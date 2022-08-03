ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Lee Chin says players relish the time off which comes with the GAA's split season

By Brian Barry
SkySports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Commonwealth Games: Eboni Usoro-Brown to retire from netball

Usoro-Brown gave birth to her daughter Savannah in August 2020. She returned to the sport for the most-recent domestic and international season, with the goal of making the Commonwealth Games squad. The defender went out to Australia to play for the Queensland Firebirds to give herself the best possible chance...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Relish#The Split#Ireland
SkySports

Premier League

Fulham vs Liverpool. Premier League. A Mitrovic (32'32nd minute, 72'72nd minute pen)
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Coventry vs Rotherham: Championship clash postponed due to 'unsafe and unplayable' pitch at CBS Arena

Coventry's scheduled match against Rotherham has been postponed due to an 'unsafe and unplayable' pitch at the Coventry Building Society Arena. The teams were due to meet at the home of the Sky Blues - who share the stadium with Premiership Rugby outfit Wasps - at 3pm on Sunday, but following a pitch inspection by the EFL and a local referee on Saturday evening, the fixture was postponed.
RUGBY
SkySports

Hartlepool 0-0 AFC Wimbledon: Goalless at the Suit Direct Stadium

Hartlepool pressed the reset button and came away with a point from a 0-0 draw at home to AFC Wimbledon. Thumped 4-0 at Walsall on the opening day, Pools were good value for a point against the visitors, who enjoyed a fine win over Gillingham last weekend. The first half...
SOCCER
SkySports

Nick Kyrgios makes history at Citi Open with singles and doubles triumphs

Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios has become the first person to win the Citi Open men's singles and doubles titles in the same year. It was a triumphant return for the Australian to the US capital, where he lifted the men's singles trophy in 2019 for his last ATP Tour title then tumbled out in the first round of last year's tournament.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy