Reuters

Oil stays near multi-month lows on demand worries

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices inched up from multi-month lows on Monday as lingering worries about demand weakening on the back of a darkened economic outlook outweighed some positive economic data from China and the United States.
