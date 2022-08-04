ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best Alex Jones memes as viewers enjoy watching conspiracy theorist squirm in court

By Greg Evans
 5 days ago

The always controversial conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is currently on trial for defamation in Texas to determine how much money he should pay two parents whose children were killed in the Sandy Hook massacre and one moment on Wednesday left him, for once, speechless.

During a cross-examination, Jones was accused of lying to the court when he claimed that he had turned over all documents including text messages about discussions on the 2012 mass shooting.

Jones hadn't given over the documents or the texts to anyone but it was revealed by the plaintiff's attorney, Mark Bankston, that Jones's own incompetent attorney had accidentally sent him an entire digital copy of the InfoWars' host's phone data, including his text messages from the last two years.

A completely dumbfounded Jones had no idea that this had happened but tried to flip the moment on its head by telling Bankston: "This is your Perry Mason moment" a reference to the fictional defence attorney.

Given that Jones is one of the most unpopular people on the internet him finally getting his comeuppance in front of the cameras was the schadenfreude that everyone needed.








Even Jones's ex-wife got involved and said that she's going to subpoena the data.

All being said, it couldn't happen to a nicer guy.

