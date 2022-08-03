California's powerful McKinney fire is causing the 'fire-breathing dragon of clouds'

Read on biztoc.com
Evacuations ordered in northern California after new wildfire breaks out
McKinney fire has grown to 18,000 acres in less than 12 hours and has zero containment amid searing heat, drought and lightning
Two found dead inside burned out car as McKinney Fire spreads to over 55,400 acres
Two people were found dead inside a burned out car as the McKinney Fire spread to over 55,400 acres in Klamath National Forest, California.Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle was in the driveway of a residence in the community of Klamath River.Officials located the deceased individuals in the path of the wildfire on Sunday, 31 July.The McKinney Fire has rapidly spread in Northern California, with the blaze at zero per cent containment on Monday, 1 August.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More California wildfire burns 30,000 acres of national forest as nearby town is evacuatedCalifornia wildfire burns 30,000 acres of national forest as nearby town is evacuatedItalian firefighters help battle raging wildfire on German-Czech border
2 California residents burn to death in car as fires continue, firefighters are making progress
When ash began to fall and his throat was burning from the smoke, Franklin Thom decided it was time to leave the city where he grew up on the edge of the national forest in California. He made it to a shelter with his daughter and just his medicine, some...
McKinney Fire turns deadly as blaze explodes in size
A massive, raging wildfire exploded to life late last week in Northern California and has since become the largest wildfire of the year so far in the state. AccuWeather forecasters say weather conditions in the coming days can cause more trouble for firefighters working to contain the monster blaze. The...
A sprinkler system has been installed in the forest and a cabin wrapped in foil as wildfire threatens Yosemite's beloved sequoias
Fire crews are working to steer a growing wildfire away from Yosemite National Park's legendary giant sequoias, taking protective measures like installing a sprinkler system to dampen the ground around one of the park's most famous trees.
Why Yosemite’s Oak fire is burning with such ferocity – explained
The blaze forced more than 3,000 people to evacuate and exploded to 17,000 acres seemingly overnight – what made it so devastating?
WATCH: Death Valley National Park Flash Flooding Washes Everything Away in Wild Video
The name Death Valley National Park…doesn’t really invoke images of water. But the area went through a flash flood recently. Flooding can just happen in an instant and the outdoors can be scary when it happens. In certain regions, some moderate flooding is good and expected. However, there are times when the waters rise too high, flow too fast, and cause a lot of issues. This is one of those times.
Narcity
A Wildfire In BC Is Officially 'Out Of Control' & People Are Evacuating (PHOTOS)
There is an active wildfire near Lytton, B.C. that broke out on July 14 and has now led to multiple evacuation orders being issued. BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) has classified the incident as "Out of Control," and said there is "heavy smoke." The BCWS website said this classification means that...
Update: 2 more bodies found amid McKinney Fire destruction; death toll climbs to 4
KLAMATH RIVER (CBS SF/AP) -- Teams searching through the debris left behind by the fast-moving flames of the McKinney Fire have discovered two more bodies at separate residences along State Route 96, authorities announced Tuesday."This brings the confirmed fatality number to 4," the sheriff's statement said. "At this time there are no unaccounted for persons."Other details were not immediately disclosed.As of Tuesday morning, the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County has burned at least 56,165 acres since it began Friday afternoon. About 15 miles west of the fireline, the China 2, Alex and surrounding lightning fires, now known as the Yeti...
Map: Track the wildfires burning across the U.S.
Wildfire season is in full swing, with more than 60 large blazes burning across 14 states. In California, the Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park has burned more than 29 square miles and threatened nearly 2,700 buildings. Fires in Alaska have consumed an area the size of Connecticut. And more fires could be on the way, as record heat continues to dry out much of the country.
Thunderstorms and mudslides hamper firefighters' battle against deadly McKinney wildfire
Thunderstorms and mudslides have hampered the battle against the McKinney fire in Klamath National Forest at the California-Oregon border, authorities said.
Thousands evacuated as California wildfire grows
A fierce California wildfire expanded Sunday, burning several thousand acres and forcing evacuations as tens of millions of Americans sweltered through scorching heat. - Gore blasts 'inaction' - Evidence of global warming could be seen elsewhere in the country, as 85 million Americans in more than a dozen states were under a weekend heat advisory.
Wildfires burn in California, Montana and Idaho as firefighters contend with scorching heat
Wildfires in California, Montana and Idaho exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods Saturday. In Northern California's Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney fire had burned an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 acres with zero containment by Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The fire started Friday in a largely rural area near the Oregon state line. Videos posted to social media showed a massive plume of smoke billowing hundreds of feet into the air.
Watch California's largest wildfire of the year spawn a massive 'fire cloud' visible from space
Weather satellites operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have revealed "explosive growth" in a massive wildfire currently burning in northern California.
California's Oak Fire spreads uncontained toward Yosemite
July 24 (Reuters) - Firefighters deployed air tankers, bulldozers and hand crews to battle a fast-moving wildfire just west of Yosemite National Park on Sunday that suddenly and unpredictably grew into one of the largest fires of the year, forcing thousands of evacuations.
California Fights Worst Wildfire of the Year, With More Than 51,000 Acres Scorched
The McKinney fire is tearing through Northern California, burning up over 51,000 acres of land near the Klamath National Forest. The fire began on July 29. It is zero percent contained by Sunday, July 31. The origin of the wildfire is still under investigation, and the cause is currently unknown.
California's McKinney fire has destroyed nearly 90 homes and is only 30% contained
California's McKinney Fire has destroyed nearly 90 houses and is only 30% contained a week after breaking out in the Klamath National Forest, with hot and dry conditions expected to continue through the weekend.
Massive McKinney Fire in Northern California leaves trail of destruction
As a massive wildfire continues to cut a path of destruction through a Northern California forest, residents are left to contend with lost homes and treasured family items.
Out-of-control wildfire threatens Yosemite's famed sequoia trees
The blaze has not yet burned down any of the famous trees, but did spin up a dangerous firenado that launched debris in the air, placing an airplane in harm's way. California's wildfire season is already getting off to a devastating start. A new fire burning in California's beautiful Yosemite National Park has consumed over 2,000 acres, threatening the park's famous giant sequoia trees and spinning up at least one firenado.
