localemagazine.com
Stay Cool This Summer in Greater Palm Springs With These 8 Refreshing Activities
From the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway to Entertaining Escape Rooms, Here’s How to Stay Cool in the Desert. A trip to Greater Palm Springs is calling your name! Between the region’s laid-back resort culture and abundance of activities, you and your family will never run out of things to do. And when you’ve had your fill of relaxing by one of Greater Palm Springs‘ many chilled pools, you may feel like heading indoors for some shade. Lucky for you, these nine cities know how to keep their visitors cool, offering a variety of indoor experiences. During the day, you can soar into the clouds, explore historic planes up-close, plunge into chilled pools and discover one refreshing destination for all your shopping desires. Lead your family on an expedition to enticing escape rooms and game rooms for all ages. These eight air-conditioned activities in Greater Palm Springs will keep you cool and allow you to make the most of your sun-drenched getaway. Palm Springs Summer Activities.
travelnowsmart.com
Finest Brunch in Palm Springs, CA– 20 Top Places!
Do you wish to take place a food journey in the nick of time for breakfast?. If you do not recognize where to go right now, I recommend you take a look at Palm Springs in California. Sonoran Desert’s city is greater than a vacationer destination with its sensational mid-century...
Missing woman last seen in Palm Desert found
The California Highway Patrol has deactivated a silver alert for an at-risk/missing woman after she was found this evening. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department had been searching for Deborah Belcher-George, 64, who was last seen just before 1:15 p.m. off Portola Avenue and Buckboard Trail in Palm Desert. Deborah Belcher-George, 64 Authorities have not said The post Missing woman last seen in Palm Desert found appeared first on KESQ.
townandtourist.com
10 Best Hiking Trails in Temecula (Striking Views & Cardio Rich)
Many people equate Temecula, California with golf courses and wineries. However, there are quite a few hiking opportunities in the area as well. For those looking to escape the daily work-from-home routine and get some fresh air, the city is bursting with outdoor adventures. The trails range from easy to...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Avelo to start flights between Palm Springs, Sonoma County this fall
Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport this fall will add a desert destination to the markets it services. On Nov. 11, Avelo Airlines will launch nonstop flights between the Santa Rosa facility and Palm Springs, airport officials said Aug. 4. The flights will operate twice weekly, on Fridays and Mondays, starting with a $29 introductory one-way fare.
College of the Desert shared latest timeline for West Valley Campus in virtual forum
College of the Desert officials are sharing the latest timeline for their planned Palm Springs campus. In an online forum open to the public, College of the Desert officials confirmed they are currently in their programming phase of the West Valley Campus. The next step involves drafting and finalizing design plans as part of phase The post College of the Desert shared latest timeline for West Valley Campus in virtual forum appeared first on KESQ.
luxury-houses.net
Italian Inspired Masterpiece Commandingly Positioned Atop 20.39 Acres with Uninterrupted Panoramic Mountain Views in Murrieta for Sale at $12,750,000
The Home in Murrieta – Villa Dolce Vista, an Italian inspired masterpiece offers luxury amenities and uninterrupted panoramic views of mountains and the valley is now available for sale. This home located at 36852 Calle De Lobo, Murrieta, California offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 16,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Scott Partridge (Phone: 951-216-2000) at Realty ONE Group Southwest for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Murrieta.
iebusinessdaily.com
Corona building is future home of private school
A freestanding building in Corona will be home to a Montessori School. The structure, at 4180 Green River Road, was bought for $2.8 million by an Inland Empire investor who wished to remain anonymous, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. The seller was an Orange County investor...
Avelo Airlines has $58 RT flights from Sonoma to Palm Springs
With service on Mondays and Fridays, it's the perfect weekend or week-long getaway.
Indian Wells could soon be getting a supermarket
The owners of the Indian Wells Village shopping center at the intersection of Highway 111 and Cook street recently put in a request for a conditional use permit with the city of Indian Wells. They want to see if a potential supermarket in their village would be able to use the parking lot for events; The post Indian Wells could soon be getting a supermarket appeared first on KESQ.
New airline to land at Palm Springs International Airport in November
Discount carrier Avelo Airlines announced plans today for its first service from Palm Springs International Airport, offering flights to Santa Rosa and a pair of destinations in Oregon. "Traveling between PSP and these three popular Northern (California) and Oregon destinations is now easier and more affordable than ever," Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy The post New airline to land at Palm Springs International Airport in November appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ
Sunshine returns to the desert this weekend
Storm cells moved farther east of the Coachella Valley to areas in the high desert such as Twentynine Palms and Joshua Tree. The NWS Phoenix issued a flood advisory due to heavier rainfall in the area which has since expired. It may be drier by Saturday, but it will still...
La Quinta surf resort proposes smaller wave basin, other changes
The developer for a proposed La Quinta surf resort is announcing changes he hopes will win opponents over. The controversial Coral Mountain Resort has been at the center of hours of public debate and concern from the community. "Through the public process, we've listened, we've heard from the public," said John Gamlin, president of CM The post La Quinta surf resort proposes smaller wave basin, other changes appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Streaming Viewers get a First Look at Trio in Palm Springs
A Palm Springs favorite will be featured in a travel show this weekend covering the Coachella Valley. Trio and its owner Tony Marchese will be featured in “Destination Coachella Valley” on NBC’s 1st Look, season 13 on episode 19, hosted by Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio. 1st...
capitalandmain.com
California Quietly Stored 500,000 Pounds of Contaminated Soil in Jurupa Valley. Then Residents Found Out.
For four years, thousands of soil samples and paint chips taken from homes, schools, parks and parkways near the former Exide battery facility have been stored inside shipping containers at a Superfund site. Without consulting local officials or residents, California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control transported the samples to the Stringfellow facility, an Inland Empire quarry that once served as an industrial dumping ground — one that leaked toxic chemicals into groundwater and soil over several decades.
143 birds euthanized after Jurupa Valley cockfighting ring broken up: Animal Services
Dozens of roosters were euthanized after a large cockfighting ring in Jurupa Valley was broken up Friday night, Riverside County officials said. Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies and Animal Services officers found 143 birds and more than 200 people when they arrived at the 5900 block of Troth Street, Animal Services spokesman John Welsh said in […]
thedesertreview.com
Riverside County hires firm for North Shore revitalization project
RIVERSIDE – Riverside County hired an engineering company to prepare the engineering and final design of a Salton Sea revitalization project in the community of North Shore, the first major project for the Riverside County northern portion of the Salton Sea, according to a recent press release. The Riverside...
The Friday Flyer
Pickleball scholarship recipient awarded
The winner of the 2022 Canyon Lake Pickleball Club Scholarship is Adam Pincard for his winning essay on “How to demonstrate how you have given back to the community during the last years of high school.”. Adam’s winning essay included content on teaching self defense to help prevent human...
knewsradio.com
21 Criminals Rounded Up In The Desert; 12 From Coachella, 7 From Indio
A close-up of a gun, police badge, and handcuffs on a police officer's hip. Photo by Alpha Media USA Portland OR. On Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022, at 7:00 A.M. The Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force conducted a probation and parole compliance operation consisting of checks at various locations in the Coachella Valley.
At the intersection of Cook Street and Highway 111, a possible supermarket could be coming to Indian Wells
The owners of the Indian Wells Village shopping center at the intersection of Highway 111 and Cook street recently put in a request for a conditional use permit with the city of Indian Wells. They want to see if a potential supermarket in their village would be able to use the parking lot for events; The post At the intersection of Cook Street and Highway 111, a possible supermarket could be coming to Indian Wells appeared first on KESQ.
