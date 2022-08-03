Read on dallasexpress.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DFW Restaurant Week Celebrates 25th Anniversary on August 8Larry LeaseDallas, TX
DFW Airport Newest Amenities Aims To Make Travel Less StressfulLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Irving Council Approves $30 MIllion Incentives for New Wells Fargo CampusLarry LeaseIrving, TX
New Fort Worth Restaurant Does Not Allow CellphonesLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
The Dallas Cowboys Are Now the Most Valuable TeamLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Related
checkoutdfw.com
The 10 best places to go in one day in McKinney
McKinney has quickly become a bustling suburb in the DFW area. The city has grown exponentially within the last several years and it has become quite the destination. To help you maximize your time in McKinney, we have created a list of the top 10 things to do. Here is...
Texas restaurant holds strict dress code, doesn't allow cell phones
There is a landline available.
These are the best places to get a root beer float in Dallas, according to Foursquare
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone has that childhood memory of trying a root beer float for the first time. This delicious drink/dessert is the perfect combination of sweet and savory. In celebration of this delectable drink, Saturday, Aug. 6 is National Root Beer Float Day, “It’s National Root Beer Float...
North Texas restaurants named on reports rankings of 100 best for a date in US
Dates, they can be nerve-wracking, and anxiety-inducing, but also filled with fun, love, and a heck of a good time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These are the best spots to eat oysters in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
However you want to say it, "The world is your oyster," or, "The world's mine oyster," treat life as it is your oyster; pry it open gulp it down, and enjoy!
“It’s the country club for gearheads:” Welcome to The Shop Club in Dallas
It's the country club for car people! The Shop Club in Dallas offers members a safe haven to get down and dirty with their cars while offering the public tours to see hundreds of rare, custom and unique vehicles while eating and drinking in style.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
No Cellphones Allowed in New Fort Worth Restaurant
In the historic Fort Worth Stockyards where cattle once roamed, a new Italian restaurant called Caterina's is bringing back the old days in a unique way. It’s banning cellphones. Customers must lock their cellphones in a bag that won't be unlocked -- until they walk out the door. "We...
This North Texas BBQ place will leave you in a food coma
Texas is home to some of the best barbecue in the world and there are plenty of places in North Texas to get your food fix, including Hard Eight Pit BBQ in the Colony.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dallasexpress.com
Local County’s Food Bank Expands Services
The Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB) is stepping up efforts to help residents in the wake of increased demand across Tarrant County. TAFB is expanding hours and moving mobile events to indoor facilities to keep people out of the summer heat and accommodate the growing number of people in need of food.
papercitymag.com
Dallas Landmark Gets a $12 Million Facelift — A Closer Look at The Crescent’s Arty Makeover
The Crescent is one of architect Philip Johnson's many love letters to Dallas. An iconic Dallas landmark has just received a $12 million facelift. One of Dallas’ most enduring marvels The Crescent was originally brought to life by legendary architect Philip Johnson and the vision of his patron Caroline Rose Hunt.
Fitness Brand Plans North Texas Expansion
EoS Fitness will open multiple locations and move corporate headquarters to the Lone Star State.
So Long, Swimply? Palm Springs Says Pool Sharing is Illegal in Residential Neighborhoods
People across the country are trying to go for one last dip in the record-breaking heat this summer — but some are saying “not so fast” to a national pool-sharing program. We reported last week on the gaining popularity of Swimply, a social platform like Airbnb where...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These are the best places to get watermelons in Dallas
Summertime is here and the season of fruit, fruity drinks, and fruity foods are at top of mind as the summer heat makes it perfect to enjoy some juicy refreshing fruit.
dallasexpress.com
Prost! Oktoberfest Tickets on Sale
As the air turns crisp and the trees’ leaves adopt the shade of pumpkins, thousands of people trade in short shorts and tank tops for Dirndls and linen pants for Lederhosen as they celebrate the official start of fall. At most Oktoberfest events, there are tons of German beer,...
greensourcedfw.org
Name chosen for trail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth
Biking enthusiast Tom Frye of Fort Worth rides the Trinity Trail along the Clear Fork in Fort Worth. Photo by John Kent. The regional hiking and biking trail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth has a new name. Earlier this year, the North Central Texas Council of Governments asked the public...
These North Texas shopping centers are hosting back-to-school denim drives to help teachers, community
It's back-to-school season and North Texas is celebrating. Throughout the month of August, the community will be hosting tons of events to help students, teachers and the community.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Local Army Veteran, Dallas Gym Owner Highlighted in Strong Magazine
A local U.S. Army veteran, turned fitness enthusiast, can now add cover girl to her resume. Destiny Monroe took her fitness journey to Instagram in hopes of inspiring people, specifically women, when it comes to a healthy lifestyle. When the pandemic hit, her platform because even more important, motivating people from their homes to get up and get moving.
Report says these are the best burger joints in Dallas-Fort Worth
Well, burgers are one of the staples of not only Texas but American cuisine as well and if you're not grilling to stay out of the heat then you're in luck.
Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America
Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
dallasexpress.com
Local Organizations Providing Job Opportunity Assistance
Some local organizations are helping business owners meet the demand for workers by providing work readiness services and employee placement services to those who may need a helping hand. Goodwill North Central Texas, through its “Earn and Learn” summer program, works with students with disabilities in an interactive and realistic...
Comments / 0