SkySports
Tottenham 4-1 Southampton: Spurs ease past Saints on opening weekend of new Premier League season
Antonio Conte believes it was "common sense" to not start any of his new summer signings as his Tottenham side began their new Premier League season with a comfortable 4-1 home win over Southampton. The visitors took a surprise lead in the 12th minute through James Ward-Prowse's superb downward volley,...
SkySports
Super League: St Helens bounce back to beat Castleford Tigers 20-12 and reopen four-point lead at top of the table
Tries from Curtis Sironen, Morgan Knowles and Joe Batchelor looked to have put Saints comfortably on course for victory. But Castleford winger Bureta Faraimo scored a 12-minute hat-trick to make the match much closer at the finish. Super League fixtures | Standings | Rugby League live on Sky Sports. Both...
SkySports
Keeneland Phoenix Stakes: Little Big Bear new 2000 Guineas favourite after Curragh Group One romp
Aidan O'Brien's Little Big Bear looked every inch a superstar as he dominated the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes from start to finish to give the Ballydoyle trainer his sixth winner in the Curragh Group One in the past seven years. There was drama early in the contest as 11-8 favourite Bradsell...
SkySports
Sarah Glenn says England would be 'gutted' if they don't gold medal at Commonwealth Games
England play India in the opening last-four clash at Edgbaston on Saturday (11am) before favourites Australia tackle New Zealand later in the day (6pm), with the winners to then meet in Sunday's final (5pm) after the bronze-medal match (10am). The hosts won each of their three group games, easing past...
SkySports
Coventry vs Rotherham: Championship clash postponed due to 'unsafe and unplayable' pitch at CBS Arena
Coventry's scheduled match against Rotherham has been postponed due to an 'unsafe and unplayable' pitch at the Coventry Building Society Arena. The teams were due to meet at the home of the Sky Blues - who share the stadium with Premiership Rugby outfit Wasps - at 3pm on Sunday, but following a pitch inspection by the EFL and a local referee on Saturday evening, the fixture was postponed.
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Shergar Cup headlines stellar Saturday at Ascot as Frankie Dettori captains Team Europe
Ascot's Shergar Cup meeting is back and headlines an excellent day of domestic and international action, live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday. Judicial missed his engagement last weekend in the Queensferry Stakes at Chester, but could well make up for that with a big run in the Shergar Cup Dash (2:10) for Team Europe.
SkySports
Hartlepool 0-0 AFC Wimbledon: Goalless at the Suit Direct Stadium
Hartlepool pressed the reset button and came away with a point from a 0-0 draw at home to AFC Wimbledon. Thumped 4-0 at Walsall on the opening day, Pools were good value for a point against the visitors, who enjoyed a fine win over Gillingham last weekend. The first half...
SkySports
Nick Kyrgios makes history at Citi Open with singles and doubles triumphs
Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios has become the first person to win the Citi Open men's singles and doubles titles in the same year. It was a triumphant return for the Australian to the US capital, where he lifted the men's singles trophy in 2019 for his last ATP Tour title then tumbled out in the first round of last year's tournament.
