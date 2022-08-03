ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California's powerful McKinney fire is causing the 'fire-breathing dragon of clouds'

 3 days ago
The Independent

Two found dead inside burned out car as McKinney Fire spreads to over 55,400 acres

Two people were found dead inside a burned out car as the McKinney Fire spread to over 55,400 acres in Klamath National Forest, California.Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle was in the driveway of a residence in the community of Klamath River.Officials located the deceased individuals in the path of the wildfire on Sunday, 31 July.The McKinney Fire has rapidly spread in Northern California, with the blaze at zero per cent containment on Monday, 1 August.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More California wildfire burns 30,000 acres of national forest as nearby town is evacuatedCalifornia wildfire burns 30,000 acres of national forest as nearby town is evacuatedItalian firefighters help battle raging wildfire on German-Czech border
ACCIDENTS
AccuWeather

McKinney Fire turns deadly as blaze explodes in size

A massive, raging wildfire exploded to life late last week in Northern California and has since become the largest wildfire of the year so far in the state. AccuWeather forecasters say weather conditions in the coming days can cause more trouble for firefighters working to contain the monster blaze. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
State
California State
Outsider.com

WATCH: Death Valley National Park Flash Flooding Washes Everything Away in Wild Video

The name Death Valley National Park…doesn’t really invoke images of water. But the area went through a flash flood recently. Flooding can just happen in an instant and the outdoors can be scary when it happens. In certain regions, some moderate flooding is good and expected. However, there are times when the waters rise too high, flow too fast, and cause a lot of issues. This is one of those times.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS San Francisco

Update: 2 more bodies found amid McKinney Fire destruction; death toll climbs to 4

KLAMATH RIVER (CBS SF/AP) -- Teams searching through the debris left behind by the fast-moving flames of the McKinney Fire have discovered two more bodies at separate residences along State Route 96, authorities announced Tuesday."This brings the confirmed fatality number to 4," the sheriff's statement said. "At this time there are no unaccounted for persons."Other details were not immediately disclosed.As of Tuesday morning, the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County has burned at least 56,165 acres since it began Friday afternoon. About 15 miles west of the fireline, the China 2, Alex and surrounding lightning fires, now known as the Yeti...
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

Map: Track the wildfires burning across the U.S.

Wildfire season is in full swing, with more than 60 large blazes burning across 14 states. In California, the Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park has burned more than 29 square miles and threatened nearly 2,700 buildings. Fires in Alaska have consumed an area the size of Connecticut. And more fires could be on the way, as record heat continues to dry out much of the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Thousands evacuated as California wildfire grows

A fierce California wildfire expanded Sunday, burning several thousand acres and forcing evacuations as tens of millions of Americans sweltered through scorching heat. - Gore blasts 'inaction' - Evidence of global warming could be seen elsewhere in the country, as 85 million Americans in more than a dozen states were under a weekend heat advisory.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Wildfires burn in California, Montana and Idaho as firefighters contend with scorching heat

Wildfires in California, Montana and Idaho exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods Saturday. In Northern California's Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney fire had burned an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 acres with zero containment by Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The fire started Friday in a largely rural area near the Oregon state line. Videos posted to social media showed a massive plume of smoke billowing hundreds of feet into the air.
MONTANA STATE
AccuWeather

Out-of-control wildfire threatens Yosemite's famed sequoia trees

The blaze has not yet burned down any of the famous trees, but did spin up a dangerous firenado that launched debris in the air, placing an airplane in harm's way. California's wildfire season is already getting off to a devastating start. A new fire burning in California's beautiful Yosemite National Park has consumed over 2,000 acres, threatening the park's famous giant sequoia trees and spinning up at least one firenado.
CALIFORNIA STATE

